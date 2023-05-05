Sha’Carri Richardson gets biggest win in two years to open Diamond League

By May 5, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
Sha’Carri Richardson earned her biggest win since the Tokyo Olympic Trials, and the most prestigious international race victory of her career at the Diamond League season opener in Doha on Friday.

Richardson won the 100m in 10.76 seconds, the world’s best time this year, beating a field that included the last two world 200m champions — Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Brit Dina Asher-Smith, who were second and third.

“I found my peace back on the track, and I’m not letting anything or anybody take that anymore,” she said, adding that she got “kicked out” of the 100m at her last meet in Botswana last Saturday, where she ran the 200m instead.

“I’m so blessed and thankful, I feel at peace,” Richardson said, according to the Diamond League. “I had to be kicked out from another 100m race, so I had to do my best no matter what.”

Richardson also prevailed over most of the rest of the top Americans, including 2022 U.S. champion Melissa Jefferson and TeeTee Terry, who anchored the U.S. to the 2022 World 4x100m relay title. She is the only U.S. woman to break 10.80 seconds since the start of 2017, and she has done it five times.

That bodes very well for Richardson’s chances at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, where the top three in the 100m are in line to qualify for August’s world championships (plus more for the relay).

Richardson came into Doha in good form, having run a wind-aided 10.57 on April 8, the fourth-fastest all-conditions 100m in history. The 4.1 meter/second tailwind was twice above the legal limit.

“Y’all say I’m back,” Richardson said before Doha. “I’m not back. I’m better.”

She has yet to compete in a global championship.

In 2019, Richardson entered nationals ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 100m. She placed eighth after an exhausting NCAA season at LSU.

In 2021, she won the Olympic Trials but had that result disqualified after testing positive for marijuana, which is banned in competition but not out of competition.

Last year, she was eliminated in the 100m first round at nationals.

“I feel like I ain’t done, and I’m the queen,” Richardson said then.

Full Doha results are here. The next Diamond League meet is in Rabat, Morocco, on May 28.

In other events Friday, world 100m champ Fred Kerley surged past Olympic and world 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek to win the 200m in 19.92 seconds. Andre De Grasse, the Olympic 200m champ from Canada, was sixth. Michael Norman, the world 400m champ who is moving down to the 100m this season, was last in the eight-man field.

“I would have expected a little faster, but it was all good,” Kerley said. “The main [goal for the season] is finish undefeated and double gold in Budapest.”

Kerley is expected to focus on the 200m at July’s nationals, given he has a bye into the 100m at worlds as defending champ. Kerley was eliminated in the 200m semifinals at last summer’s worlds, saying he suffered a left leg cramp. Noah Lyles, who wasn’t in Doha, won the world 200m in an American record 19.31 seconds.

Olympic and world champion Katie Moon won the pole vault with a 4.81-meter clearance, best in the world this season. She defeated a field that included the entire top five from last year’s worlds.

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won a men’s triple jump that included the three men who swept the medals at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Worlds. Pichardo, the Olympic and world champion, recorded a 17.91-meter leap. American Christian Taylor, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion who missed Tokyo with a ruptured Achilles, was ninth.

Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra of India won the men’s javelin that included the top four from last summer’s worlds. Chopra threw 88.67 meters.

American JuVaughn Harrison cleared 2.32 meters to win the high jump over the top two men from last year’s worlds. An American man last won a world high jump medal in 2011.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain won a deep women’s 3000m steeplechase in 9:04.38.

World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya was fourth. World bronze medalist Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia was eighth. American Emma Coburn, the 2017 World champion, was 10th after falling early in the race after contact with another runner going over a barrier. Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganada was the last finisher in 11th. U.S. Olympian Val Constien pulled out after injuring her right leg landing a water jump.

The race lacked world champion Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan, who last month was provisionally banned in a doping case involving her biological passport. It also didn’t have world silver medalist Werkuha Getachew of Ethiopia, who last raced in February.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Rai Benjamin, the Olympic and world silver medalist, barely held off fellow American CJ Allen to win by 15 hundredths in 47.78. Benjamin said he did not practice in the last week because he had “pretty bad” COVID, a year after getting COVID at the Doha meet.

The race lacked Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway, who usually opens his season later in the spring, and world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil, who is out indefinitely with a meniscus injury in his right knee.

Olympic champ Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took the 100m hurdles in 12.48 seconds, distancing U.S. silver medalist Alaysha Johnson (12.66) and 2019 World champion Nia Ali (12.69). Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who last year won the world title and broke the world record, was not in the field.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, the Olympic and world silver medalist in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, won the flat 3000m in 7:26.18.

The field for the 3000m, which is not an Olympic event, included Olympic and world steeple champ Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, 2019 World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya and Olympic 10,000m gold medalist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia.

U.S. men’s hockey roster for world championship includes three Olympians

By May 5, 2023, 11:50 AM EDT
Sean Farrell
Getty
The U.S. men’s hockey roster for the world championship that starts next week includes three 2022 Olympians and, as of now, zero players who have made an NHL All-Star Game.

