Alpine skiing World Cup proposes schedule changes due to climate change

By May 5, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
Alpine Skiing World Cup
Getty
Due to climate change, Alpine skiing World Cup organizers proposed pushing the start of next season back one week, as well as the World Cup Finals, and also scheduling the first speed races later into the fall.

A meeting was held Friday to outline the 2023-24 World Cup schedule with proposals made that are subject to approval at an International Ski Federation council meeting on May 24.

Climate change has become an increasing topic of discussion, especially after several early season races last fall were postponed due to weather. The season usually starts in late October with men’s and women’s giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria.

Last season, the first speed races that were to take place, for the first time, amid the backdrop of the Matterhorn were canceled due to lack of snow. Those were scheduled for the last weekend of October (men) and first weekend of November (women).

A proposal announced Friday has those races being scheduled for later in November next season.

Also proposed: changing the one-week format of the season-ending World Cup Finals, traditionally in mid-to-late March, to cover two weekends. The first weekend would be technical races of slalom and giant slalom. The second weekend would be the speed races of downhill and super-G.

With no world championships in even years, the World Cup Finals in Saalbach, Austria, will be the most prestigious competition of next season.

As previously reported, the women’s World Cup schedule proposal includes dropping the traditional December speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta. They would be replaced by races in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. Friday’s press release did not mention the fate of men’s speed races in Lake Louise.

Lake Louise held at least one Alpine World Cup race every year from 1993 through this past season, save 2020-21 when the tour did not visit North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, the resort announced that its downhill run would be renamed “Lake Lindsey Way” after Lindsey Vonn, who earned 18 of her 82 World Cup wins at Lake Louise in 44 career starts there.

Vonn was so successful there that, in the middle of her career, the venue started unofficially being called Lake Lindsey.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Bode Miller earned their first World Cup downhill and super-G victories at Lake Louise. Picabo Street‘s first World Cup downhill win also came there.

A team combined event, where a nation uses a different skier for the speed run and slalom run, is also proposed to debut for men and women.

The combined, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988, has not been held on the World Cup in the last three seasons. More parallel events have been phased in instead.

The IOC said last June that the combined was being provisionally included on the 2026 Olympic program, subject to further review with a final decision expected this spring. The team parallel event that was on the Olympic program in 2018 and 2022 has been dropped for 2026.

Sha’Carri Richardson gets biggest win in two years to open Diamond League

By May 5, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
Sha’Carri Richardson earned her biggest win since the Tokyo Olympic Trials, and the most prestigious international race victory of her career at the Diamond League season opener in Doha on Friday.

Richardson won the 100m in 10.76 seconds, the world’s best time this year, beating a field that included the last two world 200m champions — Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Brit Dina Asher-Smith, who were second and third.

“I found my peace back on the track, and I’m not letting anything or anybody take that anymore,” she said, adding that she got “kicked out” of the 100m at her last meet in Botswana last Saturday, where she ran the 200m instead.

Richardson also prevailed over most of the rest of the top Americans, including 2022 U.S. champion Melissa Jefferson and TeeTee Terry, who anchored the U.S. to the 2022 World 4x100m relay title. She is the only U.S. woman to break 10.80 seconds since the start of 2017, and she has done it five times.

That bodes very well for Richardson’s chances at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, where the top three in the 100m are in line to qualify for August’s world championships in Budapest (plus more for the relay).

Richardson came into Doha in good form, having run a wind-aided 10.57 on April 8, the fourth-fastest all-conditions 100m in history. The 4.1 meter/second tailwind was twice above the legal limit.

“Y’all say I’m back,” Richardson said before Doha. “I’m not back. I’m better.”

She has yet to compete in a global championship.

In 2019, Richardson entered nationals ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 100m. She placed eighth after an exhausting NCAA season at LSU.

In 2021, she won the Olympic Trials but had that result disqualified after testing positive for marijuana, which is banned in competition but not out of competition.

Last year, she was eliminated in the 100m first round at nationals.

“I feel like I ain’t done, and I’m the queen,” Richardson said then.

Full Doha results are here. The next Diamond League meet is in Rabat, Morocco, on May 28.

In other events Friday, world 100m champ Fred Kerley surged past Olympic and world 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek to win the 200m in 19.92 seconds. Andre De Grasse, the Olympic 200m champ from Canada, was sixth. Michael Norman, the world 400m champ who is moving down to the 100m this season, was last in the eight-man field.

“I would have expected a little faster, but it was all good,” Kerley said. “The main [goal for the season] is finish undefeated and double gold in Budapest.”

