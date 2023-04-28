Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone enters 400m among Los Angeles Grand Prix headliners

By Apr 28, 2023, 10:56 AM EDT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, is an early entry into the 400m without hurdles for the Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 27, according to USA Track and Field.

Organizers announced headline athletes Thursday, including a 100m hurdles field with the two fastest women in history (Nigerian Tobi Amusan and American Keni Harrison) and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. The men’s shot put includes the Americans who swept the 2022 World Championships medals: world record holder Ryan CrouserJoe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde.

NBC Sports and Peacock air meet coverage on May 27 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET.

While McLaughlin-Levrone’s entry into the flat 400m is notable given her comments last year about wanting to add the event to her program, note four things:

*Her coach, Bob Kersee, is one of the Los Angeles Grand Prix organizers, so it’s no surprise she is on the entry list.
*The women’s 400m hurdles is not on the meet program.
*Athlete fields are subject to change, especially a month out from the meet.
*McLaughlin-Levrone often races events other than the 400m hurdles at non-championship meets and has not publicly said whether she plans to race the flat 400m at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for August’s world championships.

It would be her first time racing an individual flat 400m since April 2021 and the third time in her professional career dating to 2019.

McLaughlin-Levrone said after last season that she wanted to add the flat 400m to her program while not giving up the 400m hurdles just yet.

Her personal best in the 400m is 50.07 seconds, set in 2018 as a University of Kentucky freshman. That time would have placed fourth at last July’s world championships.

A better measure of her potential is her 4x400m relay split from those worlds: 47.91 seconds — making her the seventh-fastest relay performer in history and second-fastest in the last 34 years behind Allyson Felix. Relay splits, outside of leadoff legs, are also usually significantly faster than an athlete’s best individual 400m time due to running starts.

McLaughlin-Levrone has a decision to make for this summer. She has a bye into the 400m hurdles at August’s worlds in Budapest as reigning world champion. That gives her leeway to race the flat 400m instead at July’s USATF Outdoor Championships, where the top three are in line to qualify for the individual event at worlds.

Nobody has ever won both events at a single world championships. Few, if any, have raced both at a worlds.

Come August’s worlds, the women’s 400m hurdles first round heats start 2 hours and 20 minutes before the women’s 400m semifinals. Top-level pros rarely race multiple times in one session in a distance longer than 200 meters at any meet.

The Olympic schedule is as accommodating as ever for a possible women’s 400m-400m hurdles double in 2024.

For the first time in Olympic history, none of the rounds of those races take place on the same day at the Games. But doing both through the finals would still be a challenge: racing six consecutive days at the Olympics (and a seventh day at the end if adding the 4x400m relay).

Germany, Qatar to host upcoming FIBA World Cups

By Apr 28, 2023, 7:59 AM EDT
FIBA World Cup
Getty
Germany and Qatar will host the FIBA women’s and men’s basketball World Cups in the next Olympic cycle.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup will be in Berlin that September, marking the second time Germany hosts after 1998.

The U.S. women won the last four World Cups (the most recent in 2022), where the champion typically qualifies for the Olympics. The U.S. may get an automatic spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as host.

The 2027 FIBA Men’s World Cup will be in Doha. FIBA did not announce dates, but the event is usually held during the NBA offseason in August and September.

This summer’s men’s World Cup is co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. Spain is defending champion.

The U.S. men placed seventh at the last World Cup in 2019, marking its worst major tournament result ever, but rebounded to win a fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo.

From 2018-24, Qatar will have hosted world championships in track and field, aquatic sports (including swimming and diving), gymnastics and men’s soccer.

The men’s soccer World Cup in Qatar last November and December drew criticism over human rights issues.

Qatar will host the 2030 Asian Games and has expressed interest in bidding for a Summer Olympics. The next available Games are in 2036.

Rulon Gardner misses weight for comeback wrestling meet, still eyes Olympic Trials

By Apr 27, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
Getty
Rulon Gardner, a 2000 Olympic wrestling champion, said he was 15 pounds to heavy to compete at this week’s U.S. Open despite registering for the event, which would have been his first meet in more than a decade.

“I missed the weigh-ins by 15 pounds, but, being 51 years old, I talked to my sister, who’s a cardiologist,” Gardner told Flowrestling. “She was like, ‘Rulon, there’s a chance that you could die tonight.’ It’s like, you know what, wrestling is important, but it’s not worth taking my life for. I’ve gotten healthy. I’m back to wrestling, back to training and I’m going to continue to compete.”

To be eligible to compete in the Greco-Roman heavyweight division, Gardner needed to weigh in at 130kg (286 pounds) or less on Wednesday morning.

Gardner said he still plans to compete again, both later this year and at the April 2024 Olympic Trials. He said his goal is to put the spotlight on the Greco-Roman discipline and improve it. Over the last three Olympics, American wrestlers won 17 medals in freestyle events and zero in Greco-Roman.

Gardner chronicled a return to wrestling training on social media in recent months.

He hasn’t competed since a failed comeback bid for the 2012 Olympic Trials, when he tried to get under the weight limit but did not ultimately weigh in. Since, Gardner spoke multiple times about wanting to lose the weight necessary to compete again.

In 2020, he said, “I have well over 150 pounds more to lose,” according to The Associated Press.

In 2000, Gardner stunned Aleksandr Karelin in the Olympic Greco-Roman heavyweight final, handing the Russian his first loss in 13 years. It was dubbed “Miracle on the Mat.”

Gardner had many struggles since:

*In February 2002, driving a snowmobile off a hidden snow shelf into a frozen lake, getting stranded overnight in the wilderness for 17 hours in temperatures that were as low as 25 degrees below zero. The middle toe on his right foot had to be amputated due to frostbite. He came back to win Olympic bronze in 2004, leaving his shoes on the mat in the symbolic act of retirement.
*In February 2007, surviving a plane crash into a bay by swimming more than an hour in 44-degree water and spending the night without shelter.
*In 2010, going on “The Biggest Loser” at 474 pounds in a bid to lose more than 200 pounds to make weight for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 40. He reportedly said he got down to 280. The Olympic heavyweight limit was 264.5 at the time.
*In 2012, filing for bankruptcy and losing his Olympic gold and bronze medals as a result. As of 2020, he recouped the medals, according to the AP.

In 2018, Gardner became head wrestling coach at Herriman High School in Utah.

U.S. Open winners in each weight class advance to head-to-head matchups in June to determine the team for September’s world championships. The rest of the top seven in Gardner’s division advance to May’s world team trials, where the winner also advances to the June final to determine the world team spot.

