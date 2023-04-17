Eliud Kipchoge defeated at Boston Marathon

By Apr 17, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
Eliud Kipchoge
Getty
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge faded in the 19th mile of the Boston Marathon and suffered just his third defeat in the greatest marathon career in history.

Kipchoge, who won 15 of his 17 marathons coming into his Boston debut, did not go with Tanzanian Gabriel Geay when Geay made his move from the lead pack around the 19th mile. Shortly after, Kipchoge failed in trying to grab a water bottle shortly before being dropped.

Fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet won in 2:05:54, becoming the first repeat men’s champion in Boston since Kenyan Robert Cheruiyot in 2008. Kipchoge finished in sixth place, 3:29 behind.

Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:21:38, pulling away from Ethiopian Amane Beriso in the last mile.

Obiri, a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist in the 5000m on the track, made her marathon debut in New York City last November with a sixth-place finish. She was a late add to the Boston field three weeks ago after initially eschewing a spring marathon.

Emma Bates was the top American in fifth in the second-fastest Boston time for an American woman ever, consolidating her status as a favorite to make the three-woman Olympic team at next February’s trials in Orlando. Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato, who traded the American marathon record last year, didn’t enter Boston.

BOSTON MARATHON: Results

Kipchoge lost in similar, wet conditions to his last defeat at the 2020 London Marathon, where he was eighth. Kipchoge’s only other defeat was a runner-up at the 2013 Berlin Marathon in his first year as a 26.2-mile racer.

Kipchoge came to Boston for the first time as part of his goal to become the first runner to win all six annual World Marathon Majors. He previously won four — Berlin, Chicago, London and Tokyo — a total of 10 times combined. He has never raced the other major, New York City.

Kipchoge’s defeat dents his status as favorite to next year become the first person to win three Olympic marathons. He is expected to race two more marathons before the Paris Games. Kipchoge will be nearly 40 come Paris, more than one year older than the oldest Olympic champion in any running event, according to Olympedia.org.

In Monday’s wheelchair races, Swiss Marcel Hug won his sixth Boston title and lowered his course record from 1:18:04 to 1:17:16.

American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title in 1:41:45, ending Swiss Manuela Schär‘s three-year win streak. Schär was second through 20 miles, 3:04 behind Scaroni, but then reportedly withdrew with a flat tire.

The next major marathon is London on Sunday, headlined by women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, Tokyo Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in her 26.2-mile debut.

2023 Boston Marathon results

By Apr 17, 2023, 12:17 PM EDT
2023 Boston Marathon
Getty
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 Boston Marathon. Full, searchable results are here. … 

Men
1. Evans Chebet (KEN) — 2:05:54
2. Gabriel Geay (TAN) — 2:06:04
3. Benson Kipruto (KEN) — 2:06:06
4. Albert Korir (KEN) — 2:08:01
5. Zouhair Talbi (MOR) — 2:08:35
6. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:09:23
7. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:09:44
8. Hassan Chahdi (FRA) — 2:09:46
9. John Korir (KEN) — 2:10:04
10. Matt McDonald (USA) — 2:10:17
11. Conner Mantz (USA) — 2:10:25
14. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:11:26
23. Ben True (USA) — 2:16:06

Women
1. Hellen Obiri (KEN) — 2:21:38
2. Amane Beriso (ETH) — 2:21:50
3. Lonah Salpeter (ISR) — 2:21:57
4. Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) — 2:22:00
5. Emma Bates (USA) — 2:22:10
6. Nazret Weldu (ERI) — 2:23:25
7. Angela Tanui (KEN) — 2:24:12
8. Hiwot Gebremaryam (ETH) — 2:24:30
9. Mary Ngugi (KEN) — 2:24:33
10. Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) — 2:24:34
11. Aliphine Tuliamuk (USA) — 2:24:37
12. Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) — 2:24:44
17. Sara Hall (USA) — 2:25:48
18. Des Linden (USA) — 2:27:18
30. Edna Kiplagat (KEN) — 2:34:40

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:17:06 (course record)
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:27:45
3. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:28:35
4. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:30:30
5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:34:11
6. Patrick Monahan (IRL) — 1:34:54
7. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:35:43
8. Jake Lappin (AUS) — 1:36:09
9. Mark Millar (IRL) — 1:33:41
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) — 1:33:41

