Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron extend break from ice dance

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will sit out a second consecutive season but have not announced a retirement from figure skating.

A representative for the French skaters confirmed the news reported by France Bleu.

Papadakis said that she and Cizeron do not know if they will return for a 2026 Olympic run, according to the report.

Papadakis, 27, and Cizeron, 28, last competed in March 2022, winning a fifth world title one month after winning Olympic gold to complete a four-year cycle with just one defeat across all competitions.

They have since performed in non-competitive ice skating shows and are expected to continue to do so.

None of the 2022 Olympic ice dance medalists competed last season.

Silver medalists Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are from Russia. All Russian skaters have been banned indefinitely from international competition since March 2022 due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

American bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired after taking silver at the March 2022 Worlds.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were fourth at the Olympics, ascended to win their first world title last month. At 30 and 34, they became the oldest ice dance couple to win a world title. They said before worlds that they had not yet decided if they will continue competing next season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!