Joel Embiid unlikely to play at FIBA World Cup, France coach says

By Apr 29, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
Joel Embiid
Getty
Joel Embiid has not decided whether he will play international basketball for the U.S. or France, but he is unlikely to play at the August-September FIBA World Cup because he is getting married this summer, the French national team coach reportedly said Saturday.

French coach Vincent Collett said that if Embiid, an NBA MVP finalist for the Philadelphia 76ers, does not play in the World Cup, he will have more time to decide which country to potentially play for at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to French media.

Embiid was born in Cameroon, but has never played in a major international tournament and has not yet publicly committed to any national team.

Last year, he reportedly gained French and American citizenship. Cameroon didn’t qualify for the World Cup, making it unlikely that it qualifies for the Olympics, so it’s expected that Embiid will choose between the U.S. and France.

Collett’s comments Saturday were published after the draw was made for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

Embiid’s nationality decision could have a significant impact on the 2024 Olympic men’s tournament.

At the Tokyo Games, a French team led by another center, Rudy Gobert, handed the U.S. its first Olympic defeat since 2004. That was in group play. The Americans then beat the French in the gold-medal game 87-82.

That France team had five NBA players to the U.S.’ 12: Nicolas BatumEvan FournierTimothe Luwawu-CabarrotFrank Ntilikina and Gobert.

France has another 7-footer, 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA Draft.

A France team with three premier 7-footers could spell trouble for the U.S., which could be thin at center.

Anthony Davis, who skipped the Tokyo Olympics, is the lone American to make an All-NBA first, second or third team at center in the last five seasons. In that time, Embiid made four All-NBA second teams and Gobert made three All-NBA third teams.

No Olympic team other than the U.S. has ever had two reigning All-NBA players on its roster.

U.S. men’s basketball team grouped with Giannis’ Greece in FIBA World Cup draw

By Apr 29, 2023, 8:55 AM EDT
Steve Kerr
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. men’s basketball team faces Greece (possibly with Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan in the first round of group play at this summer’s FIBA World Cup, its first opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The quadrennial World Cup, which is Aug. 25-Sept. 10, is co-hosted this year by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. As previously decided, the U.S. will play all of its group games in the Philippines, which also hosts all of the knockout games.

The top two teams from each of the eight first-round groups advance to a second round of group play, which determines the quarterfinalists. If seeds hold, the U.S. and Greece would play Lithuania and Montenegro in the second round with the top two teams advancing to the quarters.

The U.S. beat an Antetokounmpo-led Greece 69-53 at the last men’s World Cup in 2019.

The top two teams from North and South America — out of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela — will qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

The rest can still make it to Paris through one of four last-chance, winner-take-all qualifying tournaments, likely to take place in June 2024.

The U.S. World Cup roster is not expected to be named until after the NBA Finals. The head coach is the Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr, who succeeded Gregg Popovich after the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. is already scheduled to play pre-World Cup games from Aug. 12-20 against Slovenia (possibly with Luka Doncic), world No. 1 Spain, Greece and Germany.

At the 2019 World Cup, the U.S. finished seventh overall (with two losses), marking its worst major tournament result ever. It rebounded to win a fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo.

This past November, the U.S. men dropped out of the No. 1 spot in FIBA’s world rankings for the first time since 2010. Spain, coming off a European title, displaced the U.S. by a slim margin. The U.S. beat Spain in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals.

U.S. wins first mixed doubles curling world championship

By Apr 29, 2023, 6:59 AM EDT
Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse
WCF/Logan Hannigan-Downs
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse delivered the U.S. its first world title in mixed doubles curling and ended the nation’s 20-year world title drought across the sport’s three Olympic events.

Dropkin, 27, and Thiesse (née Christensen), 28, beat Japan 8-2 in Saturday’s final in Gangneung, South Korea, at the same venue where John Shuster skipped the U.S. to its first Olympic curling title in 2018.

Dropkin and Thiesse were 7-2 in round-robin play, then won all three playoff games, including over traditional curling powers Scotland and Canada on Friday to reach the final.

The U.S. made the podium for the third time ever at an annual mixed doubles worlds, which debuted in 2008, after bronzes in 2016 and 2019. Mixed doubles was added to the Olympic program for the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

The last time U.S. curlers won a world title in an Olympic event was in 2003, when Debbie McCormick skipped the victorious women’s team.

Dropkin and Thiesse’s win also meant that the U.S. became the fourth country to win world titles in all three Olympic events (men’s, women’s, mixed doubles) after Switzerland, Scotland and Sweden. Canada has never won a world title in mixed doubles.

Dropkin and Thiesse skipped men’s and women’s teams, respectively, that lost in the most recent Olympic Trials finals. Thiesse was an unused alternate on the 2018 Olympic team. Dropkin could unseat the 40-year-old Shuster in this Olympic cycle as the top U.S. men’s skip.

Also Saturday, Norway beat Canada for bronze, giving that nation a 54th medal in world championships in Winter Olympic program events this season. Its record for medals at a single edition of a Winter Olympics is 39.

Since its last world title in 2018, Canadian men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams have won eight medals at world championships — all silver or bronze.

