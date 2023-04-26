Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron extend break from ice dance

By Apr 26, 2023, 6:43 AM EDT
Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron
Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will sit out a second consecutive season but have not announced a retirement from figure skating.

A representative for the French skaters confirmed the news reported by France Bleu.

Papadakis said that she and Cizeron do not know if they will return for a 2026 Olympic run, according to the report.

Papadakis, 27, and Cizeron, 28, last competed in March 2022, winning a fifth world title one month after winning Olympic gold to complete a four-year cycle with just one defeat across all competitions.

They have since performed in non-competitive ice skating shows and are expected to continue to do so.

None of the 2022 Olympic ice dance medalists competed last season.

Silver medalists Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are from Russia. All Russian skaters have been banned indefinitely from international competition since March 2022 due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

American bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired after taking silver at the March 2022 Worlds.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were fourth at the Olympics, ascended to win their first world title last month. At 30 and 34, they became the oldest ice dance couple to win a world title. They said before worlds that they had not yet decided if they will continue competing next season.

USA Boxing leaves International Boxing Association after 77 years to join new group

By Apr 26, 2023, 9:47 AM EDT
World Boxing
USA Boxing is ending its International Boxing Association membership, the latest move to distance American amateur boxing from an international governing body that has been stripped of its Olympic recognition due to governance issues that have also put the sport’s place on the Olympic program at risk.

USA Boxing was a charter member of the IBA when it was formed in 1946 (then known as AIBA).

In a letter to USA Boxing members Wednesday, USA Boxing Executive Director and CEO Mike McAtee repeated concerns that he and USA Boxing have voiced for months, such as the governance issues that caused boxing to be left off the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Boxing, contested at every Olympics since 1920, can still be added to the 2028 Games at a later date.

The IOC also said in December that boxing could be dropped from the 2024 Paris Games due to recent IBA decisions.

USA Boxing is beginning the member application process for World Boxing, a breakaway group that its leadership helped form to rival the IBA.

“USA Boxing is committed to working tirelessly with World Boxing, like-minded national federations and worldwide Olympic-style boxing community to earn the privilege to be part of the Olympic Movement now and in the years to come,” McAtee wrote.

A ban on Russian athletes is lifted, but where are the Russians?

By Apr 26, 2023, 9:06 AM EDT
Russia Fencing
This week was supposed to mark the return of the first athletes from Russia and Belarus to be reinstated since the IOC updated its recommendations to international sports federations, providing a conditional path to partially lift bans in place since the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) was the first Olympic sport body to act, actually doing so before the IOC’s update in March but not putting it into effect until the second half of April. (Other sports, including cycling, tennis and in the NHL, have been allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete since before the IOC update.)

Yet no Russians or Belarusians are entered in a sabre Grand Prix in Seoul that starts Thursday, not even as neutral athletes.

It is the sport’s first top-level competition in a month (after other national federations canceled events due to the reinstatement) and first top-level event during a year-long Olympic qualifying window that began April 3.

On Wednesday, Russian Fencing Federation president Ilgar Mamedov said that Russian fencers will not compete in Seoul because of “some bureaucratic snafus and foot-dragging” by the FIE, according to Russian news agency TASS.

“We did everything in due time, as they had instructed us previously,” Mamedov said, according to the report. “We repeatedly warned them, however, that it would be impossible for us to participate if they continued to drag the process out.

“We were assured, however, that everything was all right, that we should not worry and that we would be eligible by the deadline. However, we are now seeing the exact opposite result.”

The FIE has not responded to requests for comment over the last two months on its stance on Russian and Belarusian fencers.

Mamedov also said that the Russian Fencing Federation requested to strip the Seoul event of “qualifying points” — presumably Olympic qualifying points — since Russians are not taking part.

At the last two Olympics, women from Russia won gold and silver in individual sabre, plus gold in team sabre.

Fencers from Ukraine have been on the Seoul entry list for at least the last week. In late March, the Ukraine government said that its athletes should not take part in any Olympic qualifying competitions that allow Russians and Belarusians.

On Tuesday, the Ukraine Fencing Federation said it appealed to a court in Switzerland, where the FIE is based, to stop the FIE from readmitting Russians and Belarusians.

There are also no Russians yet on the entry lists for Grand Prix or World Cup events in the other weapons — épée and foil — next week in Colombia, Bulgaria and Mexico.

Russian fencers topped the Tokyo Olympic standings with eight medals and three golds, competing under the Russian Olympic Committee name rather than Russia due to the nation’s doping violations.

Belarus, which has zero Olympic fencing medals, had no fencers at the Tokyo Games and one fencer at the Rio Games.

