Novak Djokovic wins French Open, record 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title

By Jun 11, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic won the French Open for his 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking the men’s record he shared with Rafael Nadal, a record that he may now own for a very long time.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in Sunday’s final at Roland Garros. He began his victory speech in French, saying it was special to break the record at the major that has been the most difficult for him to win.

“I waited for this moment and worked really, really hard to eventually get a shot at the historic Grand Slam title,” he said. “I’m obviously overwhelmed with most beautiful emotions at the moment but also huge relief because so much tension, so much intensity, so much, I guess, pressure and expectations.”

Djokovic also broke Nadal’s record as the oldest French Open singles champion. He became the first man to win all four tennis majors at least three times, joining three women who did so (Serena WilliamsSteffi Graf and Margaret Court).

“I don’t want to say that I am the greatest, because I feel, I’ve said it before, it’s disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in completely different way than it is played today,” he said. “I leave those kind of discussions of who is the greatest to someone else.”

When Djokovic lost his first Grand Slam final — the 2007 U.S. Open to Roger Federer — he noted that time was on his side as he sought to improve his game to overtake Federer (five years older) and Nadal (one year older).

“I have said it before many times that they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, they have contributed to it, in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had,” he said. “Those two guys were occupying my mind for the last 15 years quite a lot. In a professional sense.”

Djokovic won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open — his first of a record 10 Australian Open titles. It took him another three years to win his second major. By then a gulf separated Nadal (nine majors) and Federer (16) from him.

But starting in 2011, Djokovic has won 22 of his last 46 major starts to pass them both while also fending off players born in the 1990s and 2000s. Such as 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who suffered full-body cramps against Djokovic in Friday’s semifinals and attributed them to the pressure of facing the Grand Slam king.

After Sunday’s final, Djokovic’s coach, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, borrowed from 2003 U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick.

“[Djokovic] takes the legs, then he takes your soul, then he dig your grave and you have a funeral and you’re dead,” Ivanisevic said.

Federer retired with 20 titles last year. Nadal, a record 14-time French Open champion, missed this year’s tournament due to a hip injury that required surgery that will force him to also miss Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. He said he plans to make 2024 his farewell year.

“23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!” Nadal posted on social media five minutes after Djokovic was in a position most familiar to Nadal — on his back on the red clay of Court Philippe Chatrier in a championship celebration.

No active man other than Djokovic or Nadal has more than three major titles. No active man younger than 36 has more than one major title.

For the third time, Djokovic has won the first two majors in the year, stoking talk of a possible calendar Grand Slam (winning all four majors in one year). Graf is the only singles player to accomplish that in the last 50 years.

“Truth of the matter is, and reality is, my body is responding differently, so I have to deal with more things physically than I have had maybe in the past,” Djokovic said. “Maybe five to ten years ago I was recovering much quicker or just didn’t feel as much pain in the body and the beating that I’m feeling today.”

He will likely go into Wimbledon in three weeks as an overwhelming favorite, having won it four times in a row and seven times overall. He is one shy of Federer’s men’s records there for total titles and consecutive titles.

A calendar Slam would also mean that Djokovic breaks the overall record for major singles titles. He is now tied with Williams and one behind Court, who accumulated some of her titles before the professional era began in 1968.

“Another day, another record for you,” Ruud said in his runner-up speech. “This tastes probably the best out of all.”

Adeline Gray, mom to twins, makes wrestling worlds team; Jordan Burroughs defeated

By Jun 10, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT
Adeline Gray
Getty
Adeline Gray, a six-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist, returned from having twins last July to make the U.S. wrestling team for September’s world championships.

Gray, 32, swept 19-year-old Kennedy Blades in a best-of-three series for the 76kg spot at Saturday’s Final X, the event that determines most of the world team across men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman. On April 29, Blades earned a 10-point mercy-rule win over Gray at the U.S. Open in Gray’s first competition since childbirth.

“It’s like every three weeks it’s a little bit more used to my body,” Gray, who returned to training in January while recovering from an ab separation from the pregnancy, said last month after winning a tournament to qualify for Final X. “There’s pieces of wrestling that you have to put together. It’s just going to take me a little bit of time.”

Every active male U.S. Olympic gold medalist also made the world team except for Jordan Burroughs, who was ousted by Chance Marsteller 8-3 in their third and deciding 79kg match. Burroughs. who won the opening match in the best-of-three series, saw his streak of world championship teams end at nine, dating to his first full freestyle season in 2011.

