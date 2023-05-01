Diamond League season starts with sprint showdowns in Doha; broadcast schedule

By May 1, 2023, 1:08 PM EDT
Fred Kerley
Getty
The Diamond League track and field season starts Friday in Doha with world champion sprinters facing off on the men’s side, plus most of the top U.S. women in the 100m.

Peacock streams the meet live on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Several events feature clashes of Olympic and world champions, headlined by the men’s 200m: American Fred Kerley (world 100m champ) vs. American Michael Norman (world 400m champ) vs. Canadian Andre De Grasse (Olympic 200m champ).

Kerley, 27, has a bye into August’s world championships in the 100m as the reigning gold medalist. So he may be emphasizing the 200m through July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, where the top three men will join reigning world champion Noah Lyles on the world team. Kerley was eliminated in the 200m semifinals at last summer’s worlds, saying he suffered a left leg cramp.

Norman, 25, is definitely emphasizing the 100m this season after bagging his first world title in the 400m last year. He has strong 200m credentials, too, ranking fourth in the world last year despite not contesting the event at USATF Outdoors or worlds.

De Grasse, 28, looks to rebound after withdrawing before the 200m at last summer’s worlds while recovering from a COVID-19 bout.

Lyles, who last year broke the American record to repeat as world 200m champion, is not entered in Doha. He is scheduled to race at the Atlanta City Games on Saturday.

The Doha women’s 100m has the last two world 200m champions — Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Brit Dina Asher-Smith — as well as five Americans who could make the final at USATF Outdoors.

The U.S. contingent: Melissa Jefferson (2022 U.S. champ), TeeTee Terry (anchored 2022 World 4x100m relay winners), Sha’Carri Richardson (ran wind-aided 10.57 last month, fourth-fastest all-conditions time in history), Abby Steiner (2022 U.S. 200m champ) and Teahna Daniels (top American at Tokyo Olympics in seventh).

The top American in Doha will likely cement herself as an early favorite to make the three-woman 100m team for worlds.

Here are the Doha entry lists. The schedule of events will be posted later this week.

Here are five events to watch:

Women’s Pole Vault
Field has the top five from last summer’s worlds, led by Americans Katie Moon and Sandi Morris, the gold and silver medalists. This year, Moon will look to become the first woman to repeat as world champ in the pole vault in 16 years, while Morris eyes her first global outdoor title after four silvers between the Olympics and worlds.

Men’s Triple Jump
Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango and China’s Zhu Yaming swept the medals at the Olympics and worlds. They’re all entered in Doha. As is American Christian Taylor, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champ who missed the Tokyo Games with a ruptured Achilles. Taylor, now 32, was 18th at worlds while working his way back from the major injury. In one outing so far in 2023, he has already triple jumped farther than at any of his 10 meets in 2022.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
This event was rocked last month when reigning world champion Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan was provisionally banned in a doping case involving her biological passport. The Doha field includes Olympic gold medalist Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya, American Emma Coburn, the 2017 World champion, and Mekides Abebe, the 21-year-old Ethiopian who took bronze at last year’s worlds.

Women’s 100m
While Richardson made a statement with the 10.57, it’s Jackson who leads the early world rankings among wind-legal times with a 10.82 into a slight headwind two weeks ago. Jackson, 28, may be the world’s top female sprinter across all events. She took silver behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m at last year’s worlds, then ran the second-fastest 200m time in history four days later.

Men’s 200m
While Kerley, Norman and De Grasse have gold medals, the favorite here based on 200m experience and recent success should be American Kenny Bednarek, who took silver at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s worlds. Unlike Kerley and Norman, Bednarek does not have a bye into any event at worlds, so he must be on his game come July’s USATF Outdoors. Bednarek, world bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton and Kerley are the early favorites to join Lyles on the world team in the 200m. If Norman doesn’t make the 100m team at USATF Outdoors, he could enter the 200m and/or accept his bye into the 400m at worlds.

Daisuke Takahashi, pioneering Japanese figure skater, retires again

By May 1, 2023, 7:28 AM EDT
Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto
Getty
Daisuke Takahashi, who after an Olympic medal-winning singles figure skating career came back to ice dance, has retired along with partner Kana Muramoto, according to Japanese media citing a video on their Instagram.

Takahashi, 37, and Muramoto, 30, won a national title and placed 11th and 16th at the last two world championships after teaming up during the pandemic in 2020.

Takahashi switched to ice dance after his singles farewell at the December 2019 Japanese Championships. In 2018, he returned to singles skating after a four-year retirement.

Takahashi’s greatest success came in 2010, when he became the first Japanese man to win an Olympic figure skating medal (bronze) and a world title. His first retirement came after placing sixth at his third Olympics in 2014.

Muramoto was a singles skater through her teens, then competed in the 2018 Olympics in dance with Chris Reed. Reed retired in 2019. In March 2020, Reed died of a sudden cardiac issue at age 30.

Muramoto and Takahashi made their competitive debut as a dance couple in November 2020 and missed the 2022 Olympic team by one spot.

Takahashi was trying to become the first figure skater to compete in the Olympics in their career in both singles and ice dance as medal events, according to Olympedia.org.

Ralph Boston, Olympic long jump champion, dies at 83

By Apr 30, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT
Ralph Boston
Getty
Ralph Boston, who in 1960 broke Jesse Owens‘ world record in the long jump and then won the Olympic title, died at age 83, according to Tennessee State, his alma mater, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic alumni association.

Boston died Sunday morning after recently suffering a stroke, according to the Tennessean.

In August 1960, Boston broke Owens’ world record in the long jump that stood since 1935. Boston leaped 8.21 meters, eight centimeters better than Owens.

“Until then, I saw myself as just another local yokel,” Boston, who called Owens a mentor and dear friend, said last year.

Three weeks later, Boston took gold at the Rome Olympics.

Boston won silver and bronze at the next two Olympics and remains the lone person to win an Olympic long jump medal of every color. Only Carl Lewis, who won four golds, has more Olympic long jump medals.

Boston broke the men’s long jump world record six times between 1960-65 and shared the record going into the 1968 Mexico City Games.

If not for Boston, fellow American long jumper Bob Beamon might not have pulled off the most astonishing feat of those Olympics.

Boston was reportedly an inspiration for Beamon, having spoken in front of Beamon and his classmates in a high school gym in 1964.

In the run-up to the 1968 Olympics, Boston reportedly became Beamon’s unofficial coach after Beamon and other UTEP track athletes lost their scholarships for boycotting a meet against BYU because of the Mormon church’s historically racist views.

At the 1968 Games, Boston broke his own Olympic record in qualifying by jumping 8.27 meters.

Also in qualifying, Beamon fouled his first two of three jumps, giving him one last chance to make the final. Sensing Beamon’s nerves, Boston told his younger teammate to “move it back three feet” with a cautious jump to avoid fouling, Beamon later said. Beamon heeded the advice and advanced.

In the final, Beamon’s first jump was so far that the measuring device couldn’t extend far enough to record it. After a half-hour process to locate and lay out tape, it was Boston who broke the news to Beamon that he had jumped 8.90 meters, improving the world record by nearly two feet.

“It was easy to end my career,” in 1968, Boston said. “I’d won a gold, silver and a bronze in that order. There’s nothing for fourth place, so I just said, ‘OK, that’s enough.'”