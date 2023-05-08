Ice dancer Piper Gilles cancer-free after ‘roller coaster’ six months

By May 8, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier
Canadian ice dancer Piper Gilles was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer in December or January before winning a world championships bronze medal with partner Paul Poirier in March.

“This isn’t a poor-me story,” Gilles said, according to the Globe and Mail. “I don’t have cancer anymore. I’m good right now, but I just don’t want women to wait too long and find out it’s stage 4. I want them to listen to their bodies.”

Gilles said that her previously announced December appendectomy was precautionary “because we weren’t sure what type of tumor was inside of me on my left ovary.”

“Even now I’m still digesting everything,” she said, noting that her mom died of brain cancer in 2018. “Even that word, cancer, it’s frightening.”

Gilles and Poirier missed the Canadian Championships in January and the Four Continents Championships in February, citing the appendectomy at the time. They returned to earn their second world championships bronze medal in three years.

“It really feels like we won gold because of just everything that we had been through just to even be there,” said Gilles, who revealed her cancer diagnosis publicly on Sunday, the day before World Ovarian Cancer Day.

Gilles and Poirier, both 31, are currently touring with Stars on Ice in Canada.

Gilles was born in Rockford, Illinois, and competed for the U.S. as a junior skater before teaming with Poirier in 2011 and attaining Canadian citizenship in 2013. She has said that she uses her skating to honor her mom.

“I’m so incredibly grateful that I’m still able to do what I get to do every single day,” she said.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Lionel Messi win Laureus Awards

By May 8, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT
Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi took the top honors at the annual Laureus World Sports Awards.

Fraser-Pryce earned Sportswoman of the Year for the first time in her sixth nomination. The 36-year-old mom is coming off the best year of her career, having broken 10.70 seconds in the 100m a record seven times for one year, including winning the world title.

Fraser-Pryce is the second consecutive Jamaican sprinter to win the award after Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Other nominees included swimmer Katie Ledecky, hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek and Spanish soccer player Alexia Putellas.

Messi won Sportsman of the Year for a second time after sharing the 2020 award with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Messi, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist, led Argentina last November and December to its first men’s World Cup title since 1986. The Argentina men’s soccer team also won Team of the Year.

Messi beat a field of nominees that included Swede Mondo Duplantis, who upped his pole vault world record three times in 2022 and swept the world indoor and outdoor and Diamond League titles in the event. Other nominees included two global stars who could make their Olympic debuts in 2024 — basketball player Stephen Curry and soccer player Kylian Mbappe — plus tennis player Rafael Nadal and Formula One driver Max Verstappen, who won last year.

Chinese freeskier Eileen Gu won Action Sportsperson of the Year after taking two golds and a silver at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Other nominees included two-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion Chloe Kim and reigning world champions in surfing, Australian Stephanie Gilmore and Brazilian Filipe Toledo.

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won Breakthrough of the Year over a group that included Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen and Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who broke the world record and won the world title in the 100m hurdles.

Swiss Paralympic champion wheelchair racer Catherine Debrunner won Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. American nominees included Nordic skier Oksana Masters, who at the 2022 Paralympics won seven medals, including three golds, and hockey player Declan Farmer, who scored two goals in the U.S.’ 5-0 win over Canada in the Paralympic hockey final.

Laureus World Sports Academy members voted to determine the winners.

Alpine skiing World Cup proposes schedule changes due to climate change

By May 5, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
Alpine Skiing World Cup
Due to climate change, Alpine skiing World Cup organizers proposed pushing the start of next season back one week, as well as the World Cup Finals, and also scheduling the first speed races later into the fall.

A meeting was held Friday to outline the 2023-24 World Cup schedule with proposals made that are subject to approval at an International Ski Federation council meeting on May 24.

Climate change has become an increasing topic of discussion, especially after several early season races last fall were postponed due to weather. The season usually starts in late October with men’s and women’s giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria.

Last season, the first speed races that were to take place, for the first time, amid the backdrop of the Matterhorn were canceled due to lack of snow. Those were scheduled for the last weekend of October (men) and first weekend of November (women).

A proposal announced Friday has those races being scheduled for later in November next season.

Also proposed: changing the one-week format of the season-ending World Cup Finals, traditionally in mid-to-late March, to cover two weekends. The first weekend would be technical races of slalom and giant slalom. The second weekend would be the speed races of downhill and super-G.

With no world championships in even years, the World Cup Finals in Saalbach, Austria, will be the most prestigious competition of next season.

As previously reported, the women’s World Cup schedule proposal includes dropping the traditional December speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta. They would be replaced by races in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. Friday’s press release did not mention the fate of men’s speed races in Lake Louise.

Lake Louise held at least one Alpine World Cup race every year from 1993 through this past season, save 2020-21 when the tour did not visit North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, the resort announced that its downhill run would be renamed “Lake Lindsey Way” after Lindsey Vonn, who earned 18 of her 82 World Cup wins at Lake Louise in 44 career starts there.

Vonn was so successful there that, in the middle of her career, the venue started unofficially being called Lake Lindsey.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Bode Miller earned their first World Cup downhill and super-G victories at Lake Louise. Picabo Street‘s first World Cup downhill win also came there.

A team combined event, where a nation uses a different skier for the speed run and slalom run, is also proposed to debut for men and women.

The combined, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988, has not been held on the World Cup in the last three seasons. More parallel events have been phased in instead.

The IOC said last June that the combined was being provisionally included on the 2026 Olympic program, subject to further review with a final decision expected this spring. The team parallel event that was on the Olympic program in 2018 and 2022 has been dropped for 2026.

