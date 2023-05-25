Marcell Jacobs to miss anticipated race with Fred Kerley

By May 25, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT
Marcell Jacobs
Getty
0 Comments

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy will miss the first of two scheduled races against world 100m champion Fred Kerley, withdrawing before Sunday’s Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco, with what his rep said was light sciatica.

“I am forced to skip the debut 100 meters and the first face off with Kerley in Rabat, which I was really looking forward to, due to a lombo sacral nerve block that I’m working on resolving in the short term,” Jacobs said in a statement. “It’s the result of a misstep and not an injury, which does however keep me from competing in Morocco. I’m in strong physical shape technical and ready for a great outdoor season. The challenge is only postponed.”

Jacobs and Kerley are still scheduled for another head-to-head at a Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy, on June 2, should Jacobs’ treatment solve the problem in time.

The last time the reigning Olympic and world men’s 100m champions met in a race was the 2012 London Olympic final between Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake. From 2013 to 2017, Bolt held both titles, then retired in 2017 while remaining reigning Olympic champion until Jacobs’ surprise win in Tokyo, where Kerley took silver.

Jacobs then missed most of last season, including the world championships, due to physical health issues.

Kerley’s biggest competition on Sunday will be fellow American Trayvon Bromell, the world bronze medalist, and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, the world’s fastest man this year at 9.84 seconds.

Sunday’s meet airs live on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock from 2-4 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson in weekend track action; TV, stream...
USA Hockey
U.S. men’s hockey team makes semis at world championship, eyes best...
Alpine skiing World Cup
2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup schedule drops parallel, adds new team event

Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson in weekend track action; TV, stream schedule

By May 25, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT
Fred Kerley
Getty
0 Comments

The track and field season is beginning to heat up, and the sprints will be sizzling on Saturday and Sunday, live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

First up is the Los Angeles Grand Prix, live on Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The most stacked race there is the 100m hurdles, pitting the two fastest women in history (Nigerian Tobi Amusan and American Keni Harrison) plus Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. The winner likely becomes the favorite for August’s world championships in Budapest.

LA boasts more world record holders in the pole vault (Mondo Duplantis of Sweden) and shot put (American Ryan Crouser), plus a women’s 100m that includes Sha’Carri Richardson, the world’s fastest woman this year, and most of the other top contenders for July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Then on Sunday, the Diamond League resumes in Rabat, Morocco, live from 2-4 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The marquee event there is the men’s 100m including American Fred Kerley, the world champion, countryman Trayvon Bromell, the world bronze medalist, and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, the world’s fastest man this year. Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew Thursday with a minor health issue.

Here are the start lists: Los Angeles | Rabat. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

Los Angeles (Saturday)
3:25 p.m. — Women’s Shot Put
4:02 — Women’s 100m (Round 1)
4:10 — Women’s/Men’s Javelin
4:20 — Men’s Pole Vault
4:22 — Men’s Mile
4:32 — Men’s 400m Hurdles
4:40 — Women’s 200m
4:48 — Men’s 200m
4:55 — Women’s 100m Hurdles
5 — Men’s Shot Put
5:03 — Men’s 400m
5:11 — Women’s 1500m
5:20 — Women’s 800m
5:29 — Men’s 800m
5:37 — Women’s 400m
5:45 — Women’s 100m
5:53 — Men’s 100m

Rabat (Sunday)
1:37 p.m. — Women’s Shot Put
2:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
2:05 — Women’s High Jump
2:15 — Men’s 800m
2:27 — Men’s Discus
2:29 — Men’s 110m Hurdles
2:38 — Women’s 1500m
2:40 — Women’s Triple Jump
2:52 — Men’s 400m
3:02 — Women’s 200m
3:11 — Men’s 1500m
3:25 — Men’s 100m
3:34 — Women’s 800m
3:46 — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — Saturday, 4:20 p.m. ET
A meeting of the world’s top three over the last several years: world record holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, American Chris Nilsen, who took silver to Duplantis at the last Olympics and worlds, and American Sam Kendricks, world champion in 2017 and 2019. Kendricks missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, then missed almost all of last season due to a knee injury. So this is the first time that all three are competing against each other outdoors since Nilsen joined the 6-meter club.

