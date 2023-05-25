2023 French Open TV, live stream schedule

By May 25, 2023, 8:49 AM EDT
5 Comments

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel through championship points at Roland Garros in Paris.

NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the first two days of main draw play next Sunday and Monday. Tennis Channel has live daily coverage with NBC and Peacock coming back for the middle weekend, then the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals.

All NBC TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

It’s the first French Open since 2004 without Rafael Nadal, the record 14-time champion who is out with a hip injury and hopes to return next year for a likely final time.

In his place, the favorites are top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

No. 1 Iga Świątek of Poland is favored to claim a third French Open title, a year after beating American Coco Gauff in the final. She bids to join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win the French Open three or more times since 2000.

Two Americans are ranked in the top six in the world — No. 3 Jessica Pegula and Gauff.

The last American to win a major singles title was Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 11-major drought matches the longest in history (since 1877) for American men and women combined.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

2023 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform Round
Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Women’s Final
Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Men’s Final

2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup schedule drops parallel, adds new team event

By May 25, 2023, 9:45 AM EDT
Alpine skiing World Cup
Getty
0 Comments

The 2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup will have no parallel races and will debut a new team Alpine combined event.

Organizers also confirmed other previously proposed changes for next season, including having no women’s races in Lake Louise, Canada, and spreading the season-ending World Cup Finals out over two weekends.

The season begins as usual with women’s and men’s giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, in late October.

For the first time since at least 2009-10, there are no parallel races on the schedule. Last season, the one men’s and women’s parallel stop was canceled due to weather. Individual and team parallel events were held at the biennial world championships last February with some stars skipping them.

The IOC said last spring that the team parallel event that was on the Olympic program in 2018 and 2022 has been dropped for 2026.

At the annual men’s January World Cup stop in Kitzbuehel, Austria, an Alpine combined team event has been added.

A team combined event, where a nation uses a different skier for the speed run and slalom run, had been proposed to debut.

The individual combined, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988, will go a fourth consecutive season without being scheduled on the World Cup. The IOC said last June that the combined was being provisionally included on the 2026 Olympic program, subject to further review. The individual combined has remained on the world championships program.

Lake Louise has traditionally hosted men’s and women’s speed races in late November and early December. But this year, the women’s races are replaced for a different stop in Canada — two giant slaloms in Mont Tremblant in Quebec. It will be the first time since 1993-94 that the women’s World Cup will not have races in Lake Louise, save the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season.

In 2018, Lake Louise announced that its downhill run would be renamed “Lake Lindsey Way” after Lindsey Vonn, who earned 18 of her 82 World Cup wins at Lake Louise in 44 career starts there.

Vonn was so successful there that, in the middle of her career, the venue started unofficially being called Lake Lindsey.

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her first World Cup downhill and super-G victories at Lake Louise.

The season-ending World Cup Finals in March in Saalbach, Austria, will switch from a one-week event to spread out over two weekends. A proposal published earlier in May outlined technical races of slalom and giant slalom on the first weekend and speed races of downhill and super-G on the second weekend.

With no world championships in even years, the World Cup Finals will be the most prestigious competition of next season.

2023 French Open women’s singles draw, bracket

By May 25, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

At the French Open, Iga Świątek of Poland eyes a third title at Roland Garros and a fourth Grand Slam singles crown overall.

Main draw play starts Sunday, live on Peacock.

Świątek, the No. 1 seed from Poland, can join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win three or more French Opens since 2000.

Turning 22 during the tournament, she can become the youngest woman to win three French Opens since Monica Seles in 1992 and the youngest woman to win four Slams overall since Williams in 2002.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Draw

But Świątek is not as dominant as in 2022, when she went 16-0 in the spring clay season during an overall 37-match win streak.

She retired from her most recent match with a right thigh injury last week and said it wasn’t serious. Before that, she lost the final of another clay-court tournament to Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, the No. 4 seed and Wimbledon champion, are the top challengers in Paris.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Coco Gauff, runner-up to Świątek last year, are the best hopes to become the first American to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 11-major drought is the longest for U.S. women since Seles won the 1996 Australian Open.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

2023 French Open Women’s Singles Draw

French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw

