London Marathon is Sifan Hassan’s nervous debut, Mo Farah’s emotional farewell

By Apr 21, 2023, 6:03 AM EDT
Sunday’s London Marathon may mark the beginning of one track legend’s marathon career. It will likely be the end for another.

Sifan Hassan, a 30-year-old, Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman, makes her 26.2-mile debut, less than two years after winning Olympic 5000m and 10,000m gold and 1500m bronze in an unprecedented track triple.

Hassan said in announcing her marathon entry in February that she plans to return to the track after London, but how Sunday goes will play into whether she enters a fall marathon or even the Olympic marathon in 2024.

She has no time goal Sunday, but had the courage Friday to tell a press conference that she is scared of the distance, doesn’t know whether she will finish the race and has been nervous for the last month.

“Sometimes I wake up like, why the hell [did] I decide to run a marathon?” said Hassan, who has kept her track training during the build-up. “I am actually in better shape for 5000m, 10,000m right now. I don’t know marathon. Maybe I’m also in good shape for that.”

Hassan faces two road-racing giants on Sunday: Kenyans Brigid Kosgei, who in 2019 lowered the marathon world record to 2:14:04, and Peres Jepchirchir, who in a nine-month span in 2021 and 2022 became the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City Marathons in a career.

Neither Kosgei nor Jepchirchir ran a fall 2022 marathon due to injury. so London is the first 26.2-mile race for both in more than a year.

The field also includes two Ethiopian track greats: Almaz Ayana, the 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion, and Genzebe Dibaba, the 1500m world record holder (3:50.07). Ayana, 31, and Dibaba, 32, went one-two in October’s Amsterdam Marathon in their 26.2-mile debuts.

The two fastest American women in history, Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato, signed up for London over the winter but withdrew last month with minor injuries.

Sunday’s men’s field doesn’t have quite the star power as the women’s race, nor of last Monday’s Boston Marathon, where Eliud Kipchoge placed sixth in his first outing since lowering his world record to 2:01:09 last September.

London does have the next four fastest men in history — headlined by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, who is 40 years old and last broke 2:05 in 2019, when he ran a personal-best 2:01:41 to win Berlin.

A bigger favorite is Kelvin Kiptum, a 23-year-old Kenyan who won the Valencia Marathon in December in 2:01:53 to become the third-fastest man in history.

Kiptum and other ascending runners may be a threat to the 38-year-old Kipchoge’s chances of making Kenya’s three-man Olympic marathon team, which is expected to be named after spring 2024 marathons.

One man who has said he will not compete at the Paris Games is 40-year-old Brit Mo Farah, who swept the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m in 2012 and 2016. After a failed Tokyo Olympic bid, Farah has repeatedly hinted at retirement due to his body breaking down.

He took another step in Thursday’s press conference, saying that London will be his last marathon. Farah previously announced the end of his track career, then withdrew before last October’s London Marathon four days before the race with a right hip injury.

Farah broke 2:10 in all five marathons that he’s finished, including the three fastest times in history for a Brit (2:05:11, 2:05:39, 2:06:21). But he hasn’t run a marathon since October 2019 (aside from pacing the 2020 London Marathon).

“As long as I stay injury-free and can do the work, then I will continue, but my body is not allowing me,” he said. “After the race, there might be a bit of tears.”

Kerri Walsh Jennings’ comeback delayed by surgery

By Apr 21, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings said her return to top-level beach volleyball, originally set to be this month, has been pushed to August after ankle surgery.

Walsh Jennings, 44 years old and a three-time Olympic champion, also said on a podcast with retired Nebraska indoor coach Terry Pettit that she will not play with four-time indoor Olympian Logan Tom, a 41-year-old with whom Walsh Jennings trained over the winter.

“I started this dream, this vision of going back to the Olympics with Logan in my heart,” Walsh Jennings said on the podcast. “I would not have gotten to this point unless it was for Logan, who I love so much and respect so much.

“We went through the paces, and we lived it so sincerely. It just turned out that it wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t the right fit for many different reasons. Mostly life reasons rather than volleyball reasons.”

Walsh Jennings said she now plans to partner with Zana Muno, a 26-year-old former UCLA indoor standout. They did play together in early March at the Queen of the Court in Miami, which is not an event on the FIVB Beach Pro Tour.

It was Walsh Jennings’ first competition of any kind since June 2021, when she and Brooke Sweat were passed for the second and final U.S. Olympic spot for Tokyo.

Walsh Jennings is still thinking about trying to make it to a sixth Olympics, though the qualifying window has already started, and it is not her primary goal.

“Pure and simple, I’d love to go to Paris and win, period,” she said. “However, what I’m truly after is just I want to get back to being a high-level, elite athlete, and I want to be playing freely within my body physically and within my mind and my spirit emotionally and mentally, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been there.”

The U.S. can qualify no more than two women’s teams to the Olympics, and the U.S. already has two teams that have won an international tournament this season in Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

A team counts its top 12 results over the qualifying window that runs to June 2024.

If she returns in August, Walsh Jennings said that she and Muno could play seven international events the remainder of 2023, including October’s world championships (if given a wild card), plus presumably more in early 2024.

Walsh Jennings said she is also open to playing on the domestic AVP tour for the first time since a split following the 2016 Olympics.

Katie Grimes moves one (very long) swim from qualifying for 2024 Olympics

By Apr 21, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT
The youngest member of the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo could be the first member of the U.S. Olympic team for Paris.

Katie Grimes won the open-water swimming nationals 10km in just under two hours in Sarasota, Florida, on Friday, qualifying for July’s world championships.

The medalists at worlds will become the first swimmers to earn places at the 2024 Paris Games.

Grimes will be one of two U.S. women in the open-water 10km at worlds. The other spot goes to the top American finisher in an international race in Italy next month.

Brennan Gravley. the top U.S. man from open-water nationals later Friday, also earned a worlds spot and the chance to qualify for Paris. Gravely was 12th at last year’s worlds.

Four years ago, Haley Anderson and Ashley Twichell became the first athletes to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo via the open-water 10km at worlds.

Anderson, the lone American to win an Olympic open-water medal (silver in 2012), retired after finishing sixth in Tokyo.

Twichell placed fourth on Friday in her first open-water race since May childbirth.

Grimes, who placed fourth in the Tokyo Olympic 800m freestyle in the pool at age 15, followed that up last year by qualifying for the U.S. team for worlds in both the pool and the open water.

She earned silver medals in the 1500m free and the 400m individual medley in Budapest’s Danube Arena, then placed fifth in the open water in Budapest’s Lake Lupa.

Open-water swimming favors experience more than the pool does. The four women who placed ahead of Grimes at worlds were all 25 and older. Every Olympic open-water swimming medalist has been at least 20 years old save one, according to Olympedia.org.

Since open-water swimming was added to the Olympic program in 2008, one American has competed in both the pool and the open water in the same Games: Jordan Wilimovsky, who in 2016 was fourth in the 1500m free and fifth in the 10km.

Ron Aitken, who coaches Grimes with the Sandpipers of Nevada, said, ideally, Grimes would race both should she qualify for the Olympics in each discipline.

The open-water 10km races at the Olympics come after the pool swimming events have all finished.