Women’s 100m Hurdles — Saturday, 4:55 p.m. ET
Camacho-Quinn enters on best form. Last Sunday, she clocked 12.17 seconds with a 3.5 meter/second tailwind (legal limit is 2.0), the third-fastest all-conditions time in history behind Amusan’s semifinal and final runs at last July’s worlds. Amusan’s best time this year is 12.59. Harrison’s is 12.44. The fastest wind-legal time this year is 12.36 from the University of Kentucky’s Masai Russell, who is not in this field.

Women’s 100m — Saturday, 5:45 p.m. ET
Richardson ran 10.76 in the Diamond League opener on May 5 in Doha, beating world silver medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica with the the best time in the world this year. Richardson is arguably the early favorite for the world title, but she has run fast early in the season before and yet to compete at an Olympics or worlds, plus reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has yet to race this season. To make worlds, Richardson must be top three at USATF Outdoors in July, and many of her domestic rivals will be in Saturday’s race. That includes the last four women to win the national title: Aleia Hobbs, Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Melissa Jefferson.

Men’s 1500m — Sunday, 3:11 p.m. ET
The first head-to-head between Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Yared Nuguse, who in the winter ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history and broke the American indoor 3000m record. There are other standouts in this field — Kenyan Abel Kipsang, Australian Ollie Hoare, Spaniard Mario Garcia Romo — making this the 23-year-old Nuguse’s first outdoor measuring stick race against international competition.

Men’s 100m — Sunday, 3:25 p.m. ET
Kerley opened his 100m season by running 9.88 and 9.91 in Japan last Sunday to rank second in the world this season behind Omanyala (9.84). Given Kerley ran 9.76 last year, he is likely just starting to ramp up. Plus, keep in mind he has a bye into the world championships 100m as defending champion. Bromell has no such luxury, so he needs to be in form by July’s USATF Outdoors. A strong showing in Rabat will keep him among the favorites to grab one of the three open spots on the U.S. team.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Marcell Jacobs
Marcell Jacobs to miss anticipated race with Fred Kerley
USA Hockey
U.S. men’s hockey team makes semis at world championship, eyes best...
Alpine skiing World Cup
2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup schedule drops parallel, adds new team event

U.S. men’s hockey team makes semis at world championship, eyes best finish since 1950

By May 25, 2023, 11:47 AM EDT
USA Hockey
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. men’s hockey team beat Czechia 3-0 to reach the semifinals at the world championship, winning its eighth consecutive game to start the tournament.

The Americans got goals from Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix and rising Boston College sophomore Cutter Gauthier. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Casey DeSmith saved all 15 shots at worlds co-hosted by Finland and Latvia.

The U.S. plays Germany in Saturday’s semifinals, looking to clinch its first gold or silver medal at worlds since 1950 (silver). Its only gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

The U.S. lost all 11 of its semifinals at worlds since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992, including last year.

This year’s U.S. team, which includes three 2022 Olympians, has zero players with NHL All-Star experience for the first time at worlds since 2010. In most years, there have been one or two players with All-Star experience while most choose rest after a seven-month NHL campaign or are still playing in the NHL playoffs.

Yet the U.S. has won all eight games under San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn, who also coached the team at the 2022 Olympics (quarterfinals) and 2022 Worlds (fourth place). Before this year, the U.S. had never won more than six consecutive games to start a worlds.

NHL players didn’t participate at the last two Olympics but continue to be eligible for worlds and could return for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson in weekend track action; TV, stream...
Marcell Jacobs
Marcell Jacobs to miss anticipated race with Fred Kerley
Alpine skiing World Cup
2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup schedule drops parallel, adds new team event