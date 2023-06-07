NBC Universal launches ‘Save the Date’ for 2024 Paris Games

By Jun 7, 2023, 9:35 AM EDT
Dolly Parton, the Minions and WWE superstar Roman Reigns helped launch NBC Universal’s “Save the Date” campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The promotional video atop this post premiered last week on an episode of “Top Chef” World All-Stars in Paris that featured Olympians Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Suni Lee and Paralympians Mallory Weggemann and Hunter Woodhall.

It kicked off a yearlong marketing effort to circle the dates of July 26-Aug. 11 (2024 Paris Olympics) and Aug. 28-Sept. 8 (2024 Paris Paralympics).

The TODAY Show also highlights the Paris Games this week.

On Monday, Paris hopefuls in the new Olympic sport of breaking appeared on the show — B-Boy Jeffro and B-Girl Sunny.

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie is also live from Paris this week leading up to significant Olympic sports events in the French capital: a Diamond League track and field meet on Friday (live on Peacock from 3-5 p.m. ET) and the French Open tennis semifinals and finals from Thursday through Sunday (broadcast schedule here).

TODAY has interviews with McLaughlin-Levrone and fellow world champion sprinter Noah Lyles as well as U.S. Olympic hopeful gymnasts Jordan ChilesShilese Jones and Konnor McClain.

The “Save the Date” campaign is in partnership with The Knot, the digital wedding planning company.

The Paris Olympics start with an unprecedented outdoor Opening Ceremony. A procession of boats will carry delegations along the Seine River, passing famous landmarks and climaxing with the Eiffel Tower.

Some of Paris’ most iconic locations will host Olympic competition, including Roland Garros (tennis, boxing), Champ de Mars (beach volleyball) and the Palace of Versailles (equestrian, modern pentathlon).

The Paralympic Opening Ceremony includes an athlete parade along part of the Champs-Élysées and the event taking place at the Place de la Concorde.

IOC board recommends withdrawing International Boxing Association’s recognition

By Jun 7, 2023, 11:23 AM EDT
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
The IOC Executive Board recommended that the International Boxing Association have its recognition within the Olympic Movement withdrawn.

An extraordinary IOC session to make a decision will be held June 22.

The IOC said Wednesday that the IBA failed to fulfill conditions set in December 2021 to lift a suspension that has been in place since 2019.

Boxing is on the 2024 Olympic program but has not yet been included for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though it can still be added.

The IOC stripped the IBA of recognition in 2019 over long-standing financial, sports integrity and governance issues.

Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to be overseen by the IOC for the second straight games. The IBA had no involvement in bouts at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

“The IBA strongly believes that it meets all necessary criteria to be a part of the Olympic movement,” the Lausanne-based organization said in a statement Tuesday, noting it sent the IOC a 400-page document one month ago about its management reforms.

The IOC has stressed it has “no problem” with boxing and boxers, just with the IBA which is now led by elected president Umar Kremlev of Russia.

“My mission is not to attract the International Olympic Committee or to make them like me,” Kremlev said last month at a news conference on the sidelines of the men’s world championships, which were boycotted by the United States, Britain and many other leading nations.

Kremlev announced then that Gazprom was no longer an IBA sponsor. Financial dependence on the Russian state energy firm was a long-standing concern for the IOC even before the Russian war on Ukraine.

The IBA also has let boxers from Russia and Belarus compete with their own flag and anthem, contrary to IOC guidance that athletes should compete only as neutrals under certain conditions.

With IBA’s future in the Olympic family looking shakier, a rival organization called World Boxing has attracted initial support from officials in the United States, Switzerland and Britain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Hometown Hopefuls: Matt Stutzman, Iowa

By Jun 7, 2023, 10:34 AM EDT
Matt Stutzman
Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC is spotlighting the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country at the Paris 2024 Games next year. We’ll learn about their paths to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Visit NBCSports.com/hometownhopefuls for more stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

 

In the middle of what he called the most meaningful competition of his life, Matt Stutzman rose from his chair and yelled to a reserved crowd.

“I can’t hear no one,” he said in February 2022. “You’re witnessing history.”

Nine minutes later, Stutzman, the “Armless Archer” profiled over the last decade by HBO’s Real Sports, CBS Sunday Morning and others, won his first individual world championship.

The prize was of course special, a gold medal. But the opponent made that night in Dubai greater than the day in London in 2012, when Stutzman won a Paralympic silver medal competing against men with two arms.

In that 2022 World Championships men’s compound final, Stutzman faced Russian Aleksandr Gombozhapov in what he believes was the first time two armless archers met for a global title.

“I care more about what was being witnessed than the actual winning,” he said a year later. 

As World Archery tells it: In 2003, Gombozhapov lost both arms and a leg in a train accident around age 20. After a four-year rehabilitation process, Gombozhapov eventually moved into a house for wheelchair users, got married, became a father and was asked if he wanted to try archery.

He was shown a YouTube video of Stutzman, who positions the bow with his leg and releases the arrow with his jaw. Stutzman, who was born without arms, later passed along some tips to Gombozhapov. Little did he know that they would meet in a world championship final.

That didn’t diminish Stutzman’s competitive drive.

“I’m not ready to pass the torch on just yet,” he joked.

Stutzman returned with his gold to Fairfield, Iowa, to prepare for what he hopes is a fourth Paralympics next year in Paris, and what could be his final Games. He’s been shooting arrows for the last 18 months with daily hip pain — three on a scale of one to ten, he said in an April interview. A hip replacement is possible.

Stutzman may take a long break after Paris and then recharge for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, or he could be done altogether.

One thing that keeps him going at age 40 is the support of Fairfield, a 10,000-person city in the southeast corner of the state. Stutzman was born in Kansas City, put up for adoption by birth parents who were overwhelmed by raising a child with an impairment and taken in by a family in Kalona, Iowa. He has lived in Iowa all but a few years of his life.

Stutzman has places he can train indoors and outdoors in Fairfield, where he has three sons plus cars for his competitive hobby of drag racing. As a teen, Stutzman fought the public school system when it refused to issue him a driver’s license. He succeeded operating the pedals with his left foot and the steering wheel, gear shift and blinkers with his right.

“It’s like a giant cheerleading team,” he said of Fairfield. “They put up signs, and they’re always congratulating me in the paper and the news.”

Stutzman keeps his 2012 Paralympic silver medal in a car glove compartment. It has helped him get out of speeding tickets. But the last two Paralympics brought more stress than he would have liked.

In Rio, Stutzman was upset in the round of 16 and later noticed a crack in the nock of his final arrow and was convinced the equipment malfunction occurred before he shot it. He brought the arrow home and placed it on his shelf as a reminder.

Stutzman believed he went into the Tokyo Games as a medal contender. But his confidence vanished when he found that his bows broke in transit to Japan. This was two days before the competition began. Stutzman scrambled to patch them together with spare parts but ultimately lost in the round of 16 again.

“I got it shooting good enough that I could have still won,” he said. “My confidence in my equipment was lacking, and it showed mentally, and I just blew it.”

When Stutzman started the sport, he didn’t see any other armless archers. At the Tokyo Games, there was one other one. Now, he said at least eight from around the world are hopefuls for Paris.

The proliferation makes Stutzman’s words after winning that 2012 Paralympic medal seem prophetic.

“If I can inspire just one person then my job’s done,” he said then, according to the Telegraph. “Really, watching me, people can only say, ‘I haven’t got an excuse. I can’t say my back’s hurting, or I got a sore finger. This guy’s shooting arrows with no arms.’ I kinda hope I make everyone realize you can do whatever you want in this life if you just try.”

NBC Paralympic research contributed to this report.

