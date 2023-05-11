NBC and Peacock will air unprecedented Olympic coverage come the 2024 Paris Games, including daytime NBC broadcasts with live swimming, gymnastics and track and field finals, plus every sport and event streamed live on Peacock.
Paris 2024 will break the Olympic record for broadcast hours on the NBC network.
With Paris being six hours ahead of Eastern time, most of the premier medal events will take place during the U.S. afternoon. That’s a change from the last five Summer and Winter Games, which were not held in Central Europe.
The Olympics officially open July 26, 2024, with an outdoor Opening Ceremony along the Seine River airing live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.
Medal competition starts the following day. NBC will air at least nine hours of daytime coverage per day, including those live finals.
The latest schedule version has swimming finals starting at 2:30 p.m. ET (except the last day, when it is 12:30 ET), gymnastics finals starting between 6 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and track and field finals sessions starting at 1 p.m. (except marathons and race walks).
Following live coverage all day, the three-hour enhanced primetime show “will take the American audience up close and inside the Olympic day, weaving together the great competitions, moments, stories and raw emotion” with “unprecedented behind-the-scenes access and new technology,” according to NBC Sports PR.
Peacock will air all 329 medal events live in a Summer Games first for a streaming service. Peacock will also have full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels and exclusive original programming.
Telemundo will have extensive Spanish-language coverage throughout each day, highlighted by men’s and women’s soccer, with additional cable coverage on Universo.
More programming details, including for cable coverage on USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel and Universo, plus for the Paralympics, will be announced later.