Kerley is expected to focus on the 200m at July’s nationals, given he has a bye into the 100m at worlds as defending champ. Kerley was eliminated in the 200m semifinals at last summer’s worlds, saying he suffered a left leg cramp. Noah Lyles, who wasn’t in Doha, won the world 200m in an American record 19.31 seconds.

Olympic and world champion Katie Moon won the pole vault with a 4.81-meter clearance, best in the world this season. She defeated a field that included the entire top five from last year’s worlds.

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won a men’s triple jump that included the three men who swept the medals at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Worlds. Pichardo, the Olympic and world champion, recorded a 17.91-meter leap. American Christian Taylor, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion who missed Tokyo with a ruptured Achilles, was ninth.

Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra of India won the men’s javelin that included the top four from last summer’s worlds. Chopra threw 88.67 meters.

American JuVaughn Harrison cleared 2.32 meters to win the high jump over the top two men from last year’s worlds. An American man last won a world high jump medal in 2011.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain won a deep women’s 3000m steeplechase in 9:04.38.

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya was fourth. World bronze medalist Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia was eighth. American Emma Coburn, the 2017 World champion, was 10th after falling early in the race after contact with another runner going over a barrier. Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganada was the last finisher in 11th. U.S. Olympian Val Constien pulled out after injuring her right leg landing a water jump.

The race lacked world champion Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan, who last month was provisionally banned in a doping case involving her biological passport. It also didn’t have world silver medalist Werkuha Getachew of Ethiopia, who last raced in February.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Rai Benjamin, the Olympic and world silver medalist, barely held off fellow American CJ Allen to win by 15 hundredths in 47.78. Benjamin said he did not practice in the last week because he had “pretty bad” COVID, a year after getting COVID at the Doha meet.

The race lacked Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway, who usually opens his season later in the spring, and world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil, who is out indefinitely with a meniscus injury in his right knee.

Olympic champ Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took the 100m hurdles in 12.48 seconds, distancing U.S. silver medalist Alaysha Johnson (12.66) and 2019 World champion Nia Ali (12.69). Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who last year won the world title and broke the world record, was not in the field.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, the Olympic and world silver medalist in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, won the flat 3000m in 7:26.18.

The field for the 3000m, which is not an Olympic event, included Olympic and world steeple champ Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, 2019 World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya and Olympic 10,000m gold medalist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia.

U.S. men’s hockey roster for world championship includes three Olympians

By May 5, 2023, 11:50 AM EDT
Sean Farrell
Getty
The U.S. men’s hockey roster for the world championship that starts next week includes three 2022 Olympians and, as of now, zero players who have made an NHL All-Star Game.

The last time a U.S. men’s team for worlds had zero NHL All-Stars was 2010. In most years since, there have been one or two players with All-Star experience with many others choosing rest after a seven-month NHL campaign.

The first 22 players were named Thursday, including 2022 Olympians goalie Drew Commesso, forward Sean Farrell and defenseman Nick Perbix.

Canada named its first 20 players on Friday, also without any players who have been named to an NHL All-Star Game. Since the NHL began participating in the Olympics in 1998, there has never been a world championship that didn’t include at least one American or Canadian with NHL All-Star experience.

The player on the U.S. team with the most NHL points this season was Alex Tuch (79 for the Buffalo Sabres, 10th-most among Americans). Casey DeSmith is the most experienced goalie after playing 38 games for the Penguins this season.

Three more skaters can still be named to the team. The first U.S. game at worlds, co-hosted by Finland and Latvia, is May 12.

While the NHL didn’t participate in the last two Olympics, rosters at the annual world championship include NHL players.

As usual, worlds take place during the Stanley Cup playoffs. NHL players whose teams get eliminated in the playoffs are sometimes added to national teams during the world championship.

Notable Americans whose NHL teams are still in the playoffs include Auston MatthewsMatthew TkachukJack HughesJack Eichel, Jason Robertson and goalie Jake Oettinger.

Notable Americans whose NHL seasons are over but were not named to the team Thursday included two-time Olympian Patrick KaneBrady TkachukJohnny Gaudreau and goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman.

The head coach is San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who also coached the U.S. at the 2022 Olympics (quarterfinals) and 2022 Worlds (fourth place).

Last year, the U.S. men lost a world championship semifinal for an 11th consecutive time, again missing out on a first gold or silver finish since 1950.

The U.S. has lost all 11 of its semifinals at worlds since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992. Its last silver medal at a standalone worlds was in 1950. Its last gold was in 1933.

Last year’s world team had three 2022 Olympians: goalie Strauss Mann and forwards Ben Meyers and Farrell. The most notable NHL veterans on last year’s team were five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones and forward Alex Galchenyuk.

