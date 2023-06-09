Novak Djokovic tops cramped Carlos Alcaraz, into French Open final with records at stake

By Jun 9, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
2023 French Open - Day Thirteen
Getty
0 Comments

Novak Djokovic is headed to a French Open final with all sorts of history at stake after eliminating a cramping Carlos Alcaraz in a showdown semifinal.

Djokovic, a 22-time major champion, took out the top seed Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, but the match was even when Alcaraz began showing signs of right leg cramping.

The 20-year-old Spaniard stopped play at 1-all in the third set and had trouble walking. He forfeited the next game, stipulated by the rules for receiving medical treatment for severe muscle cramping when not at a change of ends or end of a set.

Djokovic then won the next nine games. Alcaraz played with limited mobility and without the charismatic magic that’s charmed the tennis world.

“First and foremost, I have to say tough luck for Carlos. I feel for him. I feel sorry,” Djokovic said to begin an on-court interview. “I told him at the net he knows how young he is. He’s got plenty of time ahead of him, so he’s going to win this tournament, I’m sure, many, many times.”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Broadcast Schedule

The semi was billed as perhaps the greatest inter-generational match in men’s tennis history, the first time that Alcaraz played a member of the Big Three at a major.

Their 16-year age gap was the largest to take place for men this deep in a major since the 1991 U.S. Open (Jim Courier d. Jimmy Connors) and the largest age gap for any major match between Slam champs since 2006 Wimbledon (Rafael Nadal d. Andre Agassi).

Unlike Friday, most of the previous torch-passing meetings took place when one man was not yet at his peak or the other was past his prime.

Typically, the younger player wins these types of duels. Djokovic, by prevailing over a foe 16 years younger this late in a major, broke the Open Era men’s age gap record of 14-plus years set by Roger Federer, who beat Hyeon Chung at the 2018 Australian Open.

Now, Djokovic heads to Sunday’s final as an overwhelming favorite against Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud.

Djokovic can break his tie with Nadal for the most men’s major titles. He can become the first man to win all four majors at least three times. He can break Nadal’s record as the oldest French Open singles champion.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Cameron Wood
Hometown Hopefuls: Cameron Wood, Montana
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s defining race; Paris Diamond League TV,...
Britton Wilson
Britton Wilson doubles like nobody else in track and field

Hometown Hopefuls: Cameron Wood, Montana

By Jun 9, 2023, 8:28 AM EDT
Cameron Wood
USA Cycling/Nico van Dartel
0 Comments

Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC is spotlighting the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country at the Paris 2024 Games next year. We’ll learn about their paths to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Visit NBCSports.com/hometownhopefuls for more stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

 

It takes a certain kind of daredevil to race BMX. Cameron Wood developed that trait as a toddler.

As Wood remembers it, he was just a few years old when he grabbed a wrench and took the training wheels off his bike when his parents weren’t looking. Then he taught himself how to ride in his native Montana.

The precociousness didn’t stop there. Wood, now 21, ranked second on the BMX World Cup circuit in 2022, becoming the latest American star in a relatively new Olympic event.

Next year, he can join an exclusive list of Montanans to win an Olympic medal, including Missoula’s Dave Johnson (1992 bronze medalist in decathlon) and Eric Bergoust (1998 gold medalist in aerials skiing).

For Wood, it all began in Bozeman. He played football and basketball, plus skied growing up. But he fell in love with speeding on wheels.

“On walks with my mom, I would [ride] down into people’s flower gardens and then just try and be creative with it,” he said.

One day, mom Andrea found a flyer for Gallatin Valley, a BMX track down the road. It was perfect. Her son could train, and her neighbors’ lawns wouldn’t get destroyed.

Wood neared his teenage years with two similar sport passions: motocross and BMX. In the former, he suffered concussions from bad crashes, which ultimately led to a focus on the latter.

“At a super young age, I honestly liked motocross more, but I just didn’t know my limits; I didn’t know when to hold myself back,” he said. “My parents definitely liked the idea of having to train and work for speed on a bike rather than obviously just twist your wrist and go as fast as you can.”

In the year that BMX debuted at the Beijing Games in 2008, Wood was already performing like a rider with Olympic aspirations, winning a U.S. Open title in the 7- and 8-year-old division at age 6.

The family moved to Phoenix when Wood was 16, in large part to foster his blossoming athletic career. He said that Montana had two BMX tracks in the entire state. He could only ride a few months out of the year due to the cold weather.

“When I did finally make the move to Arizona, and I had year-round nice weather and all the tools I needed — more tracks, faster racers — it was all things that I never had growing up,” he said. “So I feel like that is kind of what made the trajectory so drastic, and I guess there’s so much improvement in such a short period of time.”

Wood still credited Montana for making him adaptable. Cross-training in the winters with other sports helped him become a more well-rounded athlete. He also supported his pursuit with odd jobs: cleaning up his uncle’s construction sites, landscaping and babysitting.

All that work paid off in 2019. Wood said he won 17 domestic events in about 21 starts in the junior elite category. Then he moved to the senior level.

In his first senior pro race, Wood finished second between two-time Olympians Corben Sharrah and Nic Long just before the pandemic shut down sports in 2020.

“I remember literally being in the grandstands, and it probably would have been 2010 or 2011 with my dad, about 8 or 9 years old, watching them race,” Wood said. “So standing on that podium with them, it was a pretty cool moment.”

