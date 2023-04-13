U.S. leads figure skating’s world team trophy after first day

By Apr 13, 2023, 8:05 AM EDT
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Getty
The U.S. leads the world team trophy, a biennial figure skating season-ending event, after the first of three days of competition in Tokyo.

World champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates and world bronze medalist Ilia Malinin won the rhythm dance and men’s short program, respectively, giving the U.S. a large 11-point lead over South Korea.

Japan, a pre-event favorite, saw its singles skaters, traditionally the nation’s strength, all have a jumping error.

South Korea’s Lee Hae-In, the world silver medalist, had the top score in the women’s short. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, a two-time reigning world champion, and Mai Mihara, the Grand Prix Final champion, each erred on her combination jump and placed second and fifth, respectively. Americans Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn were third and sixth in the 12-skater field.

Malinin topped the men’s short that lacked world champion Shoma Uno of Japan, who withdrew earlier this week with an ankle injury. Japan’s Kazuki Tomono (seventh) and Shun Sato (11th) each fell on a quadruple jump attempt in the short.

WORLD TEAM TROPHY: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Japan could close the gap on Friday with world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara starting the pairs’ event, plus Sakamoto favored in the women’s free skate. The free dance is also on Friday. World team trophy streams live on Peacock.

Competition concludes Saturday with the pairs’ and men’s free skates.

World team trophy, which debuted in 2009 and has always been in Japan, pits the top six figure skating nations in a format similar to the Olympic team event that debuted in 2014. Nations earn points based on their skaters placements in short and long programs.

This year’s event includes, in order of ranking, Japan, the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Italy and France. Each nation has two men’s singles skaters, two women’s singles skaters, one pair and one ice dance couple.

Russia, which won the last world team trophy in 2021, is not entered due to its suspension for the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. took silver at the last edition and before that won in 2019. The U.S., Russia and Japan made up the podium at each of the last four editions dating to 2015.

U.S. women’s hockey team reaches world championship semifinals

By Apr 13, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship
Getty
The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Germany 3-0 to reach the world championship semifinals in Brampton, Ontario, on Thursday.

The Americans scored once in each period (Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy). Aerin Frankel got the shutout for the U.S., which made the final of each of the previous 21 world championships dating to the first edition in 1990.

The U.S. faces the Czech Republic in Saturday’s semifinals, barring a Sweden upset of Canada in a later Thursday quarterfinal.

Frankel has been the breakout American through the tournament’s first five games. She made the last two worlds, but played just 20 minutes total as the third goalie, and didn’t make the Olympic team in between.

Now she’s the No. 1 for coach John Wroblewski, overtaking the three Olympians Alex CavalliniMaddie Rooney (both cut in a tryout camp) and Nicole Hensley (No. 2 U.S. goalie in Brampton).

Forward Taylor Heise (who also didn’t make the Olympic team) and defender Caroline Harvey (the youngest 2022 U.S. Olympian at age 19) share the team lead with eight points.

Heise, who led last year’s worlds in points (and was named MVP), has emerged to help fill a playmaker void left by the retired Brianna Decker and Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who is missing worlds while pregnant.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to reach Sunday’s final. They met in 20 of the first 21 world championship finals, with Canada winning the last two, plus the 2022 Olympic final.

In group play, Canada beat the U.S. 4-3 on Monday after a nine-round shootout. Canada is on a five-game win streak over the U.S., its longest run in the rivalry in 13 years.

The U.S. last won a global title at the 2019 Worlds, making this its longest drought since winning its first world title in 2005.

World Boxing breakaway group aims to save sport’s Olympic status

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
World Boxing
Getty
American and British boxing officials are among the leaders of a breakaway group launched Thursday with the aim of saving boxing’s place at the Olympics.

The new federation, to be called World Boxing, is a rival to the 77-year-old International Boxing Association, which has been suspended from organizing the sport at the Olympics amid longstanding concerns about fair judging and the IBA’s ties to Russia.

“Amateur, Olympic-style boxing was facing elimination from the Olympic Games,” said USA Boxing president Tyson Lee, who is on the interim board of the new organization. “I can speak for the United States and many other national federations. We have a vested interest in maintaining a pathway to the Olympic movement and somewhere along the line that turned out to not be a priority for IBA.”

World Boxing will be based in Switzerland and have a board consisting of athletes and officials, including Lee and GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt. Lauren Price of Britain, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of the United States are on the board as athlete representatives.

Elections for a president and a new board are planned for November.

“This is about the future of the sport,” Holt said. “Our status on the Olympic program is on life support and we, as an organization, need to breathe new life into it. We want to operate in the best interests of the boxers.”

A standoff between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee meant boxing was left off the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles but can still be added later. Boxing is part of next year’s Paris Olympics, but it will be organized by the IOC.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 after years of concerns about its finances, governance and claims that fights at the 2016 Olympics were manipulated. Current IBA president Umar Kremlev took over in 2020, bringing financial backing from Russian state gas company Gazprom.

The IOC wants Russians to compete as neutral athletes in Olympic sports following the invasion of Ukraine, but Kremlev’s IBA has allowed them to fight at the world championships with national flags and anthems, drawing another rebuke from the IOC.

The United States and Britain were among more than 10 countries that announced boycotts of the recent women’s world championships and upcoming men’s world championships because of Russia’s position and wider concerns about the IBA. Kremlev said officials who backed a boycott were “worse than hyenas and jackals.”

World Boxing interim secretary general Simon Toulson said the new organization was operating with a budget of $994,000 this year, without naming any specific funding sources. That’s a small fraction of the resources at the IBA, which offers up to $200,000 for gold medalists at the traditionally amateur men’s world championships and $100,000 at the women’s world championships.

The new organization says it is reaching out to national boxing bodies around the world but is not taking on members yet. None of the national bodies whose members are involved have quit the IBA, they said.

Toulson added that “we’ve had no contact with the IOC regarding the setting up of this organization” but hoped to soon. The IOC told The Associated Press in a statement that it “takes note of the latest developments.”

The World Boxing board also includes Dutch official Boris van der Vorst, who challenged Kremlev for the IBA presidency last year but was barred from the vote for “prohibited collaboration” in his campaign. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that it had been wrong to bar him, but no new vote was held.

