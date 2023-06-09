Faith Kipyegon breaks second world record in eight days; three WRs fall in Paris

By Jun 9, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT
Faith Kipyegon
Getty
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon broke her second world record in as many Fridays as three world records fell at a Diamond League meet in Paris.

Kipyegon, a 29-year-old mom, followed her 1500m record from last week by running the fastest 5000m in history.

She clocked 14 minutes, 5.20 seconds, pulling away from now former world record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, who ran 14:07.94 for the third-fastest time in history. Gidey’s world record was 14:06.62.

“When I saw that it was a world record, I was so surprised,” Kipyegon said, according to meet organizers. “The world record was not my plan. I just ran after Gidey.”

Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic 1500m champion, ran her first 5000m in eight years. In the 1500m, her primary event, she broke an eight-year-old world record at the last Diamond League meet in Italy last Friday.

Next year in the 1500m, Kipyegon can bid to become the second person to win the same individual Olympic track and field event three times (joining Usain Bolt). After that, she has said she may move up to the 5000m full-time en route to the marathon.

Kipyegon is the first woman to break world records in both the 1500m and the 5000m since Italian Paola Pigni, who reset them in the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m over a nine-month stretch in 1969 and 1970.

Full Paris meet results are here. The Diamond League moves to Oslo next Thursday, live on Peacock.

Also Friday, Ethiopian Lamecha Girma broke the men’s 3000m steeplechase world record by 1.52 seconds, running 7:52.11. Qatar’s Saif Saaeed Shaheen set the previous record in 2004. Girma is the Olympic and world silver medalist.

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway ran the fastest two-mile race in history, clocking 7:54.10. Kenyan Daniel Komen previously had the fastest time of 7:58.61 from 1997 in an event that’s not on the Olympic program and is rarely contested at top meets. Ingebrigtsen, 22, is sixth-fastest in history in the mile and eighth-fastest in the 1500m.

Olympic and world silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the 400m in 49.12 seconds, chasing down Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who ran her first serious flat 400m in four years. McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a personal best 49.71 seconds, a time that would have earned bronze at last year’s world championships.

McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to race the flat 400m at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, where the top three are in line to make the world team in the individual 400m. She also has a bye into August’s worlds in the 400m hurdles and is expected to announce after USATF Outdoors which race she will contest at worlds.

Noah Lyles, the world 200m champion, won the 100m in 9.97 seconds into a headwind. Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was seventh in 10.21 in his first 100m since August after struggling through health issues since the Tokyo Games.

Lyles wants to race both the 100m and the 200m at August’s worlds. He has a bye into the 200m. The top three at USATF Outdoors join reigning world champion Fred Kerley on the world championships team. Lyles is the fifth-fastest American in the 100m this year, not counting Kerley, who is undefeated in three meets at 100m in 2023.

Olympic and world silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson won the 800m in 1:55.77, a British record. American Athing Mu, the Olympic and world champion with a personal best of 1:55.04, is expected to make her season debut later this month.

World champion Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 12.98 seconds, becoming the first man to break 13 seconds this year. Holloway has the world’s four best times in 2023.

American Valarie Allman won the discus over Czech Sandra Perkovic in a meeting of the last two Olympic champions. Allman threw 69.04 meters and has the world’s 12 best throws this year.

Novak Djokovic tops cramped Carlos Alcaraz, into French Open final with records at stake

By Jun 9, 2023, 3:20 PM EDT
2023 French Open - Day Thirteen
Getty
Novak Djokovic is headed to a French Open final with all sorts of history at stake after eliminating a cramping Carlos Alcaraz in a showdown semifinal.

Djokovic, a 22-time major champion, took out the top seed Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, but the match was even when Alcaraz began showing signs of right leg cramping. The 20-year-old Spaniard attributed it to the “tension” of the match, saying he was nervous for his first time facing Djokovic at a major.

“I have never felt something like I did today,” he said, adding that it was full-body cramps. “If someone says that he get into the court with no nerves playing against Novak, he lies.”

Alcaraz stopped play at 1-all in the third set and had trouble walking. He forfeited the next game, stipulated by the rules for receiving medical treatment for severe muscle cramping when not at a change of ends or end of a set.

Djokovic then won the next nine games. Alcaraz played with limited mobility and without the charismatic magic that’s charmed the tennis world.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Broadcast Schedule

“First and foremost, I have to say tough luck for Carlos. I feel for him. I feel sorry,” Djokovic said to begin an on-court interview. “I told him at the net he knows how young he is. He’s got plenty of time ahead of him, so he’s going to win this tournament, I’m sure, many, many times.”

Djokovic was told of Alcaraz’s reasoning for the cramps.

“I have experienced that several times,” he said. “Early in my career I was struggling quite a bit physically. I can understand the emotions and circumstances that affect you mentally and emotionally.”

The semi was billed as perhaps the greatest inter-generational match in men’s tennis history, the first time that Alcaraz played a member of the Big Three at a major.

Their 16-year age gap was the largest to take place for men this deep in a major since the 1991 U.S. Open (Jim Courier d. Jimmy Connors) and the largest age gap for any major match between Slam champs since 2006 Wimbledon (Rafael Nadal d. Andre Agassi).

Unlike Friday, most of the previous torch-passing meetings took place when one man was not yet at his peak or the other was past his prime.

