Michael Jordan Dream Team Olympic jersey sells for $3 million

By May 25, 2023, 7:15 AM EDT
Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey
Goldin Auctions
One of Michael Jordan‘s Dream Team jerseys from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $3.03 million.

Teammate Karl Malone consigned game-worn, signed jerseys from all 12 members of the Dream Team in a Goldin Auctions collection.

Jordan’s could be the highest-priced piece of Olympic clothing in history. In 2013, Miracle on Ice captain Mike Eruzione sold his jersey from the final game at the 1980 Lake Placid Games against Finland for $657,250.

The record for overall Olympic memorabilia is believed to be the $8.8 million for The Olympic Manifesto, an 1892 document that outlined the revival of the modern Olympic Games, that was sold in 2019.

After Jordan, the following jerseys were also sold in the Malone collection: Larry Bird ($360,000), Magic Johnson ($336,000), Charles Barkley ($230,400), David Robinson ($116,400), Clyde Drexler ($91,200), Scottie Pippen ($80,400), Malone ($58,800), John Stockton ($55,200), Patrick Ewing ($39,600), Christian Laettner ($39,600) and Chris Mullin ($37,200).

Every jersey was from the Olympic semifinal win over Lithuania.

The Malone collection also included a pair of game-worn, signed sneakers from every Dream Team member.

Jordan’s had the highest final sale price of $420,000. Laettner’s went for the lowest price of $7,200.

Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey
Image via Goldin Auctions

2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup schedule drops parallel, adds new team event

By May 25, 2023, 9:45 AM EDT
Alpine skiing World Cup
Getty
The 2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup will have no parallel races and will debut a new team Alpine combined event.

Organizers also confirmed other previously proposed changes for next season, including having no women’s races in Lake Louise, Canada, and spreading the season-ending World Cup Finals out over two weekends.

The season begins as usual with women’s and men’s giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, in late October.

For the first time since at least 2009-10, there are no parallel races on the schedule. Last season, the one men’s and women’s parallel stop was canceled due to weather. Individual and team parallel events were held at the biennial world championships last February with some stars skipping them.

The IOC said last spring that the team parallel event that was on the Olympic program in 2018 and 2022 has been dropped for 2026.

At the annual men’s January World Cup stop in Kitzbuehel, Austria, an Alpine combined team event has been added.

A team combined event, where a nation uses a different skier for the speed run and slalom run, had been proposed to debut.

The individual combined, which has been an individual event on the Olympic program since 1988, will go a fourth consecutive season without being scheduled on the World Cup. The IOC said last June that the combined was being provisionally included on the 2026 Olympic program, subject to further review. The individual combined has remained on the world championships program.

Lake Louise has traditionally hosted men’s and women’s speed races in late November and early December. But this year, the women’s races are replaced for a different stop in Canada — two giant slaloms in Mont Tremblant in Quebec. It will be the first time since 1993-94 that the women’s World Cup will not have races in Lake Louise, save the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season.

In 2018, Lake Louise announced that its downhill run would be renamed “Lake Lindsey Way” after Lindsey Vonn, who earned 18 of her 82 World Cup wins at Lake Louise in 44 career starts there.

Vonn was so successful there that, in the middle of her career, the venue started unofficially being called Lake Lindsey.

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her first World Cup downhill and super-G victories at Lake Louise.

The season-ending World Cup Finals in March in Saalbach, Austria, will switch from a one-week event to spread out over two weekends. A proposal published earlier in May outlined technical races of slalom and giant slalom on the first weekend and speed races of downhill and super-G on the second weekend.

With no world championships in even years, the World Cup Finals will be the most prestigious competition of next season.

2023 French Open women’s singles draw, bracket

By May 25, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
At the French Open, Iga Świątek of Poland eyes a third title at Roland Garros and a fourth Grand Slam singles crown overall.

Main draw play starts Sunday, live on Peacock.

Świątek, the No. 1 seed from Poland, can join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win three or more French Opens since 2000.

Turning 22 during the tournament, she can become the youngest woman to win three French Opens since Monica Seles in 1992 and the youngest woman to win four Slams overall since Williams in 2002.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Draw

But Świątek is not as dominant as in 2022, when she went 16-0 in the spring clay season during an overall 37-match win streak.

She retired from her most recent match with a right thigh injury last week and said it wasn’t serious. Before that, she lost the final of another clay-court tournament to Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, the No. 4 seed and Wimbledon champion, are the top challengers in Paris.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Coco Gauff, runner-up to Świątek last year, are the best hopes to become the first American to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 11-major drought is the longest for U.S. women since Seles won the 1996 Australian Open.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

2023 French Open Women’s Singles Draw

French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw

