Emma Raducanu to miss French Open, Wimbledon, out ‘next few months’

Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open as an 18-year-old qualifier, said she will be out for “the next few months” due to surgeries on both hands and an ankle.

The Brit is in line to miss the French Open, which starts May 28, as well as Wimbledon, which starts July 3. Raducanu said she will “miss the summer events,” which could mean her absence will extend through the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 28.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands,” she posted. “I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it. Unfortunately it’s not enough.”

Raducanu called each of the three surgeries a “minor procedure.” She posted a picture of one of her arms in a wrap, indicating that the second hand surgery hasn’t happened yet. She also said that the ankle surgery was still to come.

Raducanu is ranked 85th in the world, down from a career high of 10th last July.

She went 4-5 in five majors since the 2021 U.S. Open, where she became the first person in the Open Era (since 1968) to win a Grand Slam singles title by going through qualifying. She didn’t drop a set in 10 matches.

