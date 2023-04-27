Rulon Gardner misses weight for comeback wrestling meet, still eyes Olympic Trials

By Apr 27, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
Rulon Gardner, a 2000 Olympic wrestling champion, said he was 15 pounds to heavy to compete at this week’s U.S. Open despite registering for the event, which would have been his first meet in more than a decade.

“I missed the weigh-ins by 15 pounds, but, being 51 years old, I talked to my sister, who’s a cardiologist,” Gardner told Flowrestling. “She was like, ‘Rulon, there’s a chance that you could die tonight.’ It’s like, you know what, wrestling is important, but it’s not worth taking my life for. I’ve gotten healthy. I’m back to wrestling, back to training and I’m going to continue to compete.”

To be eligible to compete in the Greco-Roman heavyweight division, Gardner needed to weigh in at 130kg (286 pounds) or less on Wednesday morning.

Gardner said he still plans to compete again, both later this year and at the April 2024 Olympic Trials. He said his goal is to put the spotlight on the Greco-Roman discipline and improve it. Over the last three Olympics, American wrestlers won 17 medals in freestyle events and zero in Greco-Roman.

Gardner chronicled a return to wrestling training on social media in recent months.

He hasn’t competed since a failed comeback bid for the 2012 Olympic Trials, when he tried to get under the weight limit but did not ultimately weigh in. Since, Gardner spoke multiple times about wanting to lose the weight necessary to compete again.

In 2020, he said, “I have well over 150 pounds more to lose,” according to The Associated Press.

In 2000, Gardner stunned Aleksandr Karelin in the Olympic Greco-Roman heavyweight final, handing the Russian his first loss in 13 years. It was dubbed “Miracle on the Mat.”

Gardner had many struggles since:

*In February 2002, driving a snowmobile off a hidden snow shelf into a frozen lake, getting stranded overnight in the wilderness for 17 hours in temperatures that were as low as 25 degrees below zero. The middle toe on his right foot had to be amputated due to frostbite. He came back to win Olympic bronze in 2004, leaving his shoes on the mat in the symbolic act of retirement.
*In February 2007, surviving a plane crash into a bay by swimming more than an hour in 44-degree water and spending the night without shelter.
*In 2010, going on “The Biggest Loser” at 474 pounds in a bid to lose more than 200 pounds to make weight for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 40. He reportedly said he got down to 280. The Olympic heavyweight limit was 264.5 at the time.
*In 2012, filing for bankruptcy and losing his Olympic gold and bronze medals as a result. As of 2020, he recouped the medals, according to the AP.

In 2018, Gardner became head wrestling coach at Herriman High School in Utah.

U.S. Open winners in each weight class advance to head-to-head matchups in June to determine the team for September’s world championships. The rest of the top seven in Gardner’s division advance to May’s world team trials, where the winner also advances to the June final to determine the world team spot.

Brittney Griner: I will only play overseas again at the Olympics

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:51 PM EDT
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner said she will not play club basketball overseas again, but would leave the U.S. to play at the Olympics.

Griner held her first press conference on Thursday since returning to the U.S. in December after spending nearly 10 months detained in Russia, where she previously played for a team during WNBA offseasons.

“I’m never going overseas to play again unless I’m representing my country at the Olympics,” she said. “If I make that team, that’d be the only time I would leave the U.S. soil, and that’s just to represent the USA.”

Griner, 32, starred on the last two U.S. Olympic teams that went undefeated to gold medals.

In her last national team activity in the Tokyo Olympic final, she scored 30 points, the second-highest total in an Olympic game in U.S. women’s history, as the Americans beat Japan 90-75.

Griner said Thursday that basketball is still a sanctuary for her as she prepares for the start of the WNBA season next month with the Phoenix Mercury.

“I always believe in my ability,” she said. “If we have a game tomorrow, we’re going to go get that W. Being realistic, am I exactly where I want to be? No, but I’m on the right track to getting there.”

Griner was arrested in Russia in February 2022 — while traveling to rejoin her Russian club team — on drug-related charges and later convicted and sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail.

The State Department said that Griner was wrongfully detained until she was brought home in December on a prisoner swap.

Without Griner and other veteran stars, the U.S. won the world championship last year and qualified for the 2024 Paris Games, where it will go for an eighth consecutive Olympic title.

The 12-woman team for Paris is expected to be chosen next spring.

Chloe Kim sits at head table with Angelina Jolie, presidents at White House state dinner

By Apr 27, 2023, 7:30 AM EDT
Chloe Kim
Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim and actor Angelina Jolie headlined the list of big names from politics, business, sports and entertainment glamming up a fancy black-tie dinner that President Joe Biden hosted Wednesday for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim served up a classic understatement as she strolled in, telling reporters, ”I heard the food’s going to be really good.”

Guests seated at the head table with the presidents and first ladies included Jolie and her son and Kim.

“I didn’t wear my medal, I don’t know where it is,” Kim said, according to multiple reports.

It’s not clear if she was referring to her 2018 gold medal or her 2022 gold medal.

Kim, who turned 23 last Sunday, announced last April that she was taking a post-Olympic break from snowboarding competition and intends to return later in this Olympic cycle to bid for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic halfpipe title in Italy in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

