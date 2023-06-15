Hometown Hopefuls: Athletes across the U.S. journey to Paris Olympics, Paralympics

By Jun 15, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Hometown Hopefuls banner

Next summer, Paris – the City of Light, of love, a global hub of food, fashion and culture, and the capital of France –  will play host to the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Paris will host the Games for the third time, after an Olympic debut in 1900 and and a follow-up gig in 1924, becoming the second city to host three editions of the modern Games (after London, with Los Angeles set to join that list in 2028).

With a first of its kind Opening Ceremony on boats cruising down the Seine, 329 Olympic events, 549 Paralympic events and a debut Olympic sport in breaking, next summer in Paris promises many highlights. But the group that has always given force and meaning to the Games is the athletes themselves: Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from across the United States and around the world who train at the highest level for a shot at glory that only comes around every four years.

Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC will spotlight the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country in France. We’ll learn about their path to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Stay tuned to NBCSports.com for stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

Hometown Hopefuls – Stories State by State

Stay tuned – new stories will be published (and linked here) all summer long. 

Jake Williams (Wisconsin, Wheelchair Basketball) – A Team USA star is coaching one of the top collegiate programs in the country

Brooke Raboutou (Colorado, Sport Climbing) – The daughter of world champion climbers discusses her unique connection to France ahead of Paris 2024

Cameron Wood (Montana, BMX Cycling) – How a toddler who took off his own training wheels became a BMX phenom 

Matt Stutzman (Iowa, Para Archery) – The ‘Armless Archer’ on seeing more athletes like him as he trains for his fourth Paralympics 

Kelly Cheng/Sarah Hughes (California, Beach Volleyball) – The top American beach volleyball duo on the unique origin of their partnership and the sport’s roots in California

Alabama I Alaska I Arizona I Arkansas I California I Colorado I Connecticut I Delaware I Florida I Georgia I Hawaii I Idaho I Illinois I Indiana I Iowa I Kansas I Kentucky I Louisiana I Maine I Maryland I Massachusetts I Michigan I Minnesota I Mississippi I Missouri I Montana I Nebraska I Nevada I New Hampshire I New Jersey I New Mexico I New York I North Carolina I North Dakota I Ohio I Oklahoma I Oregon I Pennsylvania I Rhode Island I South Carolina I South Dakota I Tennessee I Texas I Utah I Vermont I Virginia I Washington I West Virginia I Wisconsin I Wyoming I Puerto Rico I Washington, D.C.

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics begin July 26th and run through August 11th in the summer of 2024.

When are the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

After a brief break following the Olympic Games, the Paris Paralympics will begin August 28th and conclude September 8th.

What are the new sports at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

One new sport will debut at next summer’s Olympic Games: breaking, featuring dancers competing head-to-head to progress through a bracket. The United States will have strong medal contenders in both the men’s and women’s fields, including B-Boy Victor, the men’s gold medal favorite, and B-Girl Sunny, who could contend for a medal on the women’s side.

How can I watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics?

The Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer 2024 will air across the networks of NBC and on Peacock. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more. With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show every night of the Games. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more.

Telemundo will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Summer Games throughout the competition day with additional coverage on cable channel Universo. In addition to the most high-profile sports and events, the Telemundo broadcast network will be the home to the men’s and women’s soccer competitions in Spanish, with a special focus on Team USA.

NBCU’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics will take place Aug. 28 – Sept. 8, 2024, with details to be released at a later date.

Karsten Warholm is back in Oslo, new 100m world leader, women’s teen mile record

By Jun 15, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT
The Oslo Diamond League produced Norwegian Karsten Warholm‘s comeback, a new world’s fastest woman in 2023, the fastest female teenage mile ever and a new second-fastest American man in 1500m history.

Start with the Olympic champion Warholm, who ran the fourth-fastest 400m hurdles in history (46.52 seconds) in his first time racing the event in nine months. Warholm, the world record holder at 45.94, was seventh at last July’s world championships after tearing a hamstring in a race a month and a half earlier.

Warholm instantly becomes the favorite for this August’s worlds in Budapest. Olympic and world silver medalist Rai Benjamin, the second-fastest man in history, has reportedly dealt with a quad injury since running 47.74 and 47.78 in April and May. Reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil, the third-fastest man in history, is uncertain to compete this season after February knee surgery.

“Today shows in the right circumstances, I can really attack the world record, maybe even this year,” Warholm said, according to meet organizers.

Full Oslo results are here. The Diamond League next stops in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 30, live on Peacock.

Also Thursday, Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the 100m in 10.75, displacing American Sha’Carri Richardson as world’s fastest woman this year by one hundredth. Ta Lou, 34, has been chasing the top Jamaicans for nearly a decade. She was fourth at the last two Olympics and owns world championships silver and bronze medals.

The women’s 100m picture for August’s worlds is a bit unclear given neither world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce nor Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has raced a 100m yet this year.

The 17-year-old Ethiopian Birke Haylom became the fastest teenage female miler in history, winning in 4:17.13. She broke the world U20 record set by Zola Budd in 1985. Cory McGee was second in 4:18.11 and Nikki Hiltz fourth in 4:18.38 to become the third- and fourth-fastest Americans ever behind Mary Slaney and Jenny Simpson.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who last Friday broke the two-mile world record, broke his own European 1500m record by clocking 3:27.95 to become the sixth-fastest man in history. Yared Nuguse was third in 3:29.02 to become the second-fastest American ever behind Bernard Lagat (American record 3:27.40).

