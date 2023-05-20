U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years

By May 20, 2023, 7:40 AM EDT
Casey DeSmith
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. men’s hockey team won its first five games in regulation at a world championship for the first time since 1931, cruising into Thursday’s quarterfinals in a tournament co-hosted by Finland and Latvia.

The Americans won in group play over Finland (4-1), Hungary (7-1), Germany (3-2), Austria (4-1) and Denmark (3-0 on Saturday).

Cutter Gauthier, a rising Boston College sophomore who was the fifth overall 2022 NHL Draft pick, Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch and AHL player Rocco Grimaldi scored in the third period Saturday. Casey DeSmith, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ No. 2 goalie, got the shutout with 22 saves.

The Americans have group games left with France (Sunday) and Sweden (Tuesday, likely to decide the group winner), but already clinched one of the top four spots in its eight-team group to advance to the quarterfinals. The other group includes Canada, Czechia (formerly the Czech Republic) and Switzerland.

The U.S. most recently won its first five games at a worlds in 2018 (when it won its first six) and in 1933, but both times needed at least one overtime. The 1933 five-game run was capped by an overtime final win over Canada, the last time the U.S. won the title at a standalone worlds.

While the NHL didn’t participate in the last two Olympics, some NHL players annually play at the world championship, which takes place during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This year’s U.S. team, which includes three 2022 Olympians, has zero players with NHL All-Star experience for the first time at worlds since 2010. In most years, there have been one or two players with All-Star experience while most choose rest after a seven-month NHL campaign or are still playing in the NHL playoffs.

The U.S. head coach is San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who also coached the U.S. at the 2022 Olympics (quarterfinals) and 2022 Worlds (fourth place).

Last year, the U.S. men lost a world championship semifinal for an 11th consecutive time, again missing out on a first gold or silver finish since 1950.

The U.S. has lost all 11 of its semifinals at worlds since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Claire Curzan
Claire Curzan gets two wins in 17-minute span at Pro Swim Series
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Summer track plans take shape for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu
Abbey Weitzeil
Abbey Weitzeil still the fastest U.S. female swimmer with another Pro Series...

Claire Curzan gets two wins in 17-minute span at Pro Swim Series

By May 19, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

Claire Curzan won the 50m butterfly and 200m backstroke, with just 17 minutes in between, at a Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo, California, on Friday night.

Curzan, a five-time 2022 World Championships medalist, is ramping up for next month’s U.S. Championships, where the top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Mission Viejo marks her first meet in an Olympic-size 50-meter pool this year after competing for Stanford in the winter in smaller, 25-yard NCAA pools.

On Friday, Curzan won the 50m fly in 25.88 seconds, the fastest time by an American this year in an event that is not on the Olympic program but is contested at worlds. She edged Stanford teammate Torri Huske, the other top U.S. female butterflier, by two tenths.

Seventeen minutes later, Curzan won the 200m back in 2:07.78, a personal best by 1.96 seconds. She prevailed by 1.23 seconds over world bronze medalist Rhyan White.

Curzan, 18, is now the second-fastest American this year in that event behind former world record holder Regan Smith.

Curzan’s individual medal at last year’s worlds came in the 100m back (bronze), along with four relay medals. She did not contest the 200m back at last year’s U.S. trials, where Phoebe Bacon and White made the team in 2:05.08 and 2:05.13.

Mission Viejo, the final Pro Series stop before nationals, finishes with finals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on USASwimming.org. CNBC airs highlights on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Casey DeSmith
U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Summer track plans take shape for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu
Abbey Weitzeil
Abbey Weitzeil still the fastest U.S. female swimmer with another Pro Series...

Summer track plans take shape for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu

By May 18, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The plan is for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, to race the flat 400m at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, then either the flat 400m or 400m hurdles at August’s world championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s coach, Bob Kersee, said Thursday that McLaughlin-Levrone will race one individual event at worlds in Budapest as the schedule is not conducive to attempt a 400m-400m hurdles double (400m hurdles heats start 2 hours and 20 minutes before the 400m semifinals).

The plan is to decide between the two individual events after USATF Outdoors, assuming McLaughlin-Levrone qualifies in the 400m by finishing in the top three there.

McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye into the 400m hurdles at worlds as defending champion, meaning she does not have to race the event at USATF Outdoors in Eugene, Oregon, the qualifying meet for worlds in Budapest.

Many athletes with byes race complementary events at USATF Outdoors, which makes the plan for McLaughlin-Levrone to run the flat 400m unsurprising, especially given her comments last year that she wanted to add it to her repertoire without giving up the 400m hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone has never raced the flat 400m at a top-level championship meet, but her 400m split in the women’s 4x400m relay at last July’s worlds was the world’s second-fastest in the last 33 years.

Kersee also confirmed an Orange County Register report that McLaughlin-Levrone could race both the mixed-gender 4x400m and the women’s 4x400m at worlds, in addition to her individual event. Kersee also said that another one of his pupils, Olympic and world 800m champion Athing Mu, could do both relays, according to the report.

If that ends up happening, McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu could bid to become the first track and field athlete to win three gold medals at a single worlds since Usain Bolt, who did so in 2009, 2013 and 2015, and the first woman to do so since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013. The last Americans to do so were Allyson Felix and Tyson Gay in 2007.

McLaughlin-Levrone was due to run the flat 400m at the Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 27, but her agent announced Tuesday that she withdrew due to a coach’s decision. Kersee said McLaughlin-Levrone recently irritated a hamstring, according to the OC Register.

Turning to Mu, Kersee said that the plan is for her to race the 1500m at USATF Outdoors since she has a bye into the 800m at worlds, according to the OC Register.

Mu, 20, said in February that, at some point, she would like to try a 400m-800m double at an Olympics or worlds.

“As long as the schedule permits, and as long as we can manage to get training in that will help with both of those events,” she said then. “Since the last time that has happened was like years and years and years ago (In 1976, Cuban Alberto Juantorena won the Olympic men’s 400m and 800m, running seven times in seven days), I think it’d be cool to kind of bring it back and, I don’t know, change the sport.”

That might not be possible in 2024, when the Olympic schedule has the 800m semifinals, 400m first round and 800m final spread out over a 26-hour stretch.

However, Kersee said that a 2024 Olympic 800m-1500m double is possible for Mu, according to the OC Register.

Those two events originally overlapped on the Olympic schedule, but an updated schedule in January broke them up so that the 1500m first round is the morning after the 800m final.

The Olympic schedule is as accommodating as ever for a possible women’s 400m-400m hurdles double in 2024, though neither Kersee nor McLaughlin-Levrone has addressed it publicly.

For the first time in Olympic history, none of the rounds of those races take place on the same day at the Games. But doing both through the finals would still be a challenge: racing six consecutive days at the Olympics (and a seventh day at the end if adding the 4x400m relay).

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the current 2024 Olympic schedule had the women’s 800m and 1500m overlapping.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Casey DeSmith
U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years
Claire Curzan
Claire Curzan gets two wins in 17-minute span at Pro Swim Series
Abbey Weitzeil
Abbey Weitzeil still the fastest U.S. female swimmer with another Pro Series...