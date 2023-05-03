Olympic sprint champion Tori Bowie dies at 32

By May 3, 2023, 8:50 AM EDT
Tori Bowie
Getty
Tori Bowie, a three-time 2016 Olympic sprint medalist and 2017 World 100m champion, has died at age 32, according to her management company and USA Track and Field.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” the company tweeted. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!”

Bowie, raised by her grandmother in rural Mississippi, converted from the long jump to the sprints in 2014 and was the world’s fastest woman in the 100m that year.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won 100m silver and 200m bronze and anchored the U.S. 4x100m relay to gold.

Then in 2017, she won the 100m at the world championships. Bowie remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Bowie then re-added the long jump, placing fourth at the 2019 Worlds in her last major competition.

She did not enter the Tokyo Olympic Trials. Her last competition overall was in June 2022.

Nijel Amos, 800m star and Olympic medalist, banned three years for doping

By May 3, 2023, 6:51 AM EDT
Nijel Amos
Getty
Botswana’s Nijel Amos, the joint-third-fastest 800m runner in history, was banned three years for doping.

The case stemmed to last June, when he tested positive for GW1516, an experimental drug which can modify the body’s metabolism but has been considered too dangerous for human use.

The ban was backdated to last July, when Amos was provisionally suspended pending an investigation. His ban now runs to 2025, which means the 29-year-old Amos will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amos received a one-year reduction of what would otherwise be a four-year ban because he made an early admission and acceptance of the suspension.

That came after he requested a supplement be tested for the presence of the drug. The test did not detect any GW1516 in opened and sealed bottles.

GW1516 was developed to help build endurance and burn fat but was found to cause cancer during tests on rodents. Anti-doping organizations have warned athletes not to use it on safety grounds.

The drug has previously been found in samples given by professional cyclists and by Olympic race walker Elena Lashmanova. The Russian served a two-year ban and was later stripped of the 20km gold medal she won at the 2012 Olympics for another doping offense.

In 2012, Amos, then 18, took silver in the 800m at the London Games in what many called the greatest Olympic race in history. Kenyan David Rudisha lowered his world record. Amos matched Seb Coe as the third-fastest man in history in the event (1:41.73). Every runner’s time was the fastest ever for that finishing placement.

Amos has not won an Olympic or world championships medal since. In July 2019, he ran 1:41.89, the world’s best time since that London Olympic final.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Amos and American Isaiah Jewett got tangled in the final lap of their semifinal. In an act of good sportsmanship, the runners helped each other up and later jogged across the finish line together in the last two places. Amos was granted a place in the final and finished eighth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alex Deibold, who went from wax tech to Olympic medalist, retires from snowboarding

By May 2, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT
Alex Deibold
Getty
Alex Deibold, who went from a U.S. snowboard cross team wax technician at the 2010 Olympics to winning a bronze medal in 2014, retired from major competition at age 36.

“Last month I raced my final World Cup,” Deibold posted on social media. “After almost 20 years on the @ussnowboardteam I still don’t really know what to say other than thank you. Thank you to my family. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, team managers, trainers, doctors, and physios. Thank you to my competitors. To the people that tore me down and to the people who built me back up – you have taught me things I couldn’t learn anywhere else. And for all of this, I am grateful. I love snowboarding now was much as I did in 1990 when I started, and I can’t wait to see what new riding adventures await. I’m both terrified and excited for whatever is next.”

Deibold, whose uncle owns the famed Pepe pizzeria in New Haven, Connecticut, was competing in the X Games before snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2006 Torino Games.

He was an alternate to a deep U.S. team for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and invited to serve as the team’s wax technician.

Deibold went back to competing and earned his first World Cup podiums in 2013 to clinch a spot on the 2014 Sochi Olympic team. In the final in Russia, he overtook a French rider near the bottom of the course to earn the bronze medal.

Deibold did not perform well enough to make the 2018 Olympic team.

He was one of the last riders to make the 2022 Olympic team. Then six days before the Opening Ceremony, Deibold broke a bone in his back and sustained a concussion in a race crash. He was replaced on the Olympic team.

He returned last season with a best World Cup finish of 25th.

