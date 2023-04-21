The 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials will be at Penn State next April 19-20, three years after the trials for Tokyo were relocated from Penn State to Fort Worth, Texas, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penn State will host the trials for the first time.
At trials, the winner in each weight division makes the Olympic team, assuming the U.S. qualifies an Olympic quota spot in that division.
The U.S. has six active Olympic wrestling champions — Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Gable Steveson and David Taylor from Tokyo, Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder from Rio and Jordan Burroughs from London.
The U.S. is coming off an Olympics where it won the most wrestling medals of any nation (nine) for the first time when it hasn’t been host. The U.S. is coming off a world championships last year where it won the most medals of any nation (15) outright for the first time in history.
Other major Olympic trials hosts were previously announced — Indianapolis for swimming, Knoxville, Tennessee, for diving and Orlando for the marathon. Gymnastics and track and field trials venues have not been announced yet.
