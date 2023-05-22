April Ross, Olympic beach volleyball champion, announces pregnancy

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

April Ross, who won an Olympic beach volleyball medal of every color over the last three Games, announced she is pregnant with her first child and due in October.

Ross, who won gold in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, last played a tournament in March 2022 and since delved into coaching, though she has not announced a retirement.

“I’d like to come back and play at some point,” she said, according to VolleyballMag.com “I would just start on the AVP. I don’t have like a huge drive to come back and chase the Olympics at the moment, but if I come back, and it’s a good situation, and I feel like I’m playing well on the AVP, I wouldn’t rule it out.

“I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do in my career so if I play from now on, I just want it to be a fun, good journey and play with somebody I enjoy playing with. I have no idea who I might play with or any of that. It’s just how it develops.”

Ross, 40, also took Olympic silver in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy and bronze in 2016 with Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Klineman, 33, is due with her first child this summer and has said she might return from childbirth for a late bid for a 2024 Paris Olympic spot.

The window to earn qualifying points for the Paris Games began in February and runs into June 2024.

Two U.S. women’s teams will qualify. The top teams thus far are Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