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:41:45
2. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:46:55
3. Wakako Tsuchida (JPN) — 1:47:04
4. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) — 1:50:40
5. Aline Dos Santos Rocha (BRA) — 1:55:46
6. Christie Dawes (AUS) — 1:56:42
7. Eden Rainbow Cooper (GBR) — 2:06:45
8. Marie Emmanuelle Anais Noemi Alphonse (MRI) — 2:08:04
9. Yen Hoang (USA) — 2:10:29
10. Hannah Babalola (NGR) — 2:13:56
DNF. Manuela Schär (SUI)

U.S. beats Canada in women’s hockey world championship final on Hilary Knight hat trick

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT
Hilary Knight had a hat trick, and the U.S. scored three times in the last four minutes to beat Canada 6-3 in the world women’s hockey championship final, ending a losing streak in the rivalry.

The Americans beat the Canadians in a major final for the first time since the 2018 Olympics. Canada won the previous two world championships, plus the 2022 Olympics, and was riding a five-game win streak overall in the rivalry, matching its longest in 13 years.

Aware of that, there was a sign in the U.S. locker room that read “script.” It was upside down. Coach John Wroblewski ripped it down after the game while the team chanted “flip the script.”

Canada led 3-2 after two periods in Brampton, Ontario, but 20-year-old defender Caroline Harvey tied it five minutes into the final frame.

Then the U.S. went on a five-on-three power play with 3:52 left and got two goals from Knight in a 27-second span. She became the first American man or woman to record a hat trick in an Olympic or world championship final and ran her career total to 101 points in world championships, the most by any skater.

“I’m just so happy that we pulled it together,” Knight said in an on-ice interview, speaking loudly over Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” “This is a really young team. They say experience wins championships. We worked on it. We had our experience. We had our energy, and it was a solid team win tonight.”

Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes also scored for the U.S., which recorded the largest margin of victory in a major final since 2009. Only one of the last 11 gold-medal games between the rivals had been decided by more than one goal.

For Canada, Brianne Jenner scored twice in the final, just as she did at 2022 Worlds. Marie-Philip Poulin added her 10th career goal in 14 career major finals versus the U.S. dating to 2009.

The Americans made major roster changes going into these worlds.

They were without three-time Olympic medalist forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield (pregnant) and Brianna Decker (retired). Maddie Rooney and Alex Cavallini, their No. 1 goalies from the last two Olympics, didn’t make the team at a March tryout camp.

Wroblewski, who took over as coach after the 2022 Olympics, trotted out a second forward line of collegians — Taylor Heise, Hannah Bilka and Tessa Janecke.

Wroblewski also threw Aerin Frankel into the crease after she didn’t make the 2022 Olympic team and played just 20 minutes at the summer 2022 Worlds. This month, Frankel became the first U.S. women’s goalie to start five consecutive games at an Olympics or worlds in 26 years.

Harvey, who played in the 2022 Olympics before her NCAA debut, fronts the new generation. She became the second defender to ever lead the U.S. in points at an Olympics or worlds (with 14), and the first skater to lead the U.S. in points and ice time. She was the lone American to make the all-tournament team, which was headed by Canadian Sarah Fillier, the MVP.

“We came together as a group at the right time,” said Harvey, who led all 40 skaters Sunday with 23:35 of ice time, 14 months after playing 62 total seconds in the Olympic final (fewest of all 37 skaters). “We peaked at the right time.”

In the end, it came down to Knight, who made her national team debut at age 17 in 2006 and, this month, was team captain at a major tournament for the first time. She was without her longtime linemates Decker and Coyne Schofield.

For so long, she has been compared to Poulin, but on Sunday, she one-upped her Canadian contemporary, who has three times scored two goals in an Olympic final, but never had a hat trick in a gold-medal game.

“It’s hard to put into words right now,” Poulin said, according to Hockey Canada. “This one hurts, for sure, especially on home soil, but this group is very special; we’ll learn from it and move forward, but it’s a tough one to swallow.”

Knight is now 33, the only player on the team born in the 1980s and the second-oldest U.S. woman to ever play at worlds after her idol, Cammi Granato, in her finale in 2005.

“The legacy that Hilary carried on, it just trickles down, but that’s the heart of the team right there,” Wroblewski told the team in the locker room. “Your captain went out and took care of us, and everybody followed suit.”

