Karsten Warholm is back in Oslo, new 100m world leader, women’s teen mile record

By Jun 15, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT
The Oslo Diamond League produced Norwegian Karsten Warholm‘s comeback, a new world’s fastest woman in 2023, the fastest female teenage mile ever and a new second-fastest American man in 1500m history.

Start with the Olympic champion Warholm, who ran the fourth-fastest 400m hurdles in history (46.52 seconds) in his first time racing the event in nine months. Warholm, the world record holder at 45.94, was seventh at last July’s world championships after tearing a hamstring in a race a month and a half earlier.

Warholm instantly becomes the favorite for this August’s worlds in Budapest. Olympic and world silver medalist Rai Benjamin, the second-fastest man in history, has reportedly dealt with a quad injury since running 47.74 and 47.78 in April and May. Reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil, the third-fastest man in history, is uncertain to compete this season after February knee surgery.

“Today shows in the right circumstances, I can really attack the world record, maybe even this year,” Warholm said, according to meet organizers.

Full Oslo results are here. The Diamond League next stops in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 30, live on Peacock.

Also Thursday, Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the 100m in 10.75, displacing American Sha’Carri Richardson as world’s fastest woman this year by one hundredth. Ta Lou, 34, has been chasing the top Jamaicans for nearly a decade. She was fourth at the last two Olympics and owns world championships silver and bronze medals.

The women’s 100m picture for August’s worlds is a bit unclear given neither world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce nor Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has raced a 100m yet this year.

The 17-year-old Ethiopian Birke Haylom became the fastest teenage female miler in history, winning in 4:17.13. She broke the world U20 record set by Zola Budd in 1985. Cory McGee was second in 4:18.11 and Nikki Hiltz fourth in 4:18.38 to become the third- and fourth-fastest Americans ever behind Mary Slaney and Jenny Simpson.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who last Friday broke the two-mile world record, broke his own European 1500m record by clocking 3:27.95 to become the sixth-fastest man in history. Yared Nuguse was third in 3:29.02 to become the second-fastest American ever behind Bernard Lagat (American record 3:27.40).

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha and Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo each ran the fifth-fastest 5000m in history — 12:41.73. Kejelcha won in a photo finish.

Dutchwoman Femke Bol clocked 52.30 to win the 400m hurdles in the world’s best time this year. The 15 fastest times in history have been recorded in the last four years among Americans Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (world record 50.68) and Dalilah Muhammad (best time 51.58) and Bol (best time 52.03).

McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye into the 400m hurdles at August’s worlds but may choose to race the flat 400m instead, should she finish in the top three in that event at July’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships to make the team. Muhammad ran the 400m hurdles once this year, a 55.72 on May 28 to rank outside the top 30 in the world in 2023.

American Erriyon Knighton won the 200m in 19.77 seconds, his best time since taking bronze at 2022 Worlds to become the youngest individual sprint medalist in championships history at 18. Knighton is third-fastest in the world this year behind American Noah Lyles (19.67) and Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike (19.76).

South African Wayde van Niekerk, the 2016 Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m, won in 44.38 over a field that included 2022 World bronze medalist Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain (fifth, 44.92) and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Anthony Zambrano of Colombia (eighth, 46.45).

Van Niekerk, second-fastest in the world this year, has worked his way back from tearing an ACL and meniscus in his right leg playing celebrity tag rugby in 2017. He missed the 2019 Worlds, was eliminated in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals and placed fifth at the 2022 Worlds. Van Niekerk can become the first man in his 30s to win a world 400m medal since Michael Johnson‘s last world title in 1999.

Olympic champion Valarie Allman lost for the first time in seven discus competitions this year. Dutchwoman Jorinde van Klinken upset her with a 66.77-meter throw. The American Allman, who threw 66.18, still has the 12 best throws this year.

Olympic and world champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis prevailed over the strongest men’s pole vault field this year. He cleared 6.01 meters, topping Olympic and world silver medalist Chris Nilsen (5.91), world bronze medalist E.J. Obiena (5.81) and 2017 and 2019 World champion Sam Kendricks (5.71).

Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland launched the world’s top hammer throw this year — 81.92 meters — to beat a field that included all three men who made the podium at the Tokyo Games and the 2022 World Championships.

