U.S. diving roster for world championships led by Olympic medalists

By May 24, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT
Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Olympic silver medalists Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto and Andrew Capobianco headline the U.S. roster for July’s world diving championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Schnell and Parratto won the national title in the synchronized platform. This year, they are competing together for the first time since taking silver in Tokyo, the best U.S. Olympic finish ever in that event.

Schnell also won the individual platform at nationals in Morgantown, West Virginia. The 24-year-old was fifth at the Olympics and earned bronze at the 2019 World Championships, the lone U.S. Olympic or world medal in the event since 2005.

Schnell is joined on the world team in the individual platform by Nike Agunbiade, coming off her senior season at USC. Last year, Kristen Hayden became the first Black diver to compete for the U.S. at a world championships. Next year, Agunbiade or Hayden could become the first Black U.S. diver to make an Olympic team, USA Diving believes.

On the 3m springboard, Sarah Bacon and Hailey Hernandez fill the two world team spots. Bacon took silver at the last two worlds on the 1m springboard, which is not an Olympic event.

Hernandez, ninth in the Tokyo Olympic springboard, edged out Krysta Palmer for the second world team spot by 5.5 points after 600 points worth of dives. In Tokyo, Palmer took springboard bronze to become the first U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic diving medal since 2000. Palmer, who was out for much of 2022 after hip surgery, did make the world team in the mixed-gender synchro springboard, which is not on the Olympic program.

Bacon and Kassidy Cook won the national title in the synchro springboard for the world team spot in that event.

For the men, Capobianco was the lone Olympic medalist competing at nationals, having taken silver in Tokyo in synchro springboard with Michael Hixon. Capobianco won the national title on the 3m springboard and is joined on the world team in the event by fellow Olympian Tyler Downs. Downs and Greg Duncan won the synchro springboard.

In men’s platform, Olympian Brandon Loschiavo won national titles individually and with Jordan Rzepka in synchro to make the world team in both events. Max Flory grabbed the second individual platform spot for worlds.

At last year’s worlds, the U.S. earned three medals — Bacon‘s silver in the 1m springboard (not an Olympic event), Schnell and Katrina Young‘s silver in the women’s synchro platform and Schnell and Carson Tyler‘s bronze in the mixed synchro platform (not an Olympic event).

International ski federation plans Olympic-like FIS Games for snow sports

By May 24, 2023, 1:52 PM EDT
FIS Games
The International Ski Federation (FIS) is planning to hold a quadrennial, 16-day competition for Olympic and Paralympic snow sports with around 100 medal events starting in 2028.

The FIS Games will be held in the one year in every four-year cycle that does not include an Olympics, Paralympics or world championships for snow sports. The next year for that is 2028.

Events will be held in Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding as well as disciplines that aren’t on the Olympic program such as speed skiing, freeriding and telemark. Para Alpine skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing events are also on the preliminary schedule.

FIS is taking host applications until Nov. 1 and will elect the host in spring 2024.

The FIS Games can be hosted by one region or multiple regions, including across borders, at existing facilities.

More information is here.

Jacobs-Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson in weekend track action; TV, stream schedule

By May 24, 2023, 11:59 AM EDT
Marcell Jacobs, Fred Kerley
The track and field season is beginning to heat up, and the sprints will be sizzling on Saturday and Sunday, live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

First up is the Los Angeles Grand Prix, live on Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The most stacked race there is the 100m hurdles, pitting the two fastest women in history (Nigerian Tobi Amusan and American Keni Harrison) plus Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. The winner likely becomes the favorite for August’s world championships in Budapest.

LA boasts more world record holders in the pole vault (Mondo Duplantis of Sweden) and shot put (American Ryan Crouser), plus a women’s 100m that includes Sha’Carri Richardson, the world’s fastest woman this year, and most of the other top contenders for July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Then on Sunday, the Diamond League resumes in Rabat, Morocco, live from 2-4 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The marquee event there is the men’s 100m including Italian Marcell Jacobs, the Olympic champion, and American Fred Kerley, the world champion. It’s their first head-to-head since the Tokyo Olympic final, where Jacobs won in 9.80 seconds, relegating Kerley to silver in 9.84. Kerley lowered his best to 9.76 last year and won the world title while Jacobs was out with leg injuries.

