Mother’s Day: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France judo star, wins world title after 2022 childbirth

By May 11, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT
Clarisse Agbegnenou
Getty
Clarisse Agbégnénou cemented herself as one of the host nation’s biggest gold-medal hopes for the 2024 Paris Games by winning her sixth world judo title, returning to the top of the sport 11 months after having daughter Athena.

Agbégnénou, 30, beat Slovenian Andreja Leški in Wednesday’s 63kg final in Doha.

“It is really for [Athena],” Agbégnénou said. “For days, I said, ‘I’m going to bring you the gold medal.’ Or, at least, ‘I’m going to bring you a medal. I want to put this on your neck.’ Now I can finally do it.”

Agbégnénou prevailed with Athena in attendance. She held her daughter while waiting for the medal ceremony. She made the cover of French sports daily L’Equipe.

“I can say that I am stronger than before,” she said before worlds. “The pregnancy, giving birth, all of this makes you strong. I’m focusing on how she can say, ‘Oh she’s my mom, and she is strong, and I want to be like her.'”

France won more medals in judo (eight) than any other sport at the Tokyo Olympics. Agbégnénou was the lone French athlete across all sports to win multiple golds in Tokyo, taking the 63kg title and being part of the victorious mixed-gender team in that event’s Olympic debut.

After June childbirth, she returned to international judo for a Grand Slam in February. She placed seventh, marking the first time she missed the podium of a top-level global event since 2012. That was her lone competition before worlds.

“I was not in shape,” she said. “I am in shape [now], but I missed some stuff. So I was like, OK, I can get a medal, but winning, it’s going to be complicated.”

Agbégnénou is now one shy of the women’s record of seven world judo titles shared by Japan’s Ryōko Tani and China’s Tong Wen.

Frenchman Teddy Riner holds the overall record of 10 world titles and goes for No. 11 on Saturday.

Britany Anderson, world 100m hurdles silver medalist, to miss track season

By May 11, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
Britany Anderson
Getty
Jamaican Britany Anderson, the world silver medalist in the 100m hurdles, will miss the outdoor track season due to a knee injury.

“These past few weeks have been personally challenging for me as I’ve had to deal with a significant injury to my knee,” she posted. “Unfortunately I will be sitting out this season, just to make sure I get the best recovery possible.

“The good news is that I will make a full recovery. The prognosis from my medical team is nothing short of 100% positive.”

Last July, Anderson, then 21, became the youngest 100m hurdles medalist in world championships (or Olympic) history, according to Olympedia.org.

She broke the Jamaican record in the semifinals (12.31 seconds), then ran the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in history in the final (12.23 with an illegal tailwind of 2.5 meters per second). Nigerian Tobi Amusan broke the world record in the semifinals (12.12), then ran 12.06 in the windy final.

Anderson was eighth in Tokyo as the youngest Jamaican woman to contest an individual Olympic track and field event since 2004.

Jamaica also boasts the Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles (Megan Tapper) and 2015 World champion Danielle Williams.

NBC, Peacock to break Olympic broadcast coverage records at 2024 Paris Games

By May 11, 2023, 11:01 AM EDT
NBC and Peacock will air unprecedented Olympic coverage come the 2024 Paris Games, including daytime NBC broadcasts with live swimming, gymnastics and track and field finals, plus every sport and event streamed live on Peacock.

Paris 2024 will break the Olympic record for broadcast hours on the NBC network.

With Paris being six hours ahead of Eastern time, most of the premier medal events will take place during the U.S. afternoon. That’s a change from the last five Summer and Winter Games, which were not held in Central Europe.

The Olympics officially open July 26, 2024, with an outdoor Opening Ceremony along the Seine River airing live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

Medal competition starts the following day. NBC will air at least nine hours of daytime coverage per day, including those live finals.

The latest schedule version has swimming finals starting at 2:30 p.m. ET (except the last day, when it is 12:30 ET), gymnastics finals starting between 6 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and track and field finals sessions starting at 1 p.m. (except marathons and race walks).

Following live coverage all day, the three-hour enhanced primetime show “will take the American audience up close and inside the Olympic day, weaving together the great competitions, moments, stories and raw emotion” with “unprecedented behind-the-scenes access and new technology,” according to NBC Sports PR.

Peacock will air all 329 medal events live in a Summer Games first for a streaming service. Peacock will also have full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels and exclusive original programming.

Telemundo will have extensive Spanish-language coverage throughout each day, highlighted by men’s and women’s soccer, with additional cable coverage on Universo.

More programming details, including for cable coverage on USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel and Universo, plus for the Paralympics, will be announced later.