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha and Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo each ran the fifth-fastest 5000m in history — 12:41.73. Kejelcha won in a photo finish.

Dutchwoman Femke Bol clocked 52.30 to win the 400m hurdles in the world’s best time this year. The 15 fastest times in history have been recorded in the last four years among Americans Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (world record 50.68) and Dalilah Muhammad (best time 51.58) and Bol (best time 52.03).

McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye into the 400m hurdles at August’s worlds but may choose to race the flat 400m instead, should she finish in the top three in that event at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships to make the team. Muhammad ran the 400m hurdles once this year, a 55.72 on May 28 to rank outside the top 30 in the world in 2023.

American Erriyon Knighton won the 200m in 19.77 seconds, his best time since taking bronze at 2022 Worlds to become the youngest individual sprint medalist in championships history at 18. Knighton is third-fastest in the world this year behind American Noah Lyles (19.67) and Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike (19.76).

South African Wayde van Niekerk, the 2016 Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m, won in 44.38 over a field that included 2022 World bronze medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain (fifth, 44.92) and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Anthony Zambrano of Colombia (eighth, 46.45).

Van Niekerk, second-fastest in the world this year, has worked his way back from tearing an ACL and meniscus in his right leg playing celebrity tag rugby in 2017. He missed the 2019 Worlds, was eliminated in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals and placed fifth at the 2022 Worlds. Van Niekerk can become the first man in his 30s to win a world 400m medal since Michael Johnson‘s last world title in 1999.

Olympic champion Valarie Allman lost for the first time in seven discus competitions this year. Dutchwoman Jorinde van Klinken upset her with a 66.77-meter throw. The American Allman, who threw 66.18, still has the 12 best throws this year.

Olympic and world champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis prevailed over the strongest men’s pole vault field this year. He cleared 6.01 meters, topping Olympic and world silver medalist Chris Nilsen (5.91), world bronze medalist E.J. Obiena (5.81) and 2017 and 2019 World champion Sam Kendricks (5.71).

Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland launched the world’s top hammer throw this year — 81.92 meters — to beat a field that included all three men who made the podium at the Tokyo Games and the 2022 World Championships.

Nowicki supplanted American Rudy Winkler as the 2023 world leader. Winkler, seventh at the Olympics and sixth at 2022 Worlds, was second Thursday at 79.42 meters as he looks in August to become the first American man to win a world hammer medal. The men’s hammer is the only men’s or women’s field event where the U.S. has never won a world championships medal.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the triple jump, had the closest win of her undefeated Olympic cycle. Rojas leaped 14.91 meters, edging Cuban Leyanis Perez Hernandez by four centimeters. It was the first time Rojas did not break 15 meters at a top-level meet since August 2020.

Sweden 2030 Winter Games bid begins ‘dialogue phase’ with IOC

By Jun 15, 2023, 11:51 AM EDT
Sweden Olympics
Getty
A Swedish bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics took the next step, entering into a “dialogue phase” with the IOC, which is expected to determine the host no earlier than this autumn but before the 2024 Paris Games.

The Sweden Olympic Committee said the ongoing dialogue is expected to last just under six months with a possible final step of targeted dialogue. Under recent future host reforms, the IOC can enter targeted dialogue with what it deems a “preferred host” candidate.

Seventy percent of Swedes surveyed approve pursuing the 2030 Games under the right, cost-effective circumstances, according to the Sweden Olympic Committee.

The preliminary proposal has some ice sports around Stockholm and snow sports in Åre (380 miles northwest of Stockholm), Östersund (330 miles northwest of Stockholm) and Falun for Nordic skiing (130 miles northwest of Stockholm).

Sweden does not have existing venues that currently hold major international competitions in speed skating and bobsled, luge and skeleton. It’s possible the bid could expand to include Norway or the Netherlands for speed skating and Norway or Latvia for bobsled, luge and skeleton.

Sweden’s unsuccessful bid for the 2026 Winter Games (lost a 2019 vote to Italy) had sliding sports in Latvia and speed skating in a venue in the Stockholm area that would have been built had it been awarded the Games.

Sweden’s latest step comes after the Japan Olympic Committee reportedly decided this week that it plans not to pursue the 2030 Winter Games with Sapporo, which had been one of the early candidates. A public survey showed 60 percent opposition to bidding, a committee board member said, according to Kyodo News.

Japan could still try for the 2034 Winter Games. The Japan Olympic Committee, which stopped active promotion of the bid last December pending a review, has not responded to a request for comment on if the 2030 bid is no longer active.

Salt Lake City and Vancouver also previously expressed some interest in the 2030 Games.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Salt Lake City prefer 2034 to 2030 (with Los Angeles already hosting the 2028 Summer Games) but could step in for 2030 if asked.

Last October, the British Columbia government said it would not support a Vancouver bid, a major setback, though organizers did not say that decision ended the bid.

In December, the IOC said it was no longer targeting the 2030 host to be decided before next fall in announcing wider discussions into the future of the Winter Games, including the possibility of rotating the Games within a pool of hosts.

Hosts have traditionally been chosen by IOC members vote seven years before the Games, though recent reforms allow flexibility on the process and timeline. For example, the 2024 and 2028 Games were awarded to Paris and Los Angeles in a historic double award in 2017. The 2032 Summer Games were awarded to Brisbane, Australia, in 2021 without a traditional bid race.

Sweden owns the most Winter Games gold medals and total medals of any nation yet to host a Winter Olympics. It held Summer Games competition twice, in 1912 in Stockholm as the outright host and in 1956 (equestrian events only).

