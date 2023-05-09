Baguettes but no wine: Athletes to eat gourmet at 2024 Paris Olympics

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT
Some 15,000 athletes will get to feast on fresh baguettes, gourmet dishes and environment-friendly French cuisine — but no wine — when Paris hosts the Olympics next year.

The company tasked with serving 40,000 meals a day at the Olympic Village unveiled Tuesday some of the items on the menu of a sit-down restaurant that plans to serve food created by some of France’s most-renowned chefs.

Bringing a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch to the plates is key to the job, said Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars. He presented a recipe made of crushed chickpeas with herbs and a smoked fish sauce.

Other chefs unveiled dishes that included an elaborate quinoa risotto and a chocolate mousse with raspberries.

“It’s a pride and an honor to be able to show French tradition and skills,” Mazzia told The Associated Press.

French food services company Sodexo was selected to oversee the catering at the athletes’ village and other sites of the Paris Games. The company was assigned the challenge of making the 2024 Olympics an occasion-appropriate opportunity to explore France’s legendary gastronomy.

“France will invite the world to its table,” said Philipp Würz, who is the catering manager for the Olympics organizing committee. Athletes “know they will eat well here. Our goal is to provide them with high quality food.”

The eatery at the Olympic Village, which is meant to be the “biggest restaurant in the world,” is expected to seat 3,500 people.

In addition, athletes will have access to “grab and go” food points, including one dedicated exclusively to French cuisine cooked up by chefs, Sodexo said.

“What I cooked here is poultry, guinea fowl slowly roasted with a nice crayfish jus, very reduced, very intense, with a ‘poulette’ sauce (white sauce), so it’s a kind of creamy, comfort food,” renowned chef Amandine Chaignot, who runs a Paris restaurant, explained.

“I wanted it to be a bit representative of what we do in France so it’s quite ‘gourmand,’” she said.

The Olympic Village also will feature a boulangerie producing French baguettes — recently given U.N. world heritage status — and other breads. Croissants and other pastries will also be available.

One exception will be made to the French way of life, though: No wine, or any form of alcohol, will be offered to Olympians in the village, organizers said. Champagne and liquors will be reserved for reception events.

Stéphane Chicheri, the chef for Sodexo’s venues and sporting events branch, said more than 500 menu items will be available to meet the needs of all sports, special diets, eating habits and religious beliefs.

Another challenge Paris 2024 organizers promised to meet is to make the Games more sustainable and environment-friendly.

In that regard, the main restaurant at the village will use only reusable serving dishes, according to Sodexo.

The company said all meals will be based on seasonal products, and plant-based food will represent one-third of the offerings at the Olympic Village.

All meat, milk products and eggs will be French-produced. Imported items, like bananas and rice, will all be organic or have fair trade certification, Sodexo said.

To avoid waste, goods not consumed will be given to food banks and associations. Food scraps will be turned into compost or used for biogas production, the company said.

Quality and diversity of food is important because athletes need to be reassured that they’ll find what they need to nourish their bodies, said Hélène Defrance, a competitive sailor who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and now specializes in nutrition.

Still, organizers want the meals to be a convivial moment, in the pure French tradition.

“It’s not only the moment when we really feed our performances and get prepared for competition from a nutritional point of view,” Defrance said. “It’s also a moment when we regenerate and take a break, some time for exchanges, usually a pleasant moment.”

At his gastronomic restaurant in the southern city of Marseille, chef Mazzia is used to greeting many professional athletes, from kayakers and long-distance runners to judo practitioners and French and NBA basketball players.

“They are always surprised and happy with the moment they spent. I think I’ll meet some of them again during the Games, so that’s great,” he said.

Nijel Amos plans to sell historic Olympic 800m medal amid doping ban, report says

By May 9, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT
Nijel Amos, the silver medalist in arguably the greatest race in history, plans to sell that medal, the first medal in Botswana’s Olympic history, after recently receiving a three-year doping ban, according to the BBC.

