Ralph Boston, Olympic long jump champion, dies at 83

By Apr 30, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT
Ralph Boston
Getty
Ralph Boston, who in 1960 broke Jesse Owens‘ world record in the long jump and then won the Olympic title, died at age 83, according to Tennessee State, his alma mater, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic alumni association.

Boston died Sunday morning after recently suffering a stroke, according to the Tennessean.

In August 1960, Boston broke Owens’ world record in the long jump that stood since 1935. Boston leaped 8.21 meters, eight centimeters better than Owens.

Three weeks later, Boston took gold at the Rome Olympics.

Boston won silver and bronze at the next two Olympics and remains the lone person to win an Olympic long jump medal of every color. Only Carl Lewis, who won four golds, has more Olympic long jump medals.

Boston broke the men’s long jump world record six times between 1960-65.

Ukraine boycotts judo worlds after Russians, Belarusians allowed as neutrals

By Apr 30, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT
Russia Judo
Getty
Ukraine is reportedly boycotting next week’s world judo championships after Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate as neutral athletes.

Ukraine’s national team head coach said Ukraine athletes will not participate, according to Ukraine public broadcaster Suspilne, after the International Judo Federation (IJF) announced Saturday that it would allow neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally. Saturday was the last day of registration for athletes for worlds, according to the coach.

The competition in Doha from May 7-14 would be the first world championships in an Olympic event to include athletes from Russia since the December 2021 World Badminton Championships. Most international sports federations banned Russian and Belarusian athletes after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Belarus as a staging ground, in February 2022.

The IJF said it is allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete “for fair participation and equal chances to all judo athletes who are pursuing their Olympic dreams” as the sport is in the middle of its two-year Olympic qualification window.

The IJF decision came one month after the IOC updated its recommendations to international sports federations, advising that Russians and Belarusians can return to competitions outside of the Olympics as neutral athletes in individual events and only if they do not actively support the war in Ukraine. Previously, the IOC did not recommend allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete in any capacity.

In making its decision, the IJF executive committee “decided to engage an independent, reputable company to perform background checks on all the individuals proposed for participation, including social media content, with specific reference to possible war propaganda,” according to the IJF’s Saturday announcement. “Only those athletes and support personnel who are cleared during this verification process will be eligible and considered for participation in events by the IJF Executive Committee.”

The Ukraine national team head coach disputed that, saying that Russians on the worlds entry list do not meet that criteria, according to Suspilne.

Twenty Russians and Belarusians were on the entry list as of Sunday, including five who were listed as part of the Central Sports Club of the Army in a statement on the Russian Defense Ministry website after they won medals at a competition last year. Four were listed as holding the rank of staff sergeant. Their current military status could not immediately be verified.

Last June, Ukraine boycotted a judo Grand Slam in Mongolia where Russians were allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were later barred by the IJF last September through the end of 2022, including the October 2022 World Championships, “considering the current international circumstances and in order to ensure the protection of all athletes in the sport of judo.”

Russian and Belarusian athletes have not been on the entry lists for any of the judo Grand Slams in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joel Embiid unlikely to play at FIBA World Cup, France coach says

By Apr 29, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
Joel Embiid
Getty
Joel Embiid has not decided whether he will play international basketball for the U.S. or France, but he is unlikely to play at the August-September FIBA World Cup because he is getting married this summer, the French national team coach reportedly said Saturday.

French coach Vincent Collett said that if Embiid, an NBA MVP finalist for the Philadelphia 76ers, does not play in the World Cup, he will have more time to decide which country to potentially play for at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to French media.

Embiid was born in Cameroon, but has never played in a major international tournament and has not yet publicly committed to any national team.

Last year, he reportedly gained French and American citizenship. Cameroon didn’t qualify for the World Cup, making it unlikely that it qualifies for the Olympics, so it’s expected that Embiid will choose between the U.S. and France.

Collett’s comments Saturday were published after the draw was made for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

Embiid’s nationality decision could have a significant impact on the 2024 Olympic men’s tournament.

At the Tokyo Games, a French team led by another center, Rudy Gobert, handed the U.S. its first Olympic defeat since 2004. That was in group play. The Americans then beat the French in the gold-medal game 87-82.

That France team had five NBA players to the U.S.’ 12: Nicolas BatumEvan FournierTimothe Luwawu-CabarrotFrank Ntilikina and Gobert.

France has another 7-footer, 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA Draft.

A France team with three premier 7-footers could spell trouble for the U.S., which could be thin at center.

Anthony Davis, who skipped the Tokyo Olympics, is the lone American to make an All-NBA first, second or third team at center in the last five seasons. In that time, Embiid made four All-NBA second teams and Gobert made three All-NBA third teams.

No Olympic team other than the U.S. has ever had two reigning All-NBA players on its roster.