Wood then earned his first professional win at the January 2021 Winter Nationals, beating a field that included reigning Olympic champion Connor Fields.

But he didn’t have the international standing yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Wood was 19, and no American man that young had ever made an Olympic team in BMX.

So he made his big splash in 2022. Wood debuted on the World Cup, reached the podium in his fourth start, then won his sixth, which he called the best accomplishment of his career thus far.

“I grew up watching World Cups and dreaming of the day that I was on the TV racing in them,” he said. “To be able to do that, let alone win it, it was a special moment.”

To make it more impressive, he did that while largely training on his own. Wood had been coached by 2012 Olympic silver medalist Sam Willoughby since 2019, but Willoughby took a job with his native Australian national team early last year.

“I had to improvise and kind of started just doing everything that he taught me, just a little bit more individually,” Wood said. He recently began working with German Medina, whom USA Cycling recently hired after a long spell with his native Colombia, a strong BMX nation.

Wood’s focus this summer is to continue to bolster his chances of qualifying for the Paris Games by accumulating strong results on the World Cup. A nation can earn up to three spots per gender for the Paris Games, and the qualifying window runs into 2024.

Then there are August’s world championships in Glasgow, Scotland. At last year’s worlds, Wood missed the final by 15 thousandths of a second in his 30-second semifinal as the youngest man to reach that round. The year before that, he was eighth as the youngest in the eight-man final at age 19, having yet to compete on the World Cup.

Wood also prioritizes visiting Montana every summer. Through the USA BMX Foundation, he has spoken at the schools he attended as a kid.

“The goal is to get kids on bikes,” he said. “That place is home, and it always will be.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s defining race; Paris Diamond League TV,...
Britton Wilson
Britton Wilson doubles like nobody else in track and field
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
IOC board recommends withdrawing International Boxing Association’s...

Hometown Hopefuls: Athletes across the U.S. journey to Paris Olympics, Paralympics

By Jun 9, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Hometown Hopefuls banner

Next summer, Paris – the City of Light, of love, a global hub of food, fashion and culture, and the capital of France –  will play host to the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Paris will host the Games for the third time, after an Olympic debut in 1900 and and a follow-up gig in 1924, becoming the second city to host three editions of the modern Games (after London, with Los Angeles set to join that list in 2028).

With a first of its kind Opening Ceremony on boats cruising down the Seine, 329 Olympic events, 549 Paralympic events and a debut Olympic sport in breaking, next summer in Paris promises many highlights. But the group that has always given force and meaning to the Games is the athletes themselves: Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from across the United States and around the world who train at the highest level for a shot at glory that only comes around every four years.

RELATED: NBC, Peacock to break Olympic broadcast coverage records at 2024 Paris Games

Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC will spotlight the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country in France. We’ll learn about their path to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Stay tuned to NBCSports.com for stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

Hometown Hopefuls – Stories State by State

Stay tuned – new stories will be published (and linked here) all summer long. 

Cameron Wood (Montana, BMX Cycling) – How a toddler who took off his own training wheels became a BMX phenom 

Matt Stutzman (Iowa, Para Archery) – The ‘Armless Archer’ on seeing more athletes like him as he trains for his fourth Paralympics 

Kelly Cheng/Sarah Hughes (California, Beach Volleyball) – The top American beach volleyball duo on the unique origin of their partnership and the sport’s roots in California

Alabama I Alaska I Arizona I Arkansas I California I Colorado I Connecticut I Delaware I Florida I Georgia I Hawaii I Idaho I Illinois I Indiana I Iowa I Kansas I Kentucky I Louisiana I Maine I Maryland I Massachusetts I Michigan I Minnesota I Mississippi I Missouri I Montana I Nebraska I Nevada I New Hampshire I New Jersey I New Mexico I New York I North Carolina I North Dakota I Ohio I Oklahoma I Oregon I Pennsylvania I Rhode Island I South Carolina I South Dakota I Tennessee I Texas I Utah I Vermont I Virginia I Washington I West Virginia I Wisconsin I Wyoming I Puerto Rico I Washington, D.C.

RELATED: 2024 Paris Olympics dates, schedule information, athletes to watch

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics begin July 26th and run through August 11th in the summer of 2024.

When are the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

After a brief break following the Olympic Games, the Paris Paralympics will begin August 28th and conclude September 8th.

RELATED: Paris 2024 Olympic day-by-day competition schedule

What are the new sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

One new sport will debut at next summer’s Olympic Games: breaking, featuring dancers competing head-to-head to progress through a bracket. The United States will have strong medal contenders in both the men’s and women’s fields, including B-Boy Victor, the men’s gold medal favorite, and B-Girl Sunny, who could contend for a medal on the women’s side.

How can I watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics?

The Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer 2024 will air across the networks of NBC and on Peacock. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more. With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show every night of the Games. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics.

RELATED: Athletes to watch for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more.

Telemundo will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Summer Games throughout the competition day with additional coverage on cable channel Universo. In addition to the most high-profile sports and events, the Telemundo broadcast network will be the home to the men’s and women’s soccer competitions in Spanish, with a special focus on Team USA.

NBCU’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics will take place Aug. 28 – Sept. 8, 2024, with details to be released at a later date.