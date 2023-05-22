Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling after 2023 season

By May 22, 2023, 7:57 AM EDT
Mark Cavendish
Getty
0 Comments

Mark Cavendish, who shares the record of 34 Tour de France stage wins with Eddy Merckx, plans to retire from road cycling after this season.

Cavendish, who turned 38 on Sunday, made the announcement on Monday’s rest day at the Giro d’Italia, where he is riding for the Astana Qazaqstan team.

“Though the tough conditions, I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometer so far, so I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to say with absolutely joy in my heart that this will be my final Giro d’Italia, and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist,” he said, surrounded by his wife and children. “I will always be a cyclist, that’s for sure, but for this final period, I’d like to just enjoy doing what’s made me happy for the last 25 years, and that’s simply to race.”

If Cavendish is, as expected, on Astana’s Tour de France roster for July, he will bid to break his tie with the Belgian legend Merckx for Tour stage victories.

Last year, Cavendish was a Tour de France reserve for his previous team, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, so he didn’t get a chance to break the tie with Merckx.

In 2021, Cavendish returned to the Tour for the first time since 2018 as a last-minute replacement, coming back from an Epstein-Barr virus diagnosis. Surprisingly, he won four sprint stages to tie the career record accumulated by Merckx in the 1960s and ’70s.

Cavendish, who earned his first Tour stage win in 2008, is now older than all but two men to win a stage in Tour history, according to ProCyclingStats.com.

Cavendish won the points classification in all three Grand Tours and ranks third in stage wins combining the Giro, Tour and Vuelta with 53. Merckx won 64. Italian Mario Cipollini won 57.

Cavendish competed at three Olympics in a different event each time — placing ninth in track’s madison in 2008 with Bradley Wiggins (as the lone British track cyclist not to win a medal), 29th in the road race in 2012 (as a hope to win Great Britain’s first medal of the London Games) and earning silver in track’s omnium in 2016.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

April Ross
April Ross, Olympic beach volleyball champion, announces pregnancy
Christian Coleman
Christian Coleman edges Noah Lyles at Bermuda Grand Prix
Casey DeSmith
U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years

2023 French Open TV, live stream schedule

By May 22, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
2023 French Open
Getty
0 Comments

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel through championship points at Roland Garros in Paris.

NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the first two days of main draw play next Sunday and Monday. Tennis Channel has live daily coverage with NBC and Peacock coming back for the middle weekend, then the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals.

All NBC TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

It’s the first French Open since 2004 without Rafael Nadal, the record 14-time champion who is out with a hip injury and hopes to return next year for a likely final time.

In his place, the favorites are top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

No. 1 Iga Świątek of Poland is favored to claim a third French Open title, a year after beating American Coco Gauff in the final. She bids to join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win the French Open three or more times since 2000.

Two Americans are ranked in the top six in the world — No. 3 Jessica Pegula and Gauff.

The last American to win a major singles title was Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 11-major drought matches the longest in history (since 1877) for American men and women combined.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform Round
Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Women’s Final
Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Men’s Final

More: Olympics

April Ross
April Ross, Olympic beach volleyball champion, announces pregnancy
Christian Coleman
Christian Coleman edges Noah Lyles at Bermuda Grand Prix
Casey DeSmith
U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years

April Ross, Olympic beach volleyball champion, announces pregnancy

By May 22, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
April Ross
Getty
0 Comments

April Ross, who won an Olympic beach volleyball medal of every color over the last three Games, announced she is pregnant with her first child and due in October.

Ross, who won gold in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, last played a tournament in March 2022 and since delved into coaching, though she has not announced a retirement.

“I’d like to come back and play at some point,” she said, according to VolleyballMag.com “I would just start on the AVP. I don’t have like a huge drive to come back and chase the Olympics at the moment, but if I come back, and it’s a good situation, and I feel like I’m playing well on the AVP, I wouldn’t rule it out.

“I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do in my career so if I play from now on, I just want it to be a fun, good journey and play with somebody I enjoy playing with. I have no idea who I might play with or any of that. It’s just how it develops.”

Ross, 40, also took Olympic silver in 2012 with Jennifer Kessy and bronze in 2016 with Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Klineman, 33, is due with her first child this summer and has said she might return from childbirth for a late bid for a 2024 Paris Olympic spot.

The window to earn qualifying points for the Paris Games began in February and runs into June 2024.

Two U.S. women’s teams will qualify. The top teams thus far are Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Christian Coleman
Christian Coleman edges Noah Lyles at Bermuda Grand Prix
Casey DeSmith
U.S. men’s hockey team off to hottest start at worlds in 92 years
Claire Curzan
Claire Curzan gets two wins in 17-minute span at Pro Swim Series