Messages seeking confirmation have been sent to Amos’ contacts.

“It has been a financially draining process,” Amos said, according to the BBC, of the doping case, which began with a positive drug test last June.

Amos took silver in the 2012 Olympic 800m won by Kenyan David Rudisha in a world record time that still stands. Amos, then 18, matched 1980s British star Seb Coe as the third-fastest man in history in the event (1:41.73). Every runner’s time in that Olympic final was the fastest ever for his finishing placement.

Amos said he plans to use the money gained from selling the medal to support his family, according to the BBC.

“At this time, my only investment or pension is the famous 2012 Olympic silver medal,” Amos said, according to the report. “I am in touch with different stakeholders, including financial advisors, on how that can sustain me and my family. I met with a team that wants to buy it with a value of 4.5m Botswana pula ($340,000), but with my documentary coming out on Netflix it could change the value to 7.5m.

“It is extremely difficult to survive as an athlete in Botswana where we are not given pension or any lump sum insurance payouts.”

It was announced last week that Amos was banned three years for doping, retroactive to last July, when he was provisionally suspended pending an investigation. His ban now runs to 2025, which means the 29-year-old Amos will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amos tested positive for GW1516, an experimental drug which can modify the body’s metabolism but has been considered too dangerous for human use. GW1516 was developed to help build endurance and burn fat but was found to cause cancer during tests on rodents. Anti-doping organizations have warned athletes not to use it on safety grounds.

Amos received a one-year reduction of what would otherwise be a four-year ban because he made an early admission and acceptance of the suspension.

Amos has not won an Olympic or world championships medal since 2012. In July 2019, he ran 1:41.89, the world’s best time since that London Olympic final.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Amos and American Isaiah Jewett got tangled in the final lap of their semifinal. In an act of good sportsmanship, the runners helped each other up and later jogged across the finish line together in the last two places. Amos was granted a place in the final and finished eighth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley set a world’s fastest man showdown years in the waiting

By May 9, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Italian Marcell Jacobs and American Fred Kerley clashed on social media in recent weeks. Now, the Olympic 100m champion and world 100m champion are set to take their rivalry to the track.

Jacobs and Kerley are entered in the 100m at a Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy, on June 2 (live on Peacock).

It would mark the first time that the reigning Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion in the men’s 100m face off in a 100m since the 2012 Olympic final, when Jamaican Usain Bolt beat countryman Yohan Blake.

It would mark the first time that the reigning Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion in the men’s 100m face off in a 100m at a meet other than a global championship or trials since 2005, when American Justin Gatlin defeated Kim Collins of Saint Kitts and Nevis, according to Tilastopaja.org.

It has been so long since this kind of head-to-head took place because 1) Bolt held both crowns for much of the 2010s and then retired in 2017, 2) it is hard for most non-championship meets to afford to pay appearance fees for the top two athletes in a marquee event and 3) sometimes, top sprinters are reluctant to face each other and risk defeat outside of trials and global championships where they are required to run.

In April, Jacobs and Kerley traded social media jabs with Kerley going as far as to write over a Jacobs training clip on Instagram with a Daffy Duck and the caption “Ya the best at ducking.” That implied that Jacobs avoids racing the world’s best sprinters.

Last week, Kerley said he “will definitely win” if and when he faces Jacobs. He also cautioned, “If he shows up, I don’t know.”

Their last meeting was the Tokyo Olympic final, where Jacobs won in 9.80 seconds, relegating Kerley to silver in 9.84. Both men ran personal bests that night.

Last year, Kerley improved his best to 9.76 and led a U.S. sweep of the men’s 100m medals at the world championships. Jacobs withdrew from last year’s worlds before the semifinals due to leg injuries.

The race in Florence also includes American Trayvon Bromell, who ran the world’s fastest 100m times in 2021 before and after the Olympics, but was eliminated in the semifinals in Tokyo.

