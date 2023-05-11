Britany Anderson, world 100m hurdles silver medalist, to miss track season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jamaican Britany Anderson, the world silver medalist in the 100m hurdles, will miss the outdoor track season due to a knee injury.

“These past few weeks have been personally challenging for me as I’ve had to deal with a significant injury to my knee,” she posted. “Unfortunately I will be sitting out this season, just to make sure I get the best recovery possible.

“The good news is that I will make a full recovery. The prognosis from my medical team is nothing short of 100% positive.”

Last July, Anderson, then 21, became the youngest 100m hurdles medalist in world championships (or Olympic) history, according to Olympedia.org.

She broke the Jamaican record in the semifinals (12.31 seconds), then ran the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in history in the final (12.23 with an illegal tailwind of 2.5 meters per second). Nigerian Tobi Amusan broke the world record in the semifinals (12.12), then ran 12.06 in the windy final.

Anderson was eighth in Tokyo as the youngest Jamaican woman to contest an individual Olympic track and field event since 2004.

Jamaica also boasts the Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles (Megan Tapper) and 2015 World champion Danielle Williams.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!