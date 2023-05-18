Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman meet at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC, Peacock

By May 18, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
Noah Lyles
Getty
0 Comments

A Noah LylesChristian Coleman meeting in the 100m is one of the main events at the USA Track and Field Bermuda Grand Prix, live on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Full meet entries are here.

Lyles, the 2022 World 200m champion in American record time, bids to double in the 100m and the 200m at August’s world championships.

He has a bye into worlds in Budapest in the 200m as defending champion, but must qualify for one of three open spots on the 100m team at July’s USATF Outdoor Championships.

Coleman, the 2019 World 100m champion, placed sixth in his title defense at last July’s worlds, where the rest of the American team swept the medals (Fred KerleyMarvin Bracy-WilliamsTrayvon Bromell).

Kerley has a bye into the 100m at worlds as defending champion. Lyles and Coleman will be competing against Bracy-Williams, Bromell and others for the three open spots at nationals. So the better man this Sunday likely cements himself as an early favorite for the U.S. podium.

Lyles is the fastest American so far this year with a 9.95-second clocking, but Kerley, Bromell and Coleman have yet to contest a 100m in 2023. It took sub-9.90 to make the 100m team at last year’s nationals.

Other Bermuda sprint headliners include U.S. champion Abby Steiner in the women’s 200m, Olympians English Gardner and Javianne Oliver and rising 20-year-old Tamari Davis in the women’s 100m and Olympic champions Andre De Grasse of Canada (men’s 200m), Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas (men’s 400m) and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (100m hurdles).

The meet ends with men’s and women’s 4x100m relays pitting the U.S. against Jamaica.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jimmer Fredette
Jimmer Fredette headlines USA Basketball 3×3 rosters for worlds
Brody Malone
Brody Malone eyes spring 2024 return to gymnastics from leg surgeries
Rhonex Kipruto
Rhonex Kipruto, Kenya distance running star, gets suspended, denies doping

Jimmer Fredette headlines USA Basketball 3×3 rosters for worlds

By May 18, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Jimmer Fredette
Getty
0 Comments

Jimmer Fredette‘s bid to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics received a boost as he was named to the U.S. roster for the biggest 3×3 basketball tournament before the Games, the World Cup that runs from May 30-June 4 in Vienna.

Fredette, the 2011 NCAA Player of the Year for BYU, is joined on the team by Canyon Barry and Kareem Maddox, both 2019 World champions, and Dylan Travis.

The U.S. women’s team is made up of current NCAA standouts Cameron Brink (Stanford) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU transfer from Louisville), plus former WNBA players Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper.

While the World Cup does not offer direct Olympic qualification, it will factor significantly into world rankings that in November will determine the first three nations to earn spots in the Olympic men’s and women’s tournaments.

If the U.S. qualifies for Paris, a committee will choose the team(s).

The 3×3 event made its Olympic debut in Tokyo. A U.S. women’s team of WNBA standouts took gold. The U.S. men did not qualify for the Olympics despite being reigning world champions.

Fredette, 34, made his national team 3×3 debut at last November’s AmeriCup. Before that, he played parts of six NBA seasons and four more with the Shanghai Sharks, the last in 2020-21.

“Team USA asked me to come and see if it’s [3×3] something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics,” he said last October, according to the the Glens Falls (N.Y.) Post-Star newspaper in his hometown.

U.S. men’s and women’s teams lost in the quarterfinals of last year’s World Cup.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman meet at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC,...
Brody Malone
Brody Malone eyes spring 2024 return to gymnastics from leg surgeries
Rhonex Kipruto
Rhonex Kipruto, Kenya distance running star, gets suspended, denies doping

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open, likely to retire in 2024

By May 18, 2023, 10:23 AM EDT
Rafael Nadal
Getty
0 Comments

Rafael Nadal said he will likely retire from professional tennis in 2024, plus he will miss Roland Garros this year for the first time in 19 years with a left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him from competition since January’s Australian Open.

“Next year, that’s probably going to be my last year in a professional tour,” Nadal said in a Thursday afternoon press conference in his native Mallorca. “That’s my idea, even that I can’t say 100 percent that’s going to be like this, because you never know what can happen, but my idea and my motivation is try to enjoy and try to say goodbye of all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career.”

The French Open begins May 28 with coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Nadal, the record 14-time French Open champion, said he will stop playing tennis “for a while” due to his injury. He estimated it could be one and a half to four months.

“We were not able to find the solution to the problem that I had in Australia,” he said.

On Jan. 19, Nadal said the normal recovery time for the injury was six to eight weeks. But it has been prolonged for the 36-year-old.

This past Sunday, a French sports daily L’Equipe report quoted a tournament director saying that Nadal’s agent Carlos Costa said Nadal was in “a race against time” to be ready for the French Open, according to translations.

Nadal last missed the French Open in 2004, when he had a stress fracture in his left ankle as a 17-year-old who had already beaten Roger Federer.

In 2005, he made his French Open debut and won the title, the first of his men’s record-tying 22 Grand Slam singles crowns.

Nadal shares that record with Djokovic, a two-time French Open champion. The 35-year-old Serb can now break the tie in Paris without having to face Nadal, though top-ranked Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz may be the favorite.

Djokovic’s chances are better at July’s Wimbledon, where he has won seven times and will likely be an overwhelming favorite.

Nadal missed the other three majors on multiple occasions during an — increasingly in recent years — injury-riddled career.

He also endured physical anguish at the French Open, most notably withdrawing before his third-round match in 2016 with a left wrist injury. He is 112-3 in French Open matches.

Last year, he won the title with congenital, degenerative left foot pain that threatened his career. He received two pain-killing injections before each of his seven matches so that he played with no feeling in the foot.

Afterward, Nadal underwent a radio frequency injection on a foot nerve in an attempt to alleviate the problem and prolong his career. It worked. He reached last year’s Wimbledon semifinals before withdrawing from that event with an abdominal muscle tear.

He finished 2022 ranked No. 2 in the world behind Alcaraz. He has since fallen outside the top 10 for the first time since April 2005 due to being sidelined the last four months with the hip injury.

Nadal will drop out of the top 100 next month, the first time his ranking will be in the triple digits since April 2003.

After July’s Wimbledon, Nadal will be older than any previous Grand Slam singles champion.

Next year, Roland Garros will also host the Paris Olympic tennis competition. While Nadal needs to be one of the four-highest ranked Spanish men after next year’s French Open for direct Olympic qualification in singles, he can, essentially, temporarily freeze his ranking in the top 20 if this injury causes him to miss at least six months.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jimmer Fredette
Jimmer Fredette headlines USA Basketball 3×3 rosters for worlds
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman meet at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, live on NBC,...
Brody Malone
Brody Malone eyes spring 2024 return to gymnastics from leg surgeries