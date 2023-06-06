2023 French Open women’s singles draw

By Jun 6, 2023, 11:28 AM EDT
1 Comment

At the French Open, Iga Swiatek of Poland eyes a third title at Roland Garros and a fourth Grand Slam singles crown overall.

The tournament airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel through championship points in Paris.

Swiatek, the No. 1 seed from Poland, can join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win three or more French Opens since 2000.

Having turned 22 on Wednesday, she can become the youngest woman to win three French Opens since Monica Seles in 1992 and the youngest woman to win four Slams overall since Williams in 2002.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Draw

But Swiatek did not go into the tournament with the dominance of 2022, when she went 16-0 in the spring clay season during an overall 37-match win streak.

She retired from her last pre-French Open match with a right thigh injury and said it wasn’t serious. Before that, she lost the final of another clay-court tournament to Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, is her top remaining challenger in Paris.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula, the highest-seeded American man or woman, was eliminated in the third round. No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who has three wins over Swiatek this year, withdrew before her third-round match due to illness.

No. 6 Coco Gauff, runner-up to Swiatek last year, is the top hope to become the first American to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 11-major drought is the longest for U.S. women since Seles won the 1996 Australian Open.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 French Open Women’s Singles Draw

French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw French Open Women's Singles Draw

More: Olympics

Regan Smith
Regan Smith breaks American record in 200m butterfly
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes
Hometown Hopefuls: Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, California
Jim Hines
Jim Hines, Olympic 100m gold medalist and first to break 10 seconds, dies

Aryna Sabalenka into French Open semifinals with shot at No. 1 ranking

By Jun 6, 2023, 11:25 AM EDT
Aryna Sabalenka
Getty
0 Comments

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus swept Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the French Open quarterfinals, boosting her bid to overtake Iga Swiatek for the No. 1 ranking.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, prevailed 6-4, 6-4 over Svitolina, a former world No. 3 who in April returned to competition from childbirth.

The match had added tension given the war in Ukraine, which has led Russians and Belarusians to be banned from many Olympic sports, but not tour-level tennis. Svitolina said she made it clear in pre-match comments that she was not going to take part in the customary post-match handshake, as she also did not against Russians the previous two rounds.

Sabalenka came to the net anyway out of instinct. When Svitolina did not approach the net, the crowd booed, which Svitolina said she expected.

“She didn’t deserve all this boos,” Sabalenka said. “I’m giving such a big respect to her what she’s doing after giving birth. It’s impressive, and I’m really impressed by what she’s doing. I give big respect to her.”

Sabalenka also said, “I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenko right now.”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Broadcast Schedule

Sabalenka advanced to Thursday’s semifinals, where she plays 43rd-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova. Earlier Tuesday, Muchova beat 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5, 6-2.

Sabalenka will take over the No. 1 ranking if Swiatek loses before the final. Swiatek’s next match is a quarterfinal with American Coco Gauff on Wednesday. If Sabalenka makes the final, then Swiatek must win the title to stay at No. 1.

Muchova, 26, reached a career-high ranking of 19th in 2021, then missed time in 2022 due to injuries. She will return to the top 20 with this French Open run, matching her best result at a major (2021 Australian Open semifinals, where she beat top-ranked Ash Barty).

In 2021, Pavlyuchenkova became the first woman to play more than 50 majors in the Open Era before reaching her first final, which she lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Pavlyuchenkova, now 31, then missed last year’s French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open due to a knee injury.

Later Tuesday, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz play separate quarterfinals, bidding to meet in Friday’s semifinals.

Djokovic, eyeing a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title, gets 11th seed Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Alcaraz, the top seed, plays fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Regan Smith
Regan Smith breaks American record in 200m butterfly
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes
Hometown Hopefuls: Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, California
Jim Hines
Jim Hines, Olympic 100m gold medalist and first to break 10 seconds, dies

2023 French Open men’s singles draw

By Jun 5, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT
French Open Men's Draw
Getty
1 Comment

The French Open men’s singles draw is missing injured 14-time champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2004, leaving the Coupe des Mousquetaires ripe for the taking.

The tournament airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel through championship points in Paris.

Novak Djokovic is not only bidding for a third crown at Roland Garros, but also to lift a 23rd Grand Slam singles trophy to break his tie with Nadal for the most in men’s history.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Women’s Draw

But the No. 1 seed is Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who won last year’s U.S. Open to become, at 19, the youngest man to win a major since Nadal’s first French Open title in 2005.

Now Alcaraz looks to become the second-youngest man to win at Roland Garros since 1989, after Nadal of course.

Alcaraz missed the Australian Open in January due to a right leg injury, but since went 30-3 with four titles. Notably, he has not faced Djokovic this year. They could meet in the semifinals.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2 seed, was upset in the first round by 172nd-ranked Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild. It marked the first time a men’s top-two seed lost in the first round of any major since 2003 Wimbledon (Ivo Karlovic d. Lleyton Hewitt).

All of the American men lost before the fourth round. The last U.S. man to make the French Open quarterfinals was Andre Agassi in 2003.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2023 French Open Men’s Singles Draw

French Open Men's Singles Draw French Open Men's Singles Draw French Open Men's Singles Draw French Open Men's Singles Draw

More: Olympics

Regan Smith
Regan Smith breaks American record in 200m butterfly
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes
Hometown Hopefuls: Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, California
Jim Hines
Jim Hines, Olympic 100m gold medalist and first to break 10 seconds, dies