Typically, the younger player wins these types of duels. Djokovic, by prevailing over a foe 16 years younger this late in a major, broke the Open Era men’s age gap record of 14-plus years set by Roger Federer, who beat Hyeon Chung at the 2018 Australian Open.

Now, Djokovic heads to Sunday’s final as an overwhelming favorite against Norwegian Casper Ruud, a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 winner over German Alexander Zverev in the later semifinal. Ruud was runner-up to Nadal at last year’s French Open and runner-up to Alcaraz at last year’s U.S. Open.

Djokovic can break his tie with Nadal for the most men’s major titles. He can become the first man to win all four majors at least three times. He can break Nadal’s record as the oldest French Open singles champion.

“I’ve been very fortunate that most of the matches in tournaments I’ve played in the last few years, there is history on the line,” he said. “The motivation is very high, as you can imagine.”

Hometown Hopefuls: Cameron Wood, Montana

By Jun 9, 2023, 8:28 AM EDT
Cameron Wood
USA Cycling/Nico van Dartel
Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC is spotlighting the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country at the Paris 2024 Games next year. We’ll learn about their paths to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Visit NBCSports.com/hometownhopefuls for more stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

 

It takes a certain kind of daredevil to race BMX. Cameron Wood developed that trait as a toddler.

As Wood remembers it, he was just a few years old when he grabbed a wrench and took the training wheels off his bike when his parents weren’t looking. Then he taught himself how to ride in his native Montana.

The precociousness didn’t stop there. Wood, now 21, ranked second on the BMX World Cup circuit in 2022, becoming the latest American star in a relatively new Olympic event.

Next year, he can join an exclusive list of Montanans to win an Olympic medal, including Missoula’s Dave Johnson (1992 bronze medalist in decathlon) and Eric Bergoust (1998 gold medalist in aerials skiing).

For Wood, it all began in Bozeman. He played football and basketball, plus skied growing up. But he fell in love with speeding on wheels.

“On walks with my mom, I would [ride] down into people’s flower gardens and then just try and be creative with it,” he said.

One day, mom Andrea found a flyer for Gallatin Valley, a BMX track down the road. It was perfect. Her son could train, and her neighbors’ lawns wouldn’t get destroyed.

Wood neared his teenage years with two similar sport passions: motocross and BMX. In the former, he suffered concussions from bad crashes, which ultimately led to a focus on the latter.

“At a super young age, I honestly liked motocross more, but I just didn’t know my limits; I didn’t know when to hold myself back,” he said. “My parents definitely liked the idea of having to train and work for speed on a bike rather than obviously just twist your wrist and go as fast as you can.”

In the year that BMX debuted at the Beijing Games in 2008, Wood was already performing like a rider with Olympic aspirations, winning a U.S. Open title in the 7- and 8-year-old division at age 6.

The family moved to Phoenix when Wood was 16, in large part to foster his blossoming athletic career. He said that Montana had two BMX tracks in the entire state. He could only ride a few months out of the year due to the cold weather.

“When I did finally make the move to Arizona, and I had year-round nice weather and all the tools I needed — more tracks, faster racers — it was all things that I never had growing up,” he said. “So I feel like that is kind of what made the trajectory so drastic, and I guess there’s so much improvement in such a short period of time.”

Wood still credited Montana for making him adaptable. Cross-training in the winters with other sports helped him become a more well-rounded athlete. He also supported his pursuit with odd jobs: cleaning up his uncle’s construction sites, landscaping and babysitting.

All that work paid off in 2019. Wood said he won 17 domestic events in about 21 starts in the junior elite category. Then he moved to the senior level.

In his first senior pro race, Wood finished second between two-time Olympians Corben Sharrah and Nic Long just before the pandemic shut down sports in 2020.

“I remember literally being in the grandstands, and it probably would have been 2010 or 2011 with my dad, about 8 or 9 years old, watching them race,” Wood said. “So standing on that podium with them, it was a pretty cool moment.”

Wood then earned his first professional win at the January 2021 Winter Nationals, beating a field that included reigning Olympic champion Connor Fields.

But he didn’t have the international standing yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Wood was 19, and no American man that young had ever made an Olympic team in BMX.

So he made his big splash in 2022. Wood debuted on the World Cup, reached the podium in his fourth start, then won his sixth, which he called the best accomplishment of his career thus far.

“I grew up watching World Cups and dreaming of the day that I was on the TV racing in them,” he said. “To be able to do that, let alone win it, it was a special moment.”

To make it more impressive, he did that while largely training on his own. Wood had been coached by 2012 Olympic silver medalist Sam Willoughby since 2019, but Willoughby took a job with his native Australian national team early last year.

“I had to improvise and kind of started just doing everything that he taught me, just a little bit more individually,” Wood said. He recently began working with German Medina, whom USA Cycling recently hired after a long spell with his native Colombia, a strong BMX nation.

Wood’s focus this summer is to continue to bolster his chances of qualifying for the Paris Games by accumulating strong results on the World Cup. A nation can earn up to three spots per gender for the Paris Games, and the qualifying window runs into 2024.

Then there are August’s world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. At last year’s worlds, Wood missed the final by 15 thousandths of a second in his 30-second semifinal as the youngest man to reach that round. The year before that, he was eighth as the youngest in the eight-man final at age 19, having yet to compete on the World Cup.

Wood also prioritizes visiting Montana every summer. Through the USA BMX Foundation, he has spoken at the schools he attended as a kid.

“The goal is to get kids on bikes,” he said. “That place is home, and it always will be.”

