U.S. wins first mixed doubles curling world championship

By Apr 29, 2023, 6:59 AM EDT
Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse
WCF/Logan Hannigan-Downs
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse delivered the U.S. its first world title in mixed doubles curling and ended the nation’s 20-year world title drought across the sport’s three Olympic events.

Dropkin, 27, and Thiesse (née Christensen), 28, beat Japan 8-2 in Saturday’s final in Gangneung, South Korea, at the same venue where John Shuster skipped the U.S. to its first Olympic curling title in 2018.

Dropkin and Thiesse were 7-2 in round-robin play, then won all three playoff games, including over traditional curling powers Scotland and Canada on Friday to reach the final.

The U.S. made the podium for the third time ever at an annual mixed doubles worlds, which debuted in 2008, after bronzes in 2016 and 2019. Mixed doubles was added to the Olympic program for the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

The last time U.S. curlers won a world title in an Olympic event was in 2003, when Debbie McCormick skipped the victorious women’s team.

Dropkin and Thiesse’s win also meant that the U.S. became the fourth country to win world titles in all three Olympic events (men’s, women’s, mixed doubles) after Switzerland, Scotland and Sweden. Canada has never won a world title in mixed doubles.

Dropkin and Thiesse skipped men’s and women’s teams, respectively, that lost in the most recent Olympic Trials finals. Thiesse was an unused alternate on the 2018 Olympic team. Dropkin could unseat the 40-year-old Shuster in this Olympic cycle as the top U.S. men’s skip.

Also Saturday, Norway beat Canada for bronze, giving that nation a 54th medal in world championships in Winter Olympic program events this season. Its record for medals at a single edition of a Winter Olympics is 39.

Since its last world title in 2018, Canadian men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams have won eight medals at world championships — all silver or bronze.

U.S. men’s basketball team grouped with Giannis’ Greece in FIBA World Cup draw

By Apr 29, 2023, 8:55 AM EDT
Steve Kerr
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. men’s basketball team faces Greece (possibly with Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan in the first round of group play at this summer’s FIBA World Cup, its first opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The quadrennial World Cup, which is Aug. 25-Sept. 10, is co-hosted this year by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. As previously decided, the U.S. will play all of its group games in the Philippines, which also hosts all of the knockout games.

The top two teams from each of the eight first-round groups advance to a second round of group play, which determines the quarterfinalists. If seeds hold, the U.S. and Greece would play Lithuania and Montenegro in the second round with the top two teams advancing to the quarters.

The U.S. beat an Antetokounmpo-led Greece 69-53 at the last men’s World Cup in 2019.

The top two teams from North and South America — out of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela — will qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

The rest can still make it to Paris through one of four last-chance, winner-take-all qualifying tournaments, likely to take place in June 2024.

The U.S. World Cup roster is not expected to be named until after the NBA Finals. The head coach is the Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr, who succeeded Gregg Popovich after the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. is already scheduled to play pre-World Cup games from Aug. 12-20 against Slovenia (possibly with Luka Doncic), world No. 1 Spain, Greece and Germany.

At the 2019 World Cup, the U.S. finished seventh overall (with two losses), marking its worst major tournament result ever. It rebounded to win a fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo.

This past November, the U.S. men dropped out of the No. 1 spot in FIBA’s world rankings for the first time since 2010. Spain, coming off a European title, displaced the U.S. by a slim margin. The U.S. beat Spain in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone enters 400m among Los Angeles Grand Prix headliners

By Apr 28, 2023, 10:56 AM EDT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, is an early entry into the 400m without hurdles for the Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 27, according to USA Track and Field.

Organizers announced headline athletes Thursday, including a 100m hurdles field with the two fastest women in history (Nigerian Tobi Amusan and American Keni Harrison) and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. The men’s shot put includes the Americans who swept the 2022 World Championships medals: world record holder Ryan CrouserJoe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde.

NBC Sports and Peacock air meet coverage on May 27 from 4:30-6 p.m. ET.

While McLaughlin-Levrone’s entry into the flat 400m is notable given her comments last year about wanting to add the event to her program, note four things:

*Her coach, Bob Kersee, is one of the Los Angeles Grand Prix organizers, so it’s no surprise she is on the entry list.
*The women’s 400m hurdles is not on the meet program.
*Athlete fields are subject to change, especially a month out from the meet.
*McLaughlin-Levrone often races events other than the 400m hurdles at non-championship meets and has not publicly said whether she plans to race the flat 400m at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the qualifying meet for August’s world championships.

It would be her first time racing an individual flat 400m since April 2021 and the third time in her professional career dating to 2019.

McLaughlin-Levrone said after last season that she wanted to add the flat 400m to her program while not giving up the 400m hurdles just yet.

Her personal best in the 400m is 50.07 seconds, set in 2018 as a University of Kentucky freshman. That time would have placed fourth at last July’s world championships.

A better measure of her potential is her 4x400m relay split from those worlds: 47.91 seconds — making her the seventh-fastest relay performer in history and second-fastest in the last 34 years behind Allyson Felix. Relay splits, outside of leadoff legs, are also usually significantly faster than an athlete’s best individual 400m time due to running starts.

McLaughlin-Levrone has a decision to make for this summer. She has a bye into the 400m hurdles at August’s worlds in Budapest as reigning world champion. That gives her leeway to race the flat 400m instead at July’s USATF Outdoor Championships, where the top three are in line to qualify for the individual event at worlds.

Nobody has ever won both events at a single world championships. Few, if any, have raced both at a worlds.

Come August’s worlds, the women’s 400m hurdles first round heats start 2 hours and 20 minutes before the women’s 400m semifinals. Top-level pros rarely race multiple times in one session in a distance longer than 200 meters at any meet.

The Olympic schedule is as accommodating as ever for a possible women’s 400m-400m hurdles double in 2024.

For the first time in Olympic history, none of the rounds of those races take place on the same day at the Games. But doing both through the finals would still be a challenge: racing six consecutive days at the Olympics (and a seventh day at the end if adding the 4x400m relay).