Nowicki supplanted American Rudy Winkler as the 2023 world leader. Winkler, seventh at the Olympics and sixth at 2022 Worlds, was second Thursday at 79.42 meters as he looks in August to become the first American man to win a world hammer medal. The men’s hammer is the only men’s or women’s field event where the U.S. has never won a world championships medal.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the triple jump, had the closest win of her undefeated Olympic cycle. Rojas leaped 14.91 meters, edging Cuban Leyanis Perez Hernandez by four centimeters. It was the first time Rojas did not break 15 meters at a top-level meet since August 2020.

Sweden 2030 Winter Games bid begins ‘dialogue phase’ with IOC

By Jun 15, 2023, 11:51 AM EDT
Sweden Olympics
A Swedish bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics took the next step, entering into a “dialogue phase” with the IOC, which is expected to determine the host no earlier than this autumn but before the 2024 Paris Games.

The Sweden Olympic Committee said the ongoing dialogue is expected to last just under six months with a possible final step of targeted dialogue. Under recent future host reforms, the IOC can enter targeted dialogue with what it deems a “preferred host” candidate.

Seventy percent of Swedes surveyed approve pursuing the 2030 Games under the right, cost-effective circumstances, according to the Sweden Olympic Committee.

The preliminary proposal has some ice sports around Stockholm and snow sports in Åre (380 miles northwest of Stockholm), Östersund (330 miles northwest of Stockholm) and Falun for Nordic skiing (130 miles northwest of Stockholm).

Sweden does not have existing venues that currently hold major international competitions in speed skating and bobsled, luge and skeleton. It’s possible the bid could expand to include Norway or the Netherlands for speed skating and Norway or Latvia for bobsled, luge and skeleton.

Sweden’s unsuccessful bid for the 2026 Winter Games (lost a 2019 vote to Italy) had sliding sports in Latvia and speed skating in a venue in the Stockholm area that would have been built had it been awarded the Games.

Sweden’s latest step comes after the Japan Olympic Committee reportedly decided this week that it plans not to pursue the 2030 Winter Games with Sapporo, which had been one of the early candidates. A public survey showed 60 percent opposition to bidding, a committee board member said, according to Kyodo News.

Japan could still try for the 2034 Winter Games. The Japan Olympic Committee, which stopped active promotion of the bid last December pending a review, has not responded to a request for comment on if the 2030 bid is no longer active.

Salt Lake City and Vancouver also previously expressed some interest in the 2030 Games.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Salt Lake City prefer 2034 to 2030 (with Los Angeles already hosting the 2028 Summer Games) but could step in for 2030 if asked.

Last October, the British Columbia government said it would not support a Vancouver bid, a major setback, though organizers did not say that decision ended the bid.

In December, the IOC said it was no longer targeting the 2030 host to be decided before next fall in announcing wider discussions into the future of the Winter Games, including the possibility of rotating the Games within a pool of hosts.

Hosts have traditionally been chosen by IOC members vote seven years before the Games, though recent reforms allow flexibility on the process and timeline. For example, the 2024 and 2028 Games were awarded to Paris and Los Angeles in a historic double award in 2017. The 2032 Summer Games were awarded to Brisbane, Australia, in 2021 without a traditional bid race.

Sweden owns the most Winter Games gold medals and total medals of any nation yet to host a Winter Olympics. It held Summer Games competition twice, in 1912 in Stockholm as the outright host and in 1956 (equestrian events only).

Hometown Hopefuls: Jake Williams, Wisconsin

By Jun 15, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
Jake Williams
Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC is spotlighting the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country at the Paris 2024 Games next year. We’ll learn about their paths to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Visit NBCSports.com/hometownhopefuls for more stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

Jake Williams considered himself merely a good wheelchair basketball player after three years in college. It was a transfer back to his home state of Wisconsin that propelled Williams to become one of the best in the nation and a two-time Paralympic gold medalist.

Williams, 31, is one of the leaders of the national team, one that will bid next year to become the first to win three consecutive Paralympic men’s wheelchair basketball titles.

