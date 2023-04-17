World’s fastest men exchange barbs on social media

By Apr 17, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT
Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley
Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic 100m champion, and American Fred Kerley, the Olympic silver medalist and world 100m champion, appear to have developed a rivalry off the track.

Last month, Kerley was asked on the “Sprint Culture” video podcast about Jacobs’ performance at the recent European Indoor Championships. Jacobs was runner-up in the 60m in 6.50 seconds, ranking him seventh in the world this year. Jacobs won the world indoor 60m title last year in 6.41 seconds.

“Indoor is indoor,” said Kerley, who last raced indoors in 2021. “The real dogs come and play outdoor.”

Kerley was then asked if Jacobs is “a real dog.”

“I don’t think so,” Kerley replied. “I’m just going to be truthful.”

Kerley then said, without naming the specific report, that Jacobs was quoted as saying that he’s not worried about any of the Americans who swept the 100m medals at last summer’s world championships: Kerley, silver medalist Marvin Bracy-Williams and bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell.

Jacobs withdrew from last year’s worlds before the semifinals due to leg injuries.

Jacobs appeared to respond with recent Instagram stories captioned “The lion doesn’t turn around when a small dog barks” and “Easy run today so as not to scare small dogs.”

The back-and-forth continued Monday after Jacobs posted another Instagram story, this time an image of him edging Kerley at the Tokyo Olympic 100m finish line.

“Whenever you want and wherever you want, but remember that when it mattered more it ended like this,” the caption read.

Kerley then tweeted at the account for the Diamond League, the sport’s premier international circuit, saying “make it happen I want 1v1 no one else just him. Him alone.”

Kerley also reposted one of Jacobs’ Instagram training clips, but wrote over it with a Daffy Duck and the caption “Ya the best at ducking,” implying that Jacobs avoids racing the world’s best sprinters.

The earliest that Kerley and Jacobs could meet in a Diamond League 100m is in Rabat, Morocco, on May 28.

However, it can be hard financially to get the reigning Olympic and world 100m champions to go head-to-head outside of global championships given the appearance fees athletes of that caliber typically take in and, sometimes, the reluctance of one or both to risk defeat.

Kerley quote-tweeted a tweet that asked how much it would take to get him and Jacobs to face off: “Talk to the agent if you don’t got 6 figures plus we ain’t talk,” he tweeted.

Since Tokyo, Jacobs and Kerley have not gone head-to-head, but Jacobs was injured for much of the 2022 season.

By Apr 18, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
Russia Basketball
Russia’s ban from international basketball has lasted long enough that its men’s and women’s five-on-five teams cannot qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics under current rules.

FIBA, the sport’s international governing body, said Tuesday its executive committee will not allow Russia into an early round of Olympic men’s qualifiers that it would have otherwise been eligible for.

A FIBA press release stated that the committee acted after the IOC recommended last month that teams of Russian and Belarusian athletes should remain barred from international competition, as they have been since March 2022.

The IOC recommended possible returns only for individual athletes who do not support the war.

Russia’s men’s basketball team last qualified for the Olympics in 2012, winning bronze with a roster that included since-retired NBA veteran Andrei Kirilenko. Russia was 12th at the last FIBA men’s World Cup in 2019.

Russia’s women’s basketball team was already eliminated from 2024 Olympic contention, as rules stand, when it was left out of a draw for a European qualifying tournament.

Russia’s women also last qualified for the Olympics in 2012, finishing fourth with a team that included Becky Hammon, who is now the Las Vegas Aces head coach.

Russian teams in 3×3 basketball, which made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, could still qualify for the Paris Games if the ban is lifted. A 3×3 team of Russian women, playing as the Russian Olympic Committee rather than Russia due to the nation’s doping violations, took silver to the U.S. in Tokyo.

In gymnastics, the ban on Russian athletes has already run long enough to preclude them from qualifying full teams for Paris, though individual Russian gymnasts can still qualify should the ban be lifted. Teams of Russian gymnasts won the Olympic men’s and women’s titles in Tokyo.

Russia has also traditionally been strong in Olympic team events in artistic swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball and handball.

By Apr 18, 2023, 12:02 PM EDT
Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge said he developed an upper left leg issue about 18 miles into Monday’s Boston Marathon, shortly before he was dropped from the lead pack en route to finishing sixth for his third defeat in 18 career 26.2-mile races.

“My left leg actually was not coming up anymore,” he said Tuesday. “That’s the problem is you try to do [what is] necessary, but it was not working. I put my mind just to run in a comfortable pace and just to finish.”

Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion and the world record holder, developed the issue after the first two of Boston’s famed four Newton Hills. Those hills make Boston, the world’s oldest annual marathon, stand out from the marathons that Kipchoge has run the most — the flatter Berlin and London.

Kipchoge walked with a limp immediately after finishing in 2:09:23, the slowest marathon of his career. After he came to a stop on Boylston Street, he touched his left leg and motioned to it while a member of his team helped him put on a jacket.

“It’s just a problem on the leg,” he said Tuesday when asked to elaborate on the injury. “What can I say? I’m not a doctor.”

Kipchoge said that a lot was going through his mind at that turning point in the race, but he was determined not to quit. He has never dropped out of a marathon.

“They say it’s important to win, but it’s great to participate and finish,” he said. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger is the lesson.”

Kipchoge, 38, said that he absolutely will consider running Boston again. This year, he eschewed his usual London Marathon start to make his Boston debut as part of his goal to become the first runner to win all six annual World Marathon Majors.

Kipchoge previously won Berlin, Chicago, London and Tokyo. The lone annual major he has yet to race is New York City, which takes place in November.

Kipchoge was asked whether he could race New York City this fall and said he hasn’t decided what his next marathon will be.

Come next year, Kipchoge will be older than every Boston Marathon men’s champion since 1930. Depending on what happens in the fall, he may also be fighting for a spot Kenya’s three-man Olympic marathon team for the Paris Games.

He will be older than any previous Kenyan Olympic track and field athlete and older than any previous Olympic gold medalist in any running event, according to Olympedia.org.

Kipchoge wants to become the first person to win three Olympic marathons, but three Kenyans finished ahead of him in Boston, including Evans Chebet, who has now won three consecutive major marathons (Boston 2022, New York City 2022 and Boston 2023). Another Kenyan, Benson Kipruto, finished third on Monday after winning Boston in 2021 and Chicago in 2022.

Sunday’s London Marathon includes more star Kenyans, notably 2022 London champ Amos Kipruto and Kelvin Kiptum, a 23-year-old who won the Valencia Marathon in December and became the third-fastest man in history.

Kipchoge, who follows many sports, knows how quickly things can change in his event, where the best traditionally race just twice a year.

“I can’t win every time,” he said. “Lewis Hamilton has been world champion for seven times and was beaten for the eighth time by Max [Verstappen]. That’s life.”