Burroughs, 34, earned a medal at all of those world championships, including six golds, plus his 2012 Olympic gold, to break the record for most global titles for a U.S. wrestler.

Burroughs has competed in the non-Olympic 79kg division since missing the Tokyo Olympic team in his familiar 74kg class. Now, Burroughs must move back to an Olympic weight ahead of the April Olympic Trials, where he may have to dethrone four-time world champion Kyle Dake to make the team for Paris.

Olympic champs who made the world team: Kyle Snyder (who made it when J’den Cox forfeited due to injury), Gable Steveson (who swept Mason Parris) and David Taylor (who swept Aaron Brooks).

Gray was the most decorated woman to qualify Saturday. Tokyo Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock announced her retirement from wrestling last month to join the WWE. Rio Olympic champion Helen Maroulis was granted a delay for her series with Xochitl Mota-Pettis for medical reasons.

Past moms to make world teams include Hall of Famers Tricia Saunders and Kristie Davis, who both won multiple world titles as moms. Saunders and Davis competed before women’s wrestling was added to the Olympics in 2004.

A USA Wrestling spokesperson could not think of a mom who has made an Olympic team, but couldn’t say for sure, when asked in April. At next April’s Olympic Trials, Gray can achieve the feat while also bidding to break the record for oldest female U.S. Olympic wrestler by nearly three years.

Iga Swiatek wins third French Open title, fourth Grand Slam, but this final was not easy

By Jun 10, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title and her fourth Grand Slam overall, pushed to a third set in a major final for the first time.

Swiatek, a 22-year-old Pole, outlasted unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday at Roland Garros. Muchova tested Swiatek, the only singles player in the Open Era to win their first seven major final sets. She became the first player to take a set off Swiatek in the tournament.

Swiatek looked en route to another major final sweep, up 3-0 in the second set. She then committed 11 unforced errors (versus four winners) over the rest of the set as Muchova rallied back (with 10 winners versus 11 unforced errors).

Muchova then won the first eight points of the third set. Swiatek, under the most pressure of her career on the sport’s biggest stages, passed the test. The players exchanged breaks of serve, and Muchova had another break point for a chance to serve for the championship, but Swiatek fended her off.

“After so many ups and downs, I kind of stopped thinking about the score,” Swiatek said. “I wanted to use my intuition more because I knew that I can play a little bit better if I’m going to get a little bit more loosened up.”

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men | Broadcast Schedule

No woman lower than the 14th seed has beaten both world Nos. 1 and 2 at a Grand Slam since the WTA rankings began in 1975. Muchova, ranked 43rd, nearly pulled it off.

“The feeling is a little bitter because I felt it was very close,” she said. “But overall, I mean, to call myself Grand Slam finalist, it’s amazing achievement.”

The French Open finishes Sunday with the men’s final. Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud, eyeing a 23rd major title to break his tie with Rafael Nadal for the men’s singles record. NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock air live coverage at 9 a.m. ET.

Go back to the fall 2020 French Open. Swiatek, a 54th-ranked teen, won the tournament without dropping a set for her first tour-level title.

Since, she climbed to the top of the rankings (and has stayed there for 62 weeks running), tied the longest WTA win streak in 32 years (37 matches in a row in 2022) and won majors on clay and hard courts.

She beat challengers from different categories in major finals: a Slam champ (Sofia Kenin), a teen phenom (Coco Gauff), an emerged rival (Ons Jabeur) and now an unseeded (because of injuries)-but-dangerous veteran in Muchova. Swiatek is the youngest woman to reach four major titles since Serena Williams in 2002.

Yet this French Open began with talk of a Big Three in women’s tennis rather than singular dominance. Since last year’s French Open, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Russian-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina both won their first major and beat Swiatek multiple times.

Swiatek faced neither in Paris but still called it “a pretty stressful tournament,” noting a right thing injury that forced her to retire during her last match before the tournament.

Sabalenka was stunned by Muchova in Thursday’s semifinals, the erratic serving and nerves of her past reappearing. Rybakina had to withdraw earlier in the tournament due to illness.

Next up: the grass court season and Wimbledon, where Swiatek hasn’t made it past the fourth round in three tries. She did win the 2018 junior title at the All England Club. but Sabalenka and Rybakina have had more recent success there.

If Swiatek can lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, she will be an Australian Open shy of a career Grand Slam. Her chances of adding an Olympic gold medal to that collection are very high, given Roland Garros hosts tennis at the 2024 Paris Games.

“I’m not setting these crazy records or goals for myself,” she said. “I know that keeping it cool is the best way to do it for me.”

