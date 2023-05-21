Christian Coleman edges Noah Lyles at Bermuda Grand Prix

By May 21, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT
Christian Coleman held off Noah Lyles in the 100m at the Bermuda Grand Prix in a taste of what July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships could provide.

Coleman clocked 9.78 seconds with a 4.4 meter/second tailwind, which was more than twice the legal limit for record purposes. Lyles was second in 9.80.

Coleman, arguably the best starter in history as the world indoor 60m record holder, distanced Sunday’s field off the gun. Lyles used his world 200m champion speed to chase but came up just short.

Coleman, the world’s fastest 100m sprinter in the last Olympic cycle who missed the Tokyo Games while banned for missing drug tests, finished sixth at last July’s world championships in defense of his 2019 crown.

Bermuda marked Coleman’s first 100m since Aug. 8. The top three at USATF Outdoors join reigning world champion Fred Kerley on the U.S. 100m team for worlds in August in Budapest. Coleman is part of a deep group of contenders, including the two men who joined Kerley on the all-American podium at last year’s worlds — Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell.

“I think I’ve got a good shot,” Coleman told Lewis Johnson on NBC.

Lyles, who has a bye into the 200m at worlds as defending champion, will bid to make the world team in the 100m for the first time.

He is the joint-fifth-fastest man in the world this year behind Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala (9.84), Kerley (9.88 earlier Sunday in his 2023 100m debut), Bahamian Terrence Jones (9.91) and South African Akani Simbine (9.92), though it is still the early stages of the outdoor season.

Also in Bermuda, Tamari Davis won a women’s 100m that included several top Americans. Davis, fourth at last year’s nationals, prevailed Sunday in 10.91 seconds. Davis’ best time this year is 10.89, ranking sixth in the world in 2023 and third among Americans behind Sha’Carri Richardson (10.76, best in the world) and Aleia Hobbs (10.86).

The track and field season continues next weekend with the Los Angeles Grand Prix, headlined by Richardson, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock on Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m. ET.

That’s followed by a Diamond League meet in Rabat, where the men’s 100m includes Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy, Kerley and Bromell. That’s live on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

BERMUDA GRAND PRIX: Full Results

U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years

By May 20, 2023, 7:40 AM EDT
Casey DeSmith
Getty
The U.S. men’s hockey team won its first five games in regulation at a world championship for the first time since 1931, cruising into Thursday’s quarterfinals in a tournament co-hosted by Finland and Latvia.

The Americans won in group play over Finland (4-1), Hungary (7-1), Germany (3-2), Austria (4-1) and Denmark (3-0 on Saturday).

Cutter Gauthier, a rising Boston College sophomore who was the fifth overall 2022 NHL Draft pick, Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch and AHL player Rocco Grimaldi scored in the third period Saturday. Casey DeSmith, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ No. 2 goalie, got the shutout with 22 saves.

The Americans have group games left with France (Sunday) and Sweden (Tuesday, likely to decide the group winner), but already clinched one of the top four spots in its eight-team group to advance to the quarterfinals. The other group includes Canada, Czechia (formerly the Czech Republic) and Switzerland.

The U.S. most recently won its first five games at a worlds in 2018 (when it won its first six) and in 1933, but both times needed at least one overtime. The 1933 five-game run was capped by an overtime final win over Canada, the last time the U.S. won the title at a standalone worlds.

While the NHL didn’t participate in the last two Olympics, some NHL players annually play at the world championship, which takes place during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This year’s U.S. team, which includes three 2022 Olympians, has zero players with NHL All-Star experience for the first time at worlds since 2010. In most years, there have been one or two players with All-Star experience while most choose rest after a seven-month NHL campaign or are still playing in the NHL playoffs.

The U.S. head coach is San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who also coached the U.S. at the 2022 Olympics (quarterfinals) and 2022 Worlds (fourth place).

Last year, the U.S. men lost a world championship semifinal for an 11th consecutive time, again missing out on a first gold or silver finish since 1950.

The U.S. has lost all 11 of its semifinals at worlds since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992.

Claire Curzan gets two wins in 17-minute span at Pro Swim Series

By May 19, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT
Claire Curzan won the 50m butterfly and 200m backstroke, with just 17 minutes in between, at a Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo, California, on Friday night.

Curzan, a five-time 2022 World Championships medalist, is ramping up for next month’s U.S. Championships, where the top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Mission Viejo marks her first meet in an Olympic-size 50-meter pool this year after competing for Stanford in the winter in smaller, 25-yard NCAA pools.

On Friday, Curzan won the 50m fly in 25.88 seconds, the fastest time by an American this year in an event that is not on the Olympic program but is contested at worlds. She edged Stanford teammate Torri Huske, the other top U.S. female butterflier, by two tenths.

Seventeen minutes later, Curzan won the 200m back in 2:07.78, a personal best by 1.96 seconds. She prevailed by 1.23 seconds over world bronze medalist Rhyan White.

Curzan, 18, is now the second-fastest American this year in that event behind former world record holder Regan Smith.

Curzan’s individual medal at last year’s worlds came in the 100m back (bronze), along with four relay medals. She did not contest the 200m back at last year’s U.S. trials, where Phoebe Bacon and White made the team in 2:05.08 and 2:05.13.

Mission Viejo, the final Pro Series stop before nationals, finishes with finals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on USASwimming.org. CNBC airs highlights on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

