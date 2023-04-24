Rulon Gardner, 2000 Olympic wrestling champion, signs up for comeback at age 51

By Apr 24, 2023, 10:49 AM EDT
Rulon Gardner
Getty
Rulon Gardner, a 2000 Olympic wrestling champion, entered this week’s U.S. Open, which would be the 51-year-old’s first competition in more than a decade.

Gardner is entered in the Greco-Roman heavyweight division, which means he must weigh in at 130kg (286 pounds) or less on Wednesday morning to be able to compete starting later Wednesday in Las Vegas.

A message was sent to Gardner seeking comment.

U.S. Open winners in each weight class advance to head-to-head matchups in June to determine the team for September’s world championships. The rest of the top seven in Gardner’s division advance to May’s world team trials, where the winner also advances to the June final to determine the world team spot.

Gardner hasn’t competed since a failed comeback bid for the 2012 Olympic Trials, when he tried to get under the weight limit but did not ultimately weigh in. Since, Gardner spoke multiple times about wanting to lose the weight necessary to compete again.

In 2020, he said, “I have well over 150 pounds more to lose,” according to The Associated Press.

In 2000, Gardner stunned Aleksandr Karelin in the Olympic Greco-Roman heavyweight final, handing the Russian his first loss in 13 years. It was dubbed “Miracle on the Mat.”

Gardner had many struggles since:

*In February 2002, driving a snowmobile off a hidden snow shelf into a frozen lake, getting stranded overnight in the wilderness for 17 hours in temperatures that were as low as 25 degrees below zero. The middle toe on his right foot had to be amputated due to frostbite. He came back to win Olympic bronze in 2004, leaving his shoes on the mat in the symbolic act of retirement.
*In February 2007, surviving a plane crash into a bay by swimming more than an hour in 44-degree water and spending the night without shelter.
*In 2010, going on “The Biggest Loser” at 474 pounds in a bid to lose more than 200 pounds to make weight for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 40. He reportedly said he got down to 280. The Olympic heavyweight limit was 264.5 at the time.
*In 2012, filing for bankruptcy and losing his Olympic gold and bronze medals as a result. As of 2020, he recouped the medals, according to the AP.

In 2018, Gardner became head wrestling coach at Herriman High School in Utah. In recent months, he chronicled a return to wrestling training on social media.

London Marathon: Kelvin Kiptum just misses world record, Sifan Hassan adds to legend

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Kelvin Kiptum
Getty
Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum won the London Marathon with the second-fastest time in history, minutes after Sifan Hassan won the women’s race to add to her legendary distance-running career.

Kiptum won the men’s race in 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds after surging just before 19 miles. Only Eliud Kipchoge‘s world record of 2:01:09 from last September’s Berlin Marathon is faster.

Kiptum, 23, also won his marathon debut in Valencia, Spain, in December in 2:01:53 to become, at the time, the third-fastest man in history.

On Sunday, he supplanted Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele as second fastest in history, broke Kipchoge’s course record of 2:02:37 from 2019 and distanced runner-up Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya by 2 minutes, 58 seconds.

Kiptum was on pace for a finish in the 2:03s before his late surge. He covered the second half in 59:45.

Mo Farah, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion at 5000m and 10,000m, was ninth in what he said would be his final marathon. Fellow 40-year-old Bekele appeared to drop out between 25km and 30km.

MORE: London Marathon Results

Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman, won a sprint finish in 2:18:33 on a rainy morning. Ethiopian Alemu Megertu was four seconds behind, followed another second later by Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya limped out after less than a mile after saying she dealt with a hamstring injury about two weeks ago.

Hassan has arguably unprecedented range: major titles at 1500m (2019 Worlds), 5000m (Tokyo Olympics), 10,000m (2019 Worlds and Tokyo Olympics) and the marathon. She is also the world record holder in the mile at 4:12.33.

She prevailed after spending her last month of training while fasting during Ramadan and developing a left hip injury one week ago. She stopped to stretch that left leg multiple times about 12 miles into the race. Hassan also said she was in better 5000m/10,000m shape and was so scared of the 26.2-mile distance that she cried Sunday morning.

“I never thought I would finish,” Hassan said after winning. “I don’t need to become the greatest. I’m fine the way I am.”

Hassan repeated in the lead-up that she planned to return to the track for August’s world championships in Budapest but could run a marathon in the fall or even at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

None of the top U.S. Olympic hopefuls raced London. Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato, who each last year broke the American record, entered London and then withdrew last month with minor injuries.

The next major marathon is at August’s worlds in Budapest.

2023 London Marathon results

By Apr 23, 2023, 7:14 AM EDT
2023 London Marathon
Getty
2023 London Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. ..

Men
1. Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) — 2:01:25
2. Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) — 2:04:23
3. Tamirat Tola (ETH) — 2:04:59
4. Leul Gebresilase (ETH) – -2:05:45
5. Seifu Tura (ETH) — 2:06:38
6. Emile Cairess (GBR) — 2:08:07
7. Brett Robinson (AUS) — 2:10:19
8. Phil Sesemann (GBR) — 2:10:23
9. Mo Farah (GBR) — 2:10:28
10. Chris Thompson (GBR) — 2:11:50
DNF. Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)
DNF. Amos Kipruto (KEN)

Women
1. Sifan Hassan (NED) — 2:18:33
2. Alemu Megertu (ETH) — 2:18:37
3. Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) — 2:18:38
4. Shelia Chepkirui (KEN) — 2:18:51
5. Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) — 2:18:53
6. Judith Korir (KEN) — 2:20:41
7. Almaz Ayana (ETH) — 2:20:44
8. Tadu Teshome (ETH) — 2:21:31
9. Sofiia Yaremchuk (ITA) — 2:24:02
10. Susanna Sullivan (USA) — 2:24:27
DNF. Brigid Kosgei (KEN)

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:38:51
2. Manuela Schär (SUI) — 1:38:52
3. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:38:54
4. Catherine Debrunner (SUI) — 1:38:57
5. Wakako Tsuchida (JPN) — 1:47:40
6. Aline Rocha (BRA) — 1:47:41
7. Eden Rainbow Cooper (GBR) — 1:47:43
8. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) — 1:47:43
9. Tsubasa Kina (JPN) — 1:47:48
10. Merle Menje (GER) — 1:51:31
13. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:56:49

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:23:44
2. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:28:44
3. Tomoki Suzuki (JPN) — 1:30:00
4. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:30:18
5. David Weir (GBR) — 1:32:45
6. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:35:03
7. Jake Lappin (AUS) — 1:35:15
8. Michael McCabe (GBR) — 1:35:15
9. Evan Correll (USA) — 1:35:15
10. Ernst van Dyk (RSA) — 1:35:18

