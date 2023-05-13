France’s Teddy Riner extends record with 11th world title in judo

By May 13, 2023, 12:18 PM EDT
Teddy Riner
Getty
0 Comments

France’s Teddy Riner earned a record-extending 11th world title in judo in his first world championships appearance since 2017.

Riner, 34, beat Russian Inal Tasoev in the men’s heavyweight final in Doha.

It marked Riner’s return to the top of a global championship podium. Since his last world title in 2017, he skipped worlds in 2018 and 2019 to rest up for the Tokyo Games.

He then took bronze at the Olympics in 2021, snapping a streak of nine consecutive Olympic or world heavyweight titles (when he competed) dating to 2009. He also won two world titles in separate open competitions without weight categories, plus took gold in Tokyo in the Olympic debut of a mixed-gender team event.

Riner, a 6-foot-8-inch native of Guadeloupe, was undefeated in 154 matches across all competitions from December 2010 until February 2020.

Riner has sparingly competed since the Tokyo Olympics, but won both of his starts in top-level Grand Slams over the last two years. He missed last year’s worlds due to an ankle injury.

Next year, he can tie the judo record by winning a medal at a fifth Olympics, joining retired Ryoko Tamura-Tani of Japan, according to Olympedia.org. He can also tie the record of three individual Olympic judo gold medals held by retired Tadahiro Nomura of Japan.

Come the Paris Games, he will be older than all but one previous Olympic judo medalist and two years older than any previous individual Olympic judo gold medalist.

France also boasts the top active female judoka in terms of world titles. Clarisse Agbegnenou, 30, won her sixth world gold on Thursday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Britany Anderson
Britany Anderson, world 100m hurdles silver medalist, to miss track season
Clarisse Agbegnenou
Mother’s Day: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France judo star, wins world title...
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NBC, Peacock to break Olympic broadcast coverage records at 2024 Paris Games

Britany Anderson, world 100m hurdles silver medalist, to miss track season

By May 11, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
Britany Anderson
Getty
0 Comments

Jamaican Britany Anderson, the world silver medalist in the 100m hurdles, will miss the outdoor track season due to a knee injury.

“These past few weeks have been personally challenging for me as I’ve had to deal with a significant injury to my knee,” she posted. “Unfortunately I will be sitting out this season, just to make sure I get the best recovery possible.

“The good news is that I will make a full recovery. The prognosis from my medical team is nothing short of 100% positive.”

Last July, Anderson, then 21, became the youngest 100m hurdles medalist in world championships (or Olympic) history, according to Olympedia.org.

She broke the Jamaican record in the semifinals (12.31 seconds), then ran the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in history in the final (12.23 with an illegal tailwind of 2.5 meters per second). Nigerian Tobi Amusan broke the world record in the semifinals (12.12), then ran 12.06 in the windy final.

Anderson was eighth in Tokyo as the youngest Jamaican woman to contest an individual Olympic track and field event since 2004.

Jamaica also boasts the Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles (Megan Tapper) and 2015 World champion Danielle Williams.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Teddy Riner
France’s Teddy Riner extends record with 11th world title in judo
Clarisse Agbegnenou
Mother’s Day: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France judo star, wins world title...
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NBC, Peacock to break Olympic broadcast coverage records at 2024 Paris Games

Mother’s Day: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France judo star, wins world title after 2022 childbirth

By May 11, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT
Clarisse Agbegnenou
Getty
0 Comments

Clarisse Agbégnénou cemented herself as one of the host nation’s biggest gold-medal hopes for the 2024 Paris Games by winning her sixth world judo title, returning to the top of the sport 11 months after having daughter Athena.

Agbégnénou, 30, beat Slovenian Andreja Leški in Wednesday’s 63kg final in Doha.

“It is really for [Athena],” Agbégnénou said. “For days, I said, ‘I’m going to bring you the gold medal.’ Or, at least, ‘I’m going to bring you a medal. I want to put this on your neck.’ Now I can finally do it.”

Agbégnénou prevailed with Athena in attendance. She held her daughter while waiting for the medal ceremony. She made the cover of French sports daily L’Equipe.

“I can say that I am stronger than before,” she said before worlds. “The pregnancy, giving birth, all of this makes you strong. I’m focusing on how she can say, ‘Oh she’s my mom, and she is strong, and I want to be like her.'”

France won more medals in judo (eight) than any other sport at the Tokyo Olympics. Agbégnénou was the lone French athlete across all sports to win multiple golds in Tokyo, taking the 63kg title and being part of the victorious mixed-gender team in that event’s Olympic debut.

After June childbirth, she returned to international judo for a Grand Slam in February. She placed seventh, marking the first time she missed the podium of a top-level global event since 2012. That was her lone competition before worlds.

“I was not in shape,” she said. “I am in shape [now], but I missed some stuff. So I was like, OK, I can get a medal, but winning, it’s going to be complicated.”

Agbégnénou is now one shy of the women’s record of seven world judo titles shared by Japan’s Ryōko Tani and China’s Tong Wen.

Frenchman Teddy Riner holds the overall record of 10 world titles and goes for No. 11 on Saturday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Teddy Riner
France’s Teddy Riner extends record with 11th world title in judo
Britany Anderson
Britany Anderson, world 100m hurdles silver medalist, to miss track season
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NBC, Peacock to break Olympic broadcast coverage records at 2024 Paris Games