He is also now the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Whitewater has one-quarter of the enrollment of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, but it is a wheelchair basketball powerhouse with 12 men’s national titles since 1996 as well as a women’s three-peat from 2012-14.

Twenty-six Whitewater men’s and women’s players have represented the U.S. at the Paralympics, plus 17 more for other nations, according to the UW-Whitewater student newspaper.

“It’s kind of like a wheelchair basketball factory,” Williams said. “What makes Whitewater special is a lot of the alumni are still around the area and will still come scrimmage with us every day during the summer and during the school year. So the college players really get the experience of playing against former and current Paralympians. … It gave me the confidence. Whitewater can give everyone the tools to do whatever they want in wheelchair basketball. It’s up to you whether you use them. I took full advantage of it.”

Williams, a Greater Milwaukee native, swam the sprint freestyles as a teen. His basketball experience was limited to pick-up games with friends.

On June, 14, 2008, Williams, then a rising high school senior, was hit by a car while riding his bike en route to where he worked as a lifeguard. His spinal cord was severed.

Williams’ wheelchair basketball career generated while he was in the hospital.

His dad worked at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport with the father of Chris Okon, who was then playing for UW-Whitewater (and later played for the national team). Okon visited Williams, passed along a local coach’s contact information, and Williams took up the sport a few months after the accident.

“Skill-wise, stuff came a lot easier to me than a lot of other people,” Williams said. “I wasn’t athletic, but I always had really quick reflexes. That helps a lot in wheelchair basketball.”

Mentally, it was more difficult. Williams made it on the Southwest Minnesota State team after just one year in the sport. But around that time, he got his first in-person glimpse of Brian Bell, a national team player who was two and a half years older.

“He was phenomenal, doing all kinds of cool stuff with the chair,” Williams said. “One of the most athletic guys in wheelchair basketball. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Man, I’m never going to be as good as him.'”

There’s also the matter of classification, as with other Paralympic sports. Williams is classified as a 2.5-point player. Bell, as well as other Americans who impressed a young Williams, were classified at 3.5 to 4.5. The higher the classification, the greater the player’s functional ability. Teams are allowed a maximum number of total classification points on the court at one time.

Williams often heard that a two-point player could never be as valuable as a three- or four-point player.

“Up until I became what I became, nobody had ever done that before, had the amount of impact on the game as a two-point player,” he said. “Now, a lot of twos have that impact. Getting over that mental hurdle — I can be as good and better than a lot of these guys — that was probably the hardest thing, getting rid of that mental block.”

Williams felt he improved over his three years at Southwest Minnesota State, but said he had a falling out with a coach. He also surmised that Whitewater was where he needed to be to reach his ultimate goal of making the national team.

While at Whitewater, Williams made the national team for the first time in 2013 — just five years after picking up the sport — and won a national title in 2014. He credits Jeremy “Opie” Lade, who was the head coach at Whitewater while also playing for the national team (and earning a Paralympic bronze medal in 2012).

Williams was the youngest man on the 2016 Paralympic team, then led the team with 20 points in the gold-medal game, a 68-52 win over Spain. He went into the Tokyo Games believing it could be his final tournament with the national team.

The Americans repeated as gold medalists, while awarding a championship belt to each game’s MVP during the tournament, and enjoyed a team celebration in Las Vegas that was booked before the Games.

Afterward, Williams stopped playing club basketball overseas and was “kicking around the idea of being done for good” due to turnover on the coaching staff and on the roster. But a few of Williams’ old teammates decided to come back, so he joined them.

He also followed the path set by Lade. Williams is now a player-coach himself, taking over at UW-Whitewater last year. The Warhawks lost in the quarterfinals at nationals, but two players from that team are with Williams on the U.S. roster for the world championship, happening now.

The U.S. men begin the knockout round at worlds today with a game against Argentina. The team finished 2-1 in the group stage, beating Iraq and Iran before losing to Great Britain. Williams is the team’s leading scorer so far in the tournament.

Coaching is a rewarding and familiar feeling. When Williams parlayed his Whitewater playing experience into becoming a Paralympic star, he would often return from playing overseas to teach the sport in Milwaukee.

“All the kids that are coming to Whitewater to play for me want to be on the national team,” he said.