The last time a U.S. men’s team for worlds had zero NHL All-Stars was 2010. In most years since, there have been one or two players with All-Star experience with many others choosing rest after a seven-month NHL campaign.

The first 22 players were named Thursday, including 2022 Olympians goalie Drew Commesso, forward Sean Farrell and defenseman Nick Perbix.

Canada named its first 20 players on Friday, also without any players who have been named to an NHL All-Star Game. Since the NHL began participating in the Olympics in 1998, there has never been a world championship that didn’t include at least one American or Canadian with NHL All-Star experience.

The player on the U.S. team with the most NHL points this season was Alex Tuch (79 for the Buffalo Sabres, 10th-most among Americans). Casey DeSmith is the most experienced goalie after playing 38 games for the Penguins this season.

Three more skaters can still be named to the team. The first U.S. game at worlds, co-hosted by Finland and Latvia, is May 12.

While the NHL didn’t participate in the last two Olympics, rosters at the annual world championship include NHL players.

As usual, worlds take place during the Stanley Cup playoffs. NHL players whose teams get eliminated in the playoffs are sometimes added to national teams during the world championship.

Notable Americans whose NHL teams are still in the playoffs include Auston MatthewsMatthew TkachukJack HughesJack Eichel, Jason Robertson and goalie Jake Oettinger.

Notable Americans whose NHL seasons are over but were not named to the team Thursday included two-time Olympian Patrick KaneBrady TkachukJohnny Gaudreau and goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman.

The head coach is San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who also coached the U.S. at the 2022 Olympics (quarterfinals) and 2022 Worlds (fourth place).

Last year, the U.S. men lost a world championship semifinal for an 11th consecutive time, again missing out on a first gold or silver finish since 1950.

The U.S. has lost all 11 of its semifinals at worlds since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992. Its last silver medal at a standalone worlds was in 1950. Its last gold was in 1933.

Last year’s world team had three 2022 Olympians: goalie Strauss Mann and forwards Ben Meyers and Farrell. The most notable NHL veterans on last year’s team were five-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones and forward Alex Galchenyuk.

Maia, Alex Shibutani talk new book, life transitions, and AAPI representation

By May 5, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani‘s accomplishments include two bronze medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and becoming the first Asian American ice dance couple elected to U.S. Figure Skating’s Hall of Fame. Now the siblings are making a greater impact off the ice by teaching the next generation about the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander success in their new picture book that was released last month.

The Shibutanis discussed the writing process, the significance of visibility and representation for people of all backgrounds, what life looks like since they stopped competing and what they learned from Maia’s battle with a kidney tumor.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Congratulations on your new book Amazing: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Inspire Us All. Tell me about why you decided to write this book.

Alex Shibutani: Education. We grew up without a book like this. I think that there’s a really natural connection between us getting exposure to the work that happens in Figure Skating in Harlem (an organization that transforms the lives of young girls of color through the combination of figure skating and education) at a very young age and sort of our experience with wanting to add to the representation that we see in children’s literature because as Asian Americans and part of the AAPI community, sadly there isn’t enough. We wanted to create this book so that the next generation can be inspired, but then also so that people from other backgrounds can learn about this community.

How do you think having this book around when you were younger would have impacted you?

Maia Shibutani: I think when you talk about visibility and representation, we were always fortunate that we had each other to encourage one another. But at the same time to be able to have those stories that are accessible of people who’ve gone on to do a variety of things, overcome different challenges, I think that that’s the gift that we want to give the next generation.

Alex Shibutani: I would have been so much more confident. If the book was around, and if it had been incorporated in education, or if other kids had the chance to read it, I maybe wouldn’t have had a hard time or as hard of a time in some social situations. As we progressed through our skating career, you meet different people from different backgrounds, and if this knowledge and this information isn’t readily available to them, they don’t have the perspective. They don’t have the empathy and the understanding to communicate and treat someone with kindness and respect that might come from a different background.

What was the writing process like, and how did you choose the people to feature in your book?

Maia Shibutani: We make a great team. There are 36 historic and contemporary figures [in our book], and that’s certainly not everyone, but we wanted to pick people who have done a variety of things. We have some great artists, scientists, activists and entertainers, so really to provide that variety of not only background, but also profession. We had great collaborators: our co-author, Dane Liu, and our illustrator, Aaliya Jaleel.

You have made such an impact with your success on the ice. Young boys and girls can watch at home and say, “Hey, they look like me, maybe I can do this too,” and now you’re making an even greater impact with this book. You’ve touched on it a little bit, but what does representation mean to you, and how do you want to continue to have an impact in this space?

Maia Shibutani: I was fortunate growing up that I had role models like [Olympic figure skating medalists] Kristi Yamaguchi and Michelle Kwan. But I know that for Alex, he had to look outside of figure skating in order to find his role models.

Alex Shibutani: They (Yamaguchi and Kwan) were my role models, too, but I think specifically as a boy in skating — there weren’t very many boys in our area when we were growing up that were in skating. It would have been helpful to have had sort of visible representation in a very direct way like Maia had with Kristi and Michelle. But I found equal inspiration from following Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and all of the athletes from different cultural backgrounds than me. Hopefully by introducing these Asian American and Pacific Islander athletes that we have enclosed in the book, they can be inspiration for kids from all backgrounds.

