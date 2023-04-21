Russian swimmer Yevgeniya Chikunova crushes world record in 200m breaststroke

By Apr 21, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Evgeniia Chikunova
Yevgeniya Chikunova smashed the women’s 200m breaststroke world record by 1.40 seconds at the Russian Swimming Championships on Friday.

Chikunova, who placed fourth in the 100m and 200m breast at the Tokyo Olympics at age 16, clocked 2 minutes, 17.55 seconds.

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker held the previous world record of 2:18.95, set when she won the Tokyo Olympic final.

Russian swimmers have since March 2022 been suspended indefinitely from international competition due to the war in Ukraine, a ban that is expected to last at least through July’s world championships.

A World Aquatics spokesperson said Friday that they are still eligible to set records during the international ban.

“The swim from Evgeniya Chikunova will follow the World Aquatics world record process of approval that any other world record follows,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Only when the necessary steps are taken and verified can a world record then be ratified.”

Kelly Slater’s Olympic surfing hopes in trouble

By Apr 22, 2023, 7:03 AM EDT
Kelly Slater
Kelly Slater needs wild card help, and then needs to rocket up the standings if he is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics at age 51.

Slater, the record 11-time world champion, was eliminated in the round of 32 from the Margaret River Pro in Australia on Saturday. That ensured Slater will miss the WSL “cut” at the midpoint of the 10-contest regular season, a concept introduced last year.

The world’s top 24 men can continue competing this season, and chasing 2024 Olympic bids that will be doled out based on the final season standings.

Slater is ranked outside the top 24, but he could stay on tour if awarded the WSL’s wild card spot given to a surfer who is a former world champion or made it to the five-surfer finals event in either of the last two seasons. That wild card will be doled out after the Margaret River event ends.

Each of the five remaining contests can also offer one wild card per gender specific to their competition.

In a broadcast interview minutes after Saturday’s elimination, Slater was asked his plans for the future but not specifically if he wanted or would accept wild cards if offered. The next competition in late May is at the Surf Ranch, an artificial wave pool that he created in California.

“Plans for the future?” Slater said in the interview. “I want to get really barreled somewhere.”

Slater has been eliminated in the round of 32 in four of the five contests this season and lost in the round of 16 in the other. Last year, he won the season-opening Pipeline Masters, then made one quarterfinal the rest of the season while missing two events due to a torn psoas or labrum, an injury that’s lingered into 2023.

“I’ve just been in a slump for like a year,” Slater said after the previous contest in Australia earlier this month.

The top two U.S. men in the WSL season standings after this season’s finals in September clinch 2024 Olympic spots. Going into Margaret River, Griffin Colapinto ranked fifth in the world and John John Florence was tied for seventh. Slater needs multiple quarterfinal-or-better finishes to make up the gap, as well as to pass a few other Americans between him and Colapinto and Florence.

The U.S. could get a third men’s Olympic spot — which wasn’t available for surfing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, when Slater missed the two-man team by one spot — if it wins next year’s World Surfing Games team competition (Brazil may be favored). U.S. officials have not announced how that spot would be filled.

The U.S. women are already guaranteed three Olympic spots, with at least the first two determined by this season’s WSL standings.

Carissa Moore, the Tokyo Olympic champion, went into Margaret River as the highest-ranked American at No. 3 in the world, followed by 17-year-old Caity Simmers.

Kerri Walsh Jennings’ comeback delayed by surgery

By Apr 21, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings
Kerri Walsh Jennings said her return to top-level beach volleyball, originally set to be this month, has been pushed to August after ankle surgery.

Walsh Jennings, 44 years old and a three-time Olympic champion, also said on a podcast with retired Nebraska indoor coach Terry Pettit that she will not play with four-time indoor Olympian Logan Tom, a 41-year-old with whom Walsh Jennings trained over the winter.

“I started this dream, this vision of going back to the Olympics with Logan in my heart,” Walsh Jennings said on the podcast. “I would not have gotten to this point unless it was for Logan, who I love so much and respect so much.

“We went through the paces, and we lived it so sincerely. It just turned out that it wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t the right fit for many different reasons. Mostly life reasons rather than volleyball reasons.”

Walsh Jennings said she now plans to partner with Zana Muno, a 26-year-old former UCLA indoor standout. They did play together in early March at the Queen of the Court in Miami, which is not an event on the FIVB Beach Pro Tour.

It was Walsh Jennings’ first competition of any kind since June 2021, when she and Brooke Sweat were passed for the second and final U.S. Olympic spot for Tokyo.

Walsh Jennings is still thinking about trying to make it to a sixth Olympics, though the qualifying window has already started, and it is not her primary goal.

“Pure and simple, I’d love to go to Paris and win, period,” she said. “However, what I’m truly after is just I want to get back to being a high-level, elite athlete, and I want to be playing freely within my body physically and within my mind and my spirit emotionally and mentally, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been there.”

The U.S. can qualify no more than two women’s teams to the Olympics, and the U.S. already has two teams that have won an international tournament this season in Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

A team counts its top 12 results over the qualifying window that runs to June 2024.

If she returns in August, Walsh Jennings said that she and Muno could play seven international events the remainder of 2023, including October’s world championships (if given a wild card), plus presumably more in early 2024.

Walsh Jennings said she is also open to playing on the domestic AVP tour for the first time since a split following the 2016 Olympics.