This will be the first time that the reigning Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion in the men’s 100m face off in a 100m since the 2012 Olympic final. Granted, a head-to-head was impossible for much of the last decade because Usain Bolt held both titles concurrently for five years.

Here are the start lists: Los Angeles | Rabat. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

Los Angeles (Saturday)
3:25 p.m. — Women’s Shot Put
4:02 — Women’s 100m (Round 1)
4:10 — Women’s/Men’s Javelin
4:20 — Men’s Pole Vault
4:22 — Men’s Mile
4:32 — Men’s 400m Hurdles
4:40 — Women’s 200m
4:48 — Men’s 200m
4:55 — Women’s 100m Hurdles
5 — Men’s Shot Put
5:03 — Men’s 400m
5:11 — Women’s 1500m
5:20 — Women’s 800m
5:29 — Men’s 800m
5:37 — Women’s 400m
5:45 — Women’s 100m
5:53 — Men’s 100m

Rabat (Sunday)
1:37 p.m. — Women’s Shot Put
2:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
2:05 — Women’s High Jump
2:15 — Men’s 800m
2:27 — Men’s Discus
2:29 — Men’s 110m Hurdles
2:38 — Women’s 1500m
2:40 — Women’s Triple Jump
2:52 — Men’s 400m
3:02 — Women’s 200m
3:11 — Men’s 1500m
3:25 — Men’s 100m
3:34 — Women’s 800m
3:46 — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — Saturday, 4:20 p.m. ET
A meeting of the world’s top three over the last several years: world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, American Chris Nilsen, who took silver to Duplantis at the last Olympics and worlds, and American Sam Kendricks, world champion in 2017 and 2019. Kendricks missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, then missed almost all of last season due to a knee injury. So this is the first time that all three are competing against each other outdoors since Nilsen joined the 6-meter club.

Women’s 100m Hurdles — Saturday, 4:55 p.m. ET
Camacho-Quinn enters on best form. Last Sunday, she clocked 12.17 seconds with a 3.5 meter/second tailwind (legal limit is 2.0), the third-fastest all-conditions time in history behind Amusan’s semifinal and final runs at last July’s worlds. Amusan’s best time this year is 12.59. Harrison’s is 12.44. The fastest wind-legal time this year is 12.36 from the University of Kentucky’s Masai Russell, who is not in this field.

Women’s 100m — Saturday, 5:45 p.m. ET
Richardson ran 10.76 in the Diamond League opener on May 5 in Doha, beating world silver medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica with the the best time in the world this year. Richardson is arguably the early favorite for the world title, but she has run fast early in the season before and yet to compete at an Olympics or worlds, plus reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has yet to race this season. To make worlds, Richardson must be top three at USATF Outdoors in July, and many of her domestic rivals will be in Saturday’s race. That includes the last four women to win the national title: Aleia Hobbs, Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Melissa Jefferson.

Men’s 1500m — Sunday, 3:11 p.m. ET
The first head-to-head between Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Yared Nuguse, who in the winter ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history and broke the American indoor 3000m record. There are other standouts in this field — Kenyan Abel Kipsang, Australian Ollie Hoare, Spaniard Mario Garcia Romo — making this the 23-year-old Nuguse’s first outdoor measuring stick race against international competition.

Men’s 100m — Sunday, 3:25 p.m. ET
Jacobs and Kerley did plenty of chirping off the track. Now they meet on it. Recent form favors Kerley, who ran 9.88 and 9.91 in Japan last Sunday. Jacobs hasn’t raced outdoors yet this year and had a best 2022 time of 9.95 in an injury-riddled campaign. It wouldn’t be a surprise if neither man wins in Rabat, given the field also includes world bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, fastest in the world this year at 9.84.

