Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez returns to break Olympic record he shares with Michael Phelps

By May 23, 2023, 8:29 AM EDT
Mijain Lopez
Getty
Cuban Mijaín López plans to return to competitive wrestling in a bid to become the first person to win the same individual Olympic event five times.

At the Tokyo Games, López became the fifth person to win the same individual Olympic event four times after Michael Phelps, Carl Lewis, Al Oerter and Danish sailor Paul Elvstrøm. Japanese wrestler Kaori Icho also won four individual Olympic titles, but over two different weight classes.

If he makes it to Paris, López would also bid to tie the record of winning an individual gold medal at five Olympics, set by Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst last year. Wüst‘s golds alternated between the 1500m and 3000m.

López last competed internationally at the Tokyo Games, which was expected to be his farewell. But López did not leave his shoes on the mat (the symbolic act of retirement in wrestling) after winning the Greco-Roman super heavyweight (286-pound) title and said later that year that he had not yet decided whether to make a Paris 2024 bid.

Cuban media recently reported that López was back in training, including with the national team in Croatia this week. United World Wrestling then reported Monday that López said he is making another Olympic bid.

López shares the record of five Olympic wrestling appearances and in Paris can become the oldest person to win an Olympic wrestling medal of any color, according to Olympedia.org.

The 6-foot-5 López, whose nicknames include El Terrible, may face a challenge just to make the Cuban Olympic team. Countryman Óscar Pino, 29, won super heavyweight silver or bronze at the world championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, when Lopez did not compete in any world championships in that Olympic cycle and competed sparingly overall.

López celebrated his last two Olympic titles by playfully bodyslamming his coach, Raul Trujillo.

As of 2021, many of his medals, trophies and certificates were on display in his home in Herradura, eight miles south of the center of Havana.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard adds Paralympic Alpine, snowboard teams

By May 23, 2023, 11:04 AM EDT
Brenna Huckaby
Getty
U.S. Ski and Snowboard is integrating Para Alpine skiers and snowboarders onto its roster in the latest move to unite the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

“The integration of our internally managed Para Alpine and snowboard teams within U.S. Ski and Snowboard is a monumental step for inclusion, development and growth of the sports,” Julie Dussliere, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chief of Paralympics and Internally Managed Sports, said in a press release. “We believe the governance transfer will serve as an important model for more national governing bodies to follow in the years to come.”

The USOPC managed Para Alpine skiing and snowboarding before Tuesday’s announcement.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard provides its athletes resources including elite coaching, sports science and medicine and access to the USANA Center of Excellence, a training facility in Park City, Utah.

Erik Leirfallom will lead the teams as the newly named Para sport director. Leirfallom has been the high performance Para Alpine race coach at Park City’s National Ability Center since 2016 and was a U.S. Para Alpine ski team coach from 2007-10.

At last year’s Winter Paralympics, the U.S. earned one Alpine skiing medal (Thomas Walsh‘s slalom silver) and and four snowboarding medals, including Brenna Huckaby‘s banked slalom gold.

The ski and snowboard move comes four years after the U.S. Olympic Committee changed its name to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to promote inclusion.

Then in 2020, Olympic Day, annually celebrated worldwide on June 23 (the birthdate of the modern Olympics), was in the U.S. renamed Olympic and Paralympic Day.

In 2021, the Tokyo Games marked the first for which Olympians and Paralympians received the same prize money from the USOPC for medals — $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze — increasing Paralympic payouts as much as 400 percent.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard joins other national governing bodies for Olympic sports that also manage Paralympic sports, such as USA Hockey (sled hockey) and USA Volleyball (sitting volleyball).

The USOPC manages some other Paralympic sports, such as swimming and track and field.

The USOPC also manages Paralympic Nordic skiing, which includes two sports that have different national governing bodies for the Olympics. Cross-country skiing is part of U.S. Ski and Snowboard, while biathlon is under U.S. Biathlon. Paralympic Nordic skiing is in discussion for future involvement with U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

Other Paralympic sports have separate organizations, such as the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

Terry McDermott, Olympic gold medalist who was on Ed Sullivan Beatles episode, dies at 82

By May 22, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
Terry McDermott
Terry McDermott attempts to give a haircut to Paul McCartney of the Beatles as the rest of the famous quartet and Ed Sullivan look on./Getty
Terry McDermott, the speed skater who won the lone U.S. gold medal of the 1964 Winter Olympics, then appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” episode that also included the Beatles’ live American TV debut, has died at age 82, according to U.S. Speedskating.

“The USS family is saddened by the news that one of our all-time greats, Terry McDermott, passed away early Saturday surrounded by his family,” according to the national governing body. “Terry had a massive impact on our sport. Our thoughts are with those that Terry inspired over his many decades in our sport.”

McDermott, then 23 and an Essexville, Michigan, native, upset Soviet Yevgeny Grishin for the Olympic 500m title on Feb. 4, 1964, in Innsbruck, Austria. He did so on skates borrowed from U.S. coach Leo Freisinger.

Five days later, McDermott was part of pop culture history. He had been invited to appear on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” skipping the Olympic Closing Ceremony, on what happened to be the same episode that the Beatles had their landmark performance. About halfway through the show, Sullivan called McDermott out to stand from his seat in the audience and take a bow.

McDermott, who was also a barber, said that Sullivan wanted to get a picture of him cutting one of the Beatles’ hair. That led to the famous image of McDermott, surrounded by Sullivan and the rest of the Beatles, pretending to cut Paul McCartney‘s hair.

“They were very polite,” McDermott told NBC for a Sochi Olympic feature commemorating the 50th anniversary. “They called me sir and my wife ma’am. We had a small conversation about the Olympics. At that time, I knew nothing about the Beatles. When they were performing, the place went crazy. Matter of fact, you could hardly hear them in the theater. It was quite a show.”

McDermott returned for the 1968 Grenoble Winter Games, his third Olympics, and shared silver in the 500m. But McDermott was put in the last of 24 pairs on an outdoor oval that melted badly in the sun that day. The gold medalist, West German Erhard Keller, said that McDermott would have won if he was in an earlier pair.

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.