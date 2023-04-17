Eliud Kipchoge defeated at Boston Marathon

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge faded in the 19th mile of the Boston Marathon and suffered just his third defeat in the greatest marathon career in history.

Kipchoge, who won 15 of his 17 marathons coming into his Boston debut, did not go with Tanzanian Gabriel Geay when Geay made his move from the lead pack around the 19th mile. Shortly after, Kipchoge failed in trying to grab a water bottle shortly before being dropped.

Fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet won in 2:05:54, becoming the first repeat men’s champion in Boston since Kenyan Robert Cheruiyot in 2008. Kipchoge finished in sixth place, 3:29 behind.

Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38, pulling away from Ethiopian Amane Beriso in the last mile.

Obiri, a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist in the 5000m on the track, made her marathon debut in New York City last November with a sixth-place finish. She was a late add to the Boston field three weeks ago after initially eschewing a spring marathon.

Emma Bates was the top American in fifth in the second-fastest Boston time for an American woman ever, consolidating her status as a favorite to make the three-woman Olympic team at next February’s trials in Orlando. Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato, who traded the American marathon record last year, didn’t enter Boston.

BOSTON MARATHON: Results

Kipchoge lost in similar, wet conditions to his last defeat at the 2020 London Marathon, where he was eighth. Kipchoge’s only other defeat was a runner-up at the 2013 Berlin Marathon in his first year as a 26.2-mile racer.

Kipchoge came to Boston for the first time as part of his goal to become the first runner to win all six annual World Marathon Majors. He previously won four — Berlin, Chicago, London and Tokyo — a total of 10 times combined. He has never raced the other major, New York City.

Kipchoge’s defeat dents his status as favorite to next year become the first person to win three Olympic marathons. He is expected to race two more marathons before the Paris Games. Kipchoge will be nearly 40 come Paris, more than one year older than the oldest Olympic champion in any running event, according to Olympedia.org.

In Monday’s wheelchair races, Swiss Marcel Hug won his sixth Boston title and lowered his course record from 1:18:04 to 1:17:16.

American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title in 1:41:45, ending Swiss Manuela Schär‘s three-year win streak. Schär was second through 20 miles, 3:04 behind Scaroni, but then reportedly withdrew with a flat tire.

The next major marathon is London on Sunday, headlined by women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, Tokyo Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in her 26.2-mile debut.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!