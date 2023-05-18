Abbey Weitzeil still the fastest U.S. female swimmer with another Pro Series win

By May 18, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT
Abbey Weitzeil
Getty
0 Comments

A year after missing the world championships team, Abbey Weitzeil has been the fastest U.S. female swimmer of 2023.

She proved it again Thursday, beating a deep field in the 100m freestyle at the last Pro Swim Series stop before next month’s national championships.

Weitzeil, who placed eighth in the Tokyo Olympic 100m free after winning the Olympic Trials, clocked 53.26 seconds, the best time by an American this year, on Thursday in Mission Viejo.

She distanced most of the rest of the top U.S. sprint freestylers — Torri Huske (54.27), Simone Manuel (54.50), Claire Curzan (54.50) and Olivia Smoliga (54.76).

Weitzeil is the lone U.S. woman to break 54 seconds this year and has done it seven times, plus shares the top U.S. time in the 50m free. She is tied for seventh in the world in the 100m free in 2023.

Last year, Weitzeil placed seventh in the 100m free at the April trials for the world championships, missing the team by one spot (the top six go for relay duty). She entered just one race the rest of the year, while also getting engaged before Thanksgiving.

“I’ve just been mentally really in it this year,” she told Swimswam last month. “I guess a break last year was good for me, mentally and physically.”

Expect her competition to speed up come nationals in late June, where the top two in most individual events qualify for July’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

Last year, the top five finishers at trials broke 54 seconds, with Huske and Curzan going one-two. They’re competing at a long-course meters meet this week for the first time in 2023 after racing short-course yards for Stanford in the winter.

Manuel, the 2016 Olympic 100m free co-champion, was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in 2021, then took 17 months off from competition following the Tokyo Games. She is tied for eighth-fastest in the U.S. in the 100m free this year.

The Mission Viejo meet continues Friday with finals at 8 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Summer track plans take shape for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu
Jimmer Fredette
Jimmer Fredette headlines USA Basketball 3×3 rosters for worlds
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman meet at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC,...

Summer track plans take shape for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu

By May 18, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The plan is for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, to race the flat 400m at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, then either the flat 400m or 400m hurdles at August’s world championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s coach, Bob Kersee, said Thursday that McLaughlin-Levrone will race one individual event at worlds in Budapest as the schedule is not conducive to attempt a 400m-400m hurdles double (400m hurdles heats start 2 hours and 20 minutes before the 400m semifinals).

The plan is to decide between the two individual events after USATF Outdoors, assuming McLaughlin-Levrone qualifies in the 400m by finishing in the top three there.

McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye into the 400m hurdles at worlds as defending champion, meaning she does not have to race the event at USATF Outdoors in Eugene, Oregon, the qualifying meet for worlds in Budapest.

Many athletes with byes race complementary events at USATF Outdoors, which makes the plan for McLaughlin-Levrone to run the flat 400m unsurprising, especially given her comments last year that she wanted to add it to her repertoire without giving up the 400m hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone has never raced the flat 400m at a top-level championship meet, but her 400m split in the women’s 4x400m relay at last July’s worlds was the world’s second-fastest in the last 33 years.

Kersee also confirmed an Orange County Register report that McLaughlin-Levrone could race both the mixed-gender 4x400m and the women’s 4x400m at worlds, in addition to her individual event. Kersee also said that another one of his pupils, Olympic and world 800m champion Athing Mu, could do both relays, according to the report.

If that ends up happening, McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu could bid to become the first track and field athlete to win three gold medals at a single worlds since Usain Bolt, who did so in 2009, 2013 and 2015, and the first woman to do so since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013. The last Americans to do so were Allyson Felix and Tyson Gay in 2007.

McLaughlin-Levrone was due to run the flat 400m at the Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 27, but her agent announced Tuesday that she withdrew due to a coach’s decision. Kersee said McLaughlin-Levrone recently irritated a hamstring, according to the OC Register.

Turning to Mu, Kersee said that the plan is for her to race the 1500m at USATF Outdoors since she has a bye into the 800m at worlds, according to the OC Register.

Mu, 20, said in February that, at some point, she would like to try a 400m-800m double at an Olympics or worlds.

“As long as the schedule permits, and as long as we can manage to get training in that will help with both of those events,” she said then. “Since the last time that has happened was like years and years and years ago (In 1976, Cuban Alberto Juantorena won the Olympic men’s 400m and 800m, running seven times in seven days), I think it’d be cool to kind of bring it back and, I don’t know, change the sport.”

That might not be possible in 2024, when the Olympic schedule has the 800m semifinals, 400m first round and 800m final spread out over a 26-hour stretch.

However, Kersee said that a 2024 Olympic 800m-1500m double is possible for Mu, according to the OC Register.

Those two events also overlap on the Paris schedule with the 1500m heats (morning) and 800m semifinals (evening) the same day, but it’s not as complicated as the 400m-800m.

The Olympic schedule is as accommodating as ever for a possible women’s 400m-400m hurdles double in 2024, though neither Kersee nor McLaughlin-Levrone has addressed it publicly.

For the first time in Olympic history, none of the rounds of those races take place on the same day at the Games. But doing both through the finals would still be a challenge: racing six consecutive days at the Olympics (and a seventh day at the end if adding the 4x400m relay).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Abbey Weitzeil
Abbey Weitzeil still the fastest U.S. female swimmer with another Pro Series...
Jimmer Fredette
Jimmer Fredette headlines USA Basketball 3×3 rosters for worlds
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman meet at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC,...

Jimmer Fredette headlines USA Basketball 3×3 rosters for worlds

By May 18, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Jimmer Fredette
Getty
0 Comments

Jimmer Fredette‘s bid to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics received a boost as he was named to the U.S. roster for the biggest 3×3 basketball tournament before the Games, the World Cup that runs from May 30-June 4 in Vienna.

Fredette, the 2011 NCAA Player of the Year for BYU, is joined on the team by Canyon Barry and Kareem Maddox, both 2019 World champions, and Dylan Travis.

The U.S. women’s team is made up of current NCAA standouts Cameron Brink (Stanford) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU transfer from Louisville), plus former WNBA players Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper.

While the World Cup does not offer direct Olympic qualification, it will factor significantly into world rankings that in November will determine the first three nations to earn spots in the Olympic men’s and women’s tournaments.

If the U.S. qualifies for Paris, a committee will choose the team(s).

The 3×3 event made its Olympic debut in Tokyo. A U.S. women’s team of WNBA standouts took gold. The U.S. men did not qualify for the Olympics despite being reigning world champions.

Fredette, 34, made his national team 3×3 debut at last November’s AmeriCup. Before that, he played parts of six NBA seasons and four more with the Shanghai Sharks, the last in 2020-21.

“Team USA asked me to come and see if it’s [3×3] something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics,” he said last October, according to the the Glens Falls (N.Y.) Post-Star newspaper in his hometown.

U.S. men’s and women’s teams lost in the quarterfinals of last year’s World Cup.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Abbey Weitzeil
Abbey Weitzeil still the fastest U.S. female swimmer with another Pro Series...
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Summer track plans take shape for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman meet at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC,...