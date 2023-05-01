Daisuke Takahashi, pioneering Japanese figure skater, retires again

By May 1, 2023, 7:28 AM EDT
Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto
Daisuke Takahashi, who after an Olympic medal-winning singles figure skating career came back to ice dance, has retired along with partner Kana Muramoto, according to Japanese media citing a video on their Instagram.

Takahashi, 37, and Muramoto, 30, won a national title and placed 11th and 16th at the last two world championships after teaming up during the pandemic in 2020.

Takahashi switched to ice dance after his singles farewell at the December 2019 Japanese Championships. In 2018, he returned to singles skating after a four-year retirement.

Takahashi’s greatest success came in 2010, when he became the first Japanese man to win an Olympic figure skating medal (bronze) and a world title. His first retirement came after placing sixth at his third Olympics in 2014.

Muramoto was a singles skater through her teens, then competed in the 2018 Olympics in dance with Chris Reed. Reed retired in 2019. In March 2020, Reed died of a sudden cardiac issue at age 30.

Muramoto and Takahashi made their competitive debut as a dance couple in November 2020 and missed the 2022 Olympic team by one spot.

Takahashi was trying to become the first figure skater to compete in the Olympics in their career in both singles and ice dance as medal events, according to Olympedia.org.

Ralph Boston, Olympic long jump champion, dies at 83

By Apr 30, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT
Ralph Boston
Ralph Boston, who in 1960 broke Jesse Owens‘ world record in the long jump and then won the Olympic title, died at age 83, according to Tennessee State, his alma mater, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic alumni association.

Boston died Sunday morning after recently suffering a stroke, according to the Tennessean.

In August 1960, Boston broke Owens’ world record in the long jump that stood since 1935. Boston leaped 8.21 meters, eight centimeters better than Owens.

“Until then, I saw myself as just another local yokel,” Boston, who called Owens a mentor and dear friend, said last year.

Three weeks later, Boston took gold at the Rome Olympics.

Boston won silver and bronze at the next two Olympics and remains the lone person to win an Olympic long jump medal of every color. Only Carl Lewis, who won four golds, has more Olympic long jump medals.

Boston broke the men’s long jump world record six times between 1960-65 and shared the record going into the 1968 Mexico City Games.

If not for Boston, fellow American long jumper Bob Beamon might not have pulled off the most astonishing feat of those Olympics.

Boston was reportedly an inspiration for Beamon, having spoken in front of Beamon and his classmates in a high school gym in 1964.

In the run-up to the 1968 Olympics, Boston reportedly became Beamon’s unofficial coach after Beamon and other UTEP track athletes lost their scholarships for boycotting a meet against BYU because of the Mormon church’s historically racist views.

At the 1968 Games, Boston broke his own Olympic record in qualifying by jumping 8.27 meters.

Also in qualifying, Beamon fouled his first two of three jumps, giving him one last chance to make the final. Sensing Beamon’s nerves, Boston told his younger teammate to “move it back three feet” with a cautious jump to avoid fouling, Beamon later said. Beamon heeded the advice and advanced.

In the final, Beamon’s first jump was so far that the measuring device couldn’t extend far enough to record it. After a half-hour process to locate and lay out tape, it was Boston who broke the news to Beamon that he had jumped 8.90 meters, improving the world record by nearly two feet.

“It was easy to end my career,” in 1968, Boston said. “I’d won a gold, silver and a bronze in that order. There’s nothing for fourth place, so I just said, ‘OK, that’s enough.'”

Ukraine boycotts judo worlds after Russians, Belarusians allowed as neutrals

By Apr 30, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT
Russia Judo
Ukraine is reportedly boycotting next week’s world judo championships after Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate as neutral athletes.

Ukraine’s national team head coach said Ukraine athletes will not participate, according to Ukraine public broadcaster Suspilne, after the International Judo Federation (IJF) announced Saturday that it would allow neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally. Saturday was the last day of registration for athletes for worlds, according to the coach.

The competition in Doha from May 7-14 would be the first world championships in an Olympic event to include athletes from Russia since the December 2021 World Badminton Championships. Most international sports federations banned Russian and Belarusian athletes after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Belarus as a staging ground, in February 2022.

The IJF said it is allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete “for fair participation and equal chances to all judo athletes who are pursuing their Olympic dreams” as the sport is in the middle of its two-year Olympic qualification window.

The IJF decision came one month after the IOC updated its recommendations to international sports federations, advising that Russians and Belarusians can return to competitions outside of the Olympics as neutral athletes in individual events and only if they do not actively support the war in Ukraine. Previously, the IOC did not recommend allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete in any capacity.

In making its decision, the IJF executive committee “decided to engage an independent, reputable company to perform background checks on all the individuals proposed for participation, including social media content, with specific reference to possible war propaganda,” according to the IJF’s Saturday announcement. “Only those athletes and support personnel who are cleared during this verification process will be eligible and considered for participation in events by the IJF Executive Committee.”

The Ukraine national team head coach disputed that, saying that Russians on the worlds entry list do not meet that criteria, according to Suspilne.

Twenty Russians and Belarusians were on the entry list as of Sunday, including five who were listed as part of the Central Sports Club of the Army in a statement on the Russian Defense Ministry website after they won medals at a competition last year. Four were listed as holding the rank of staff sergeant. Their current military status could not immediately be verified.

Last June, Ukraine boycotted a judo Grand Slam in Mongolia where Russians were allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were later barred by the IJF last September through the end of 2022, including the October 2022 World Championships, “considering the current international circumstances and in order to ensure the protection of all athletes in the sport of judo.”

Russian and Belarusian athletes have not been on the entry lists for any of the judo Grand Slams in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

