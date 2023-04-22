Kelly Slater’s Olympic surfing hopes in trouble

By Apr 22, 2023, 7:03 AM EDT
Kelly Slater
Getty
Kelly Slater needs wild card help, and then needs to rocket up the standings if he is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics at age 51.

Slater, the record 11-time world champion, was eliminated in the round of 32 from the Margaret River Pro in Australia on Saturday. That ensured Slater will miss the WSL “cut” at the midpoint of the 10-contest regular season, a concept introduced last year.

The world’s top 24 men can continue competing this season, and chasing 2024 Olympic bids that will be doled out based on the final season standings.

Slater is ranked outside the top 24, but he could stay on tour if awarded the WSL’s wild card spot given to a surfer who is a former world champion or made it to the five-surfer finals event in either of the last two seasons. That wild card will be given after the Margaret River event ends.

Each of the five remaining contests can also offer one wild card per gender specific to their competition.

In a broadcast interview minutes after Saturday’s elimination, Slater was asked his plans for the future but not specifically if he wanted or would accept wild cards if offered. The next competition in late May is at the Surf Ranch, an artificial wave pool that he created in California.

“Plans for the future?” Slater said in the interview. “I want to get really barreled somewhere.”

Slater has been eliminated in the round of 32 in four of the five contests this season and lost in the round of 16 in the other. Last year, he won the season-opening Pipeline Masters, then made one quarterfinal the rest of the season while missing two events due to a torn psoas or labrum, an injury that’s lingered into 2023.

“I’ve just been in a slump for like a year,” Slater said after the previous contest in Australia earlier this month.

The top two U.S. men in the WSL standings after this season’s finals in September clinch 2024 Olympic spots. Going into Margaret River, Griffin Colapinto ranked fifth in the world and John John Florence was tied for seventh. Slater needs multiple quarterfinal-or-better finishes to make up the gap, as well as to pass a few other Americans between him and Colapinto and Florence.

The U.S. could get a third men’s Olympic spot — which wasn’t available for surfing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, when Slater missed the two-man team by one spot — if it wins next year’s World Surfing Games team competition (Brazil may be favored). U.S. officials have not announced how that spot would be filled.

The U.S. women are already guaranteed three Olympic spots, with at least the first two determined by this season’s WSL standings.

Carissa Moore, the Tokyo Olympic champion, went into Margaret River as the highest-ranked American at No. 3 in the world, followed by 17-year-old Caity Simmers.

London Marathon: Kelvin Kiptum just misses world record, Sifan Hassan adds to legend

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Kelvin Kiptum
Getty
Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum won the London Marathon with the second-fastest time in history, minutes after Sifan Hassan won the women’s race to add to her legendary distance-running career.

Kiptum won the men’s race in 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds after surging just before 19 miles. Only Eliud Kipchoge‘s world record of 2:01:09 from last September’s Berlin Marathon is faster.

Kiptum, 23, also won his marathon debut in Valencia, Spain, in December in 2:01:53 to become, at the time, the third-fastest man in history.

On Sunday, he supplanted Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele as second fastest in history, broke Kipchoge’s course record of 2:02:37 from 2019 and distanced runner-up Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya by 2 minutes, 58 seconds.

Kiptum was on pace for a finish in the 2:03s before his late surge. He covered the second half in 59:45.

Mo Farah, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion at 5000m and 10,000m, was ninth in what he said would be his final marathon. Fellow 40-year-old Bekele appeared to drop out between 25km and 30km.

MORE: London Marathon Results

Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman, won a sprint finish in 2:18:33 on a rainy morning. Ethiopian Alemu Megertu was four seconds behind, followed another second later by Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya limped out after less than a mile after saying she dealt with a hamstring injury about two weeks ago.

Hassan has arguably unprecedented range: major titles at 1500m (2019 Worlds), 5000m (Tokyo Olympics), 10,000m (2019 Worlds and Tokyo Olympics) and the marathon. She is also the world record holder in the mile at 4:12.33.

She prevailed after spending her last month of training while fasting during Ramadan and developing a left hip injury one week ago. She stopped to stretch that left leg multiple times about 12 miles into the race. Hassan also said she was in better 5000m/10,000m shape and was so scared of the 26.2-mile distance that she cried Sunday morning.

“I never thought I would finish,” Hassan said after winning. “I don’t need to become the greatest. I’m fine the way I am.”

Hassan repeated in the lead-up that she planned to return to the track for August’s world championships in Budapest but could run a marathon in the fall or even at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

None of the top U.S. Olympic hopefuls raced London. Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato, who each last year broke the American record, entered London and then withdrew last month with minor injuries.

The next major marathon is at August’s worlds in Budapest.

2023 London Marathon results

By Apr 23, 2023, 7:14 AM EDT
2023 London Marathon
Getty
2023 London Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. ..

Men
1. Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) — 2:01:25
2. Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) — 2:04:23
3. Tamirat Tola (ETH) — 2:04:59
4. Leul Gebresilase (ETH) – -2:05:45
5. Seifu Tura (ETH) — 2:06:38
6. Emile Cairess (GBR) — 2:08:07
7. Brett Robinson (AUS) — 2:10:19
8. Phil Sesemann (GBR) — 2:10:23
9. Mo Farah (GBR) — 2:10:28
10. Chris Thompson (GBR) — 2:11:50
DNF. Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)

Women
1. Sifan Hassan (NED) — 2:18:33
2. Alemu Megertu (ETH) — 2:18:37
3. Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) — 2:18:38
4. Shelia Chepkirui (KEN) — 2:18:51
5. Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) — 2:18:53
6. Judith Korir (KEN) — 2:20:41
7. Almaz Ayana (ETH) — 2:20:44
8. Tadu Teshome (ETH) — 2:21:31
9. Sofiia Yaremchuk (ITA) — 2:24:02
10. Susanna Sullivan (USA) — 2:24:27
DNF. Brigid Kosgei (KEN)

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:38:51
2. Manuela Schär (SUI) — 1:38:52
3. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:38:54
4. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) — 1:38:57
5. Wakako Tsuchida (JPN) — 1:47:40
6. Aline Rocha (BRA) — 1:47:41
7. Eden Rainbow Cooper (GBR) — 1:47:43
8. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) — 1:47:43
9. Tsubasa Kina (JPN) — 1:47:48
10. Merle Menje (GER) — 1:51:31
13. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:56:49

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:23:44
2. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:28:44
3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) — 1:30:00
4. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:30:18
5. David Weir (GBR) — 1:32:45
6. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:35:03
7. Jake Lappin (AUS) — 1:35:15
8. Michael McCabe (GBR) — 1:35:15
9. Evan Correll (USA) — 1:35:15
10. Ernst van Dyk (RSA) — 1:35:18