You’ve mentioned Kristi Yamaguchi, Michelle Kwan and even Nathan Chen. There’s been such a great legacy of Asian American success in figure skating. What does that continued success mean to you? 

Maia Shibutani: I think that it’s exciting that it’s continuing to build. But for example, those three figures aren’t three of our 36. We made that decision because figure skating out of all the sports has had a good amount of visibility. So with the seven athletes that we included, we wanted to have that mix of historic and contemporary and then also a good variety of different athletes.

Alex Shibutani: I would say that figure skating fans would perhaps argue otherwise. It’s never enough visibility. There’s never enough figure skating, but at the same time, it is one of the most popular sports in the Winter Olympic Games. And those athletes, while they do represent the Asian American community — again, it’s not a monolith. There are so many instances where people from different backgrounds have not been as readily accepted or included in our sport, and that is definitely something that the sport needs to realize.

While it’s tremendous that we have these examples of champions and that Maia and I have been able to accomplish things as well, it’s still not enough. Everyone should be welcomed into our sport, regardless of their background, regardless of their race, ethnicity, etc. I think that it’s kind of tricky, because people can name Michelle Kwan, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Nathan Chen, but those are three names. Then you add Maia’s and mine and Mirai Nagasu. It’s a handful, and it’s really important that we don’t make generalizations based on the success of very fortunate and talented people.

Speaking of your success — you and Maia became the first Asian American ice dance team to be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. What does that accomplishment mean to you?

Alex Shibutani: We really respect the history of the sport, although people like us haven’t necessarily been in the Hall of Fame before. But still, again, it goes back to being inspired by people who were excellent at figure skating and have brought really valuable contributions to the sport both on and off the ice. It’s definitely a tremendous honor and not something that you think will happen to you. When you start skating, you dream maybe about competing at a world championships or the Olympic Games. I always associated Hall of Fame with my favorite basketball stars or my favorite football and hockey stars.

For a lot of athletes, their whole identity is wrapped up in their sport, and they struggle to find themselves without it whenever they take a break from competing. It seems like you have been able to make a seamless transition. How has that worked out for you?

Maia Shibutani: I think that it’s helped that we’ve heard each other, but then we’ve also had a variety of different interests and think of ourselves as being dimensional. Because we like challenges, I think we haven’t been afraid to move into unexpected places and spaces and just be open minded and grow and just try new things.

Alex Shibutani: [We don’t] worry about people’s preconceived notions about what we’re capable of or the expectations surrounding us in general. Because if we had been concerned about that in ice dance, I think that it would have been much more difficult for us to accomplish what we did. We’re very open-minded. We’re curious. I think ice dance as a discipline and figure skating in general demands a level of curiosity and dimensionality because it is such a beautiful sport that requires such athleticism and technicality, but also that artistry and storytelling.  I think the connection, when you think about it, is not too far removed in book writing and some of our other projects.

Do you see yourselves ever returning to competition? (Alex, 32, and Maia, 28, last competed at the 2018 Olympics but have not announced a retirement.)

Maia Shibutani: We’re leaving the door open. I think that’s a question that people ask us a lot, and we’re fortunate that we’ve always been young, relative to the competitive pool.

Alex Shibutani: Fortunate in some ways. When you’re young, and everyone’s so much older than you, it’s a little harder to make friends, because everyone who’s competing against you is like, “Oh, who are these children?” But Maia makes a good point. We’re still pretty young. I occasionally have a stress nightmare about being late to a competition so it could actually turn into a reality.

What other interests do you have outside of figure skating?

Maia Shibutani: We were just talking about hockey before this. We’re both big sports fans. Alex is involved in the LA ’28 Games, and so we’re really trying to use our experience and platform not only in storytelling, but also in sports and representing Team USA.

Alex Shibutani: Yeah, I think diplomacy is also a big part of what we’ve been working on. Those connections, building bridges to different communities, representing our country, but also our community and being allies to others. That’s stuff that really matters to us in whatever industry and whatever field we move into.

Switching gears – Maia, you went through a scary time dealing with a kidney tumor. How have you been health-wise since then?

Maia Shibutani: I’m doing well now. Thank you for asking. It was certainly challenging, but fortunately, I had the support of Alex and our parents. I was able to rely a bit on the mentality of being an athlete and being patient with the recovery process, taking things one step at a time. I’m very happy to be doing well now.

Alex Shibutani: Like transitioning from being an athlete to anything else, it’s a lot of hard work. I think that experience was very, very difficult, as sort of diplomatically as she put it. I think what it did, though, was it reaffirmed a lot of what we want to do with both of our lives because we’ve been so connected for so long.

Maia Shibutani: I don’t think either of us necessarily needed clarity but we definitely were even more intentional following that experience.

Alex Shibutani: And similar to what I think a lot of people experienced during the height of the pandemic. Thinking about time, how we use it, how we spend it and what really is important to us.

