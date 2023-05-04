U.S. men’s hockey roster for world championship includes three Olympians

By May 4, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT
Sean Farrell
Getty
The U.S. men’s hockey roster for the world championship that starts next week includes three 2022 Olympians and, as of now, zero players who have made an NHL All-Star team.

The last time a U.S. men’s team for worlds had zero NHL All-Stars was 2010. In most years since, there have been one or two players with All-Star experience with many others choosing rest after a seven-month NHL campaign.

The first 22 players were named Thursday, including 2022 Olympians goalie Drew Commesso, forward Sean Farrell and defenseman Nick Perbix.

The player on the team with the most NHL points this season was Alex Tuch (79 for the Buffalo Sabres, 10th-most among Americans). Casey DeSmith is the most experienced goalie after playing 38 games for the Penguins this season.

Three more skaters can still be named to the team. The first U.S. game at worlds, co-hosted by Finland and Latvia, is May 12.

While the NHL didn’t participate in the last two Olympics, rosters at the annual world championship include NHL players.

As usual, worlds take place during the Stanley Cup playoffs. NHL players whose teams get eliminated in the playoffs are sometimes added to national teams during the world championship.

Notable Americans whose NHL teams are still in the playoffs include Auston MatthewsMatthew TkachukJack HughesJack Eichel, Jason Robertson and goalie Jake Oettinger.

Notable Americans whose NHL seasons are over but were not named to the team Thursday included two-time Olympian Patrick KaneBrady TkachukJohnny Gaudreau and goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman.

The head coach is San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who also coached the U.S. at the 2022 Olympics (quarterfinals) and 2022 Worlds (fourth place).

Last year, the U.S. men lost a world championship semifinal for an 11th consecutive time, again missing out on a first gold or silver finish since 1950.

The U.S. has lost all 11 of its semifinals at worlds since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992. Its last silver medal at a standalone worlds was in 1950. Its last gold was in 1933.

Last year’s world team had three 2022 Olympians: goalie Strauss Mann and forwards Ben Meyers and Farrell. The most notable NHL veterans on last year’s team were five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones and forward Alex Galchenyuk.

Jordan Larson returns to U.S. volleyball team

By May 4, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT
Jordan Larson
Getty
Jordan Larson, who in Tokyo captained the U.S. to its first Olympic women’s volleyball title as tournament MVP, is returning to the national team for the first time since the Games.

Larson, 36, competed at the last three Olympics, winning a medal of every color.

She said in March 2020 that she planned an international retirement for after the Tokyo Games in 2021 for “other endeavors in my life that I want to see. Getting married, having children, those kinds of things.”

“I would want nothing more than to have a family,” she tweeted Thursday. “Unfortunately, god has other plans. I have been blessed to do what I love for a very long time and still have a passion for it.”

U.S. head coach Karch Kiraly said in a VolleyballMag.com video interview published Thursday that Larson “will be in our gym.”

“She is on our roster for VNL in terms of eligibility,” Kiraly said, referencing the volleyball nations league, which begins May 30 and runs at various times through mid-July final rounds in Texas. “Jordan had a certain life path planned out, mapped out, and then some things changed, and so her life took a couple of unexpected turns, which led her to kind of reassess things.

“In general, I guess I’d say she is surprised at how much she is still enjoying this game and surprised at how good her body is still feeling after having played for quite a number of years.”

Larson continued to play club volleyball after Tokyo in China and Italy.

Without Larson, the national team placed fourth at last fall’s quadrennial world championship.

If Larson goes for a fourth Olympics, she can become the second-oldest U.S. Olympic female indoor volleyball player after program record five-time Olympian Danielle Scott-Arruda, according to Olympedia.org.

David Popovici, world champion swimmer, melts gold medal for children with cancer

By May 3, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT
David Popovici
Getty
Romanian swimmer David Popovici donated one of his 2022 World Championships gold medals, having it melted to benefit children with cancer.

In a video featuring Popovici from the Romanian medical laboratory company MedLife, the ribbon is cut off a 2022 World Championships gold medal. The medal is then dipped into a machine that melts it.

The medal is being cut into more than 100 gold bows — a symbol of the fight against childhood cancer — that will be given to children who beat cancer, according to MedLife.

“Hope is immune to cancer,” the 18-year-old Popovici shared in an Instagram post.

The medal is Popovici’s gold from the 200m freestyle, according to MedLife. In that race, Popovici won in 1 minute, 43.21 seconds, the world’s best time in 10 years. He became the first Romanian man to win a world title and the youngest male gold medalist from any nation in 15 years.

Two days later, Popovici won the 100m free, becoming the first swimmer to sweep the 100m and 200m frees at a worlds since the very first edition in 1973. Two months later, he broke a 13-year-old world record in the 100m free, becoming the youngest male swimmer to break an individual world record since Michael Phelps.

