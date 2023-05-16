U.S. swimmers set for last Pro Series stop before nationals; broadcast schedule

By May 16, 2023, 10:52 AM EDT
Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Lilly King
Getty
0 Comments

With the U.S. Swimming Championships nearing next month, this week’s Pro Series-ending stop in Mission Viejo, California, is a key meet to determine favorites to make the world championships team.

Individual Olympic champions Lilly King, Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy, plus rising stars Hunter ArmstrongClaire Curzan and Torri Huske headline the action, with nightly finals at 8 p.m. ET on USASwimming.org (Wednesday and Saturday) and Peacock (Thursday and Friday). CNBC airs highlights on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

They’re all focused on nationals the last week of June, where the top two in most individual events make the team for July’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan. Mission Viejo marks the last top-level domestic meet before nationals.

King and Murphy are in similar spots. Both are 2016 Olympic gold medalists. Both are 2022 World champions. Both already rank in the top two in the U.S. this year in their primary events going into Mission Viejo.

King is the headliner in the breaststrokes this week in the absence of her primary American rivals Lydia Jacoby, Annie Lazor and Kate Douglass. She ranks second in the U.S. in 2023 in the 100m and 200m breast events behind Jacoby (1:06.09) and Douglass (2:22.75), respectively.

A Murphy-Armstrong showdown in the 100m backstroke could be the top men’s race of the meet. Murphy has largely ruled the backstrokes in the U.S. for the last decade, but training partner Armstrong beat him at each of the last three Pro Series meets.

Manuel, the 2016 Olympic 100m free co-champion, is working her way back after taking 17 months off from competition following the Tokyo Games. She is looking up in the 2023 sprint freestyle rankings at fellow veterans Abbey WeitzeilErika Brown and Catie DeLoof.

Those top lists in the 50m and 100m frees will become more crowded this week. Curzan and Huske, both coming off NCAA seasons at Stanford, will swim their first long-course meters meet of the year. Each made the 2022 World Championships team in four individual events.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Caeleb Dressel
Caeleb Dressel finishes 2nd, 3rd in first races back from swimming break
Sarah Hughes
Olympic figure skating champion Sarah Hughes files to run for Congress
Teddy Riner
France’s Teddy Riner extends record with 11th world title in judo

Caeleb Dressel finishes 2nd, 3rd in first races back from swimming break

By May 16, 2023, 8:32 AM EDT
Caeleb Dressel
Getty
0 Comments

Caeleb Dressel finished second in the 100m butterfly and third in the 50m freestyle at this past weekend’s Atlanta Classic, his first swim meet in 11 months.

Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, competed for the first time since withdrawing during last June’s world championships on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming.

He placed second in Friday’s 100m fly behind Canadian Josh Liendo, the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist. Liendo, who trains at the University of Florida like Dressel, won in 51.79 seconds, followed by Dressel in 52.41.

Dressel was then third in Saturday’s 50m free behind another Florida Gator, Macguire McDuff, and Liendo. The meet announcer said McDuff clocked 22.42 with Liendo at 22.50 and Dressel at 22.57.

Dressel also was the fourth seed for the last event of the meet, Sunday’s 100m free final, but did not contest it after racing in the morning preliminary heats. It is more common for swimmers to skip finals on the last day of a meet than other days.

Dressel’s finals times rank him eighth in the U.S. this year in the 100m fly and outside the top 10 in the 50m free, according to USA Swimming’s database.

But Dressel’s times in Atlanta have less relevance given his long break, the fact that Atlanta is an early season meet with a month and a half until nationals and that Dressel has in the past made significant time drops come the major championship meets.

At nationals in late June, the top two per individual event are in line to qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. It’s expected that the top six in the 100m and 200m frees will make the team for relays.

At last June’s worlds, Dressel withdrew in the middle of the eight-day meet. He had taken gold in each of his first two finals — the 4x100m free relay and the 50m fly.

He last provided a detailed update on his career on Sept. 4, saying he was happy, had not swum since worlds and missed swimming. He ended the social media post with the line, “I’ll be back.”

In recent months, Dressel’s social media posts indicated that he returned to swim training. He also took part in a USA Swimming relay camp in Austin, Texas, in late April.

Dressel is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m fly and the 50m and 100m frees, joining Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only men to win three individual swimming events at one Olympics. He won two relay golds both in 2016 and in 2021.

He is also the world record holder in the 100m fly and, aside from the since-banned super-suit era, the fastest man in history in the 50m free.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Lilly King
U.S. swimmers set for last Pro Series stop before nationals; broadcast schedule
Sarah Hughes
Olympic figure skating champion Sarah Hughes files to run for Congress
Teddy Riner
France’s Teddy Riner extends record with 11th world title in judo

Olympic figure skating champion Sarah Hughes files to run for Congress

By May 15, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT
Sarah Hughes
Getty
0 Comments

Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion, filed paperwork on Monday to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hughes, 38, filed to run as a Democrat in the 2024 election for the Republican-held New York 4th District, which is adjacent to the district that includes her hometown of Great Neck.

“Born and raised on Long Island, Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health,” a spokesperson said in an email. “She’s putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”

When Hughes was 16, she was invited to meet then-national security adviser Condoleezza Rice at the White House on Sept. 7, 2001, after her coach’s husband faxed Rice, a former figure skater, about Hughes.

Five months after that, Hughes took gold at the Salt Lake City Winter Games. She remains the last American to win an Olympic women’s singles figure skating title.

Hughes was named to the White House delegation for the opening of the 2018 Winter Olympics, though she was not serving in a political role at the time.

She also earned degrees from Yale (undergrad) and Penn (law school), worked in law and in the last year began pursuing graduate degrees in business and education at Stanford.

Hughes is not the first prominent figure skater of her generation to venture into politics.

Michelle Kwan, who took bronze at the 2002 Olympics behind Hughes (and silver in 1998), has intersected with the government for more than a decade. She was a surrogate outreach coordinator for Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign and was appointed by President Joe Biden as an ambassador to Belize in December 2021.

At least five Olympians have served in the House of Representatives: two-time decathlon champion Bob Mathias, four-time sprint medalist Ralph Metcalfe, 1968 1500m silver medalist Jim Ryun, 1972 basketball silver medalist Tom McMillen and judoka Ben Nighthorse Campbell.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Lilly King
U.S. swimmers set for last Pro Series stop before nationals; broadcast schedule
Caeleb Dressel
Caeleb Dressel finishes 2nd, 3rd in first races back from swimming break
Teddy Riner
France’s Teddy Riner extends record with 11th world title in judo