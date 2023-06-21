Chance Marsteller overcame addiction to make world wrestling championships

By Jun 21, 2023
Chance Marsteller
Chance Marsteller, a former teen phenom wrestler whose life was marred by addiction, is going to his first senior world championships after defeating Jordan Burroughs, the American record holder with seven global titles.

Marsteller, 27, reveled in the celebration on June 10 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center: congratulations from three coaches and then being enveloped just off the mat by some of the 100-plus middle and high school wrestlers that he helps coach on the side.

“Something that I fully believed in my heart for a very long time, since I was a kid, that should happen. Finally happened,” he said by phone five days later, while driving to coach those kids at a Birdsboro, Pennsylvania high school.

Marsteller continues to peel back a personal story that he began sharing publicly one year ago.

“Addiction is a part of me, still to this day,” he said in a post-match media session, sporting a cut under his right eye. “I have to constantly remember that what I’m giving up is so that somebody else can have a better life, right? It’s not just my kids or my wife, right? Just being able to watch them have it better, more than we had when I was using. That’s something I can always rest my head at night on. I have my own club. When I look the club kids in the eyes, and I tell them this is how you do it, I can say everything with full faith.”

Marsteller said he’s a recovering addict.

He twice went to rehab for alcohol, fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone addictions. Once in 2016 following a college arrest on assault charges. The second time in 2020 after driving under the influence and wrecking two cars in one night. He said he’s been sober since July 15, 2020, rebuilding relationships with his wife, Jenna, and sons, Cannon, 5, and Easton, 4.

“I got clean for real this time,” he said last year. “I lost just about everything in life. … My wife was about to leave me. I was about to lose my kids. Nothing for the longest time was more important than that drug.”

Marsteller first set goals at 10 years old to become an Olympic and world champion. He then went 166-0 in four years of high school wrestling in Pennsylvania, one of the sport’s hotbed states. Flowrestling ranked him second nationally in the high school class of 2014, in between Kyle Snyder, who in 2016 won Olympic gold, and Aaron Pico, who signed an MMA contract at age 18 and is now ranked third in Bellator’s featherweight division.

Marsteller was already “the party guy” by the time legendary Penn State coach Cael Sanderson visited the family home, gaining his verbal commitment. Marsteller later changed his mind and went to Oklahoma State, the most successful wrestling school in history, led by two-time Olympic champion John Smith. He lasted less than two years in Stillwater before being suspended from the team over his behavior and ultimately transferring to Lock Haven, a little-known Division I program in Central Pennsylvania.

Four days before the start of the 2016-17 school year, police were called to a university apartment complex where a naked Marsteller was banging on doors, according to reports at the time. He was taken to a hospital.

“Got into a fight with six police officers, and a nurse is in the room,” he said in a two-hour podcast interview with “Fighting for Success” published in January. “They wrote me up 21 charges that night.”

He reluctantly spent 30 days at a rehab facility, then two more months as an outpatient. But he began using again until his second rehab stint in spring/summer 2020, which he said he entered willingly two months after wrecking his car and his wife’s car in one night.

“I knew I couldn’t keep doing what I was doing,” he said on the podcast. “I’ve hit jail. I’ve hit rehab. It’s like the only thing left for me to do is eventually die.”

When Marsteller got out of Tranquility Woods Addiction Treatment Center in Maryland in summer 2020, he said he got a call from Cary Kolat, his impactful youth coach, suggesting he stop wrestling because it was destructing his life. Marsteller disagreed and three months later called Kolat back and asked if he could train at Navy, where Kolat is the head coach. (Attempts to reach Kolat for this story were unsuccessful.)

Marsteller spent about a year training in Annapolis. The stretch included losing in the second round of the Tokyo Olympic Trials followed by five weekends in a Pennsylvania jail, punishment for the previous year’s DUI.

Around the start of 2022, Marsteller began visiting the New York City Regional Training Center in Hoboken, New Jersey, and ultimately moved there for more individual coaching and a strong group of wrestling partners.

“I wasn’t terribly surprised at him doing this [well] because he’s just that good,” said 1996 Olympic champion Kendall Cross, who is one of Marsteller’s coaches and struggled with addiction after his career. “He got derailed with the drugs and such. Once he cleared that out of his mind and out of his life and got back into the thing that he does best, it was almost too close to the trees to see the forest, right?”

Marsteller lives outside Allentown, Pennsylvania and commutes 90 minutes each way to either Hoboken or the New Jersey Regional Training Center at Princeton. Three nights a week, he also drives up to another 45 minutes in the opposite direction from home to coach at Steller Trained, his youth wrestling club.

He might love coaching more than he does wrestling because of the chance to impact lives. He got right back to work upon returning to Daniel Boone High School last week, though his students were still stirring over the victory.

“It was awesome. We were all there,” he remembers telling the teenagers. “We’ve got work to do tonight, boys. Time to lock in.”

Marsteller is ticketed for September’s world championships in Belgrade in the 79kg division, which is not an Olympic weight class.

USA Wrestling hasn’t announced its format for April’s Olympic Trials yet, but it is expected to keep its 2021 policy of giving byes to world medalists at non-Olympic weights so that they only have to win two matches to reach the Olympic Trials finals. Given Marsteller just beat the 2022 World champion at 79kg, he’s got a pretty good shot at a medal at September’s worlds.

He plans to move up in weight next year to 86kg, where David Taylor is the reigning Olympic and world champion. That might just be a bigger challenge than Burroughs.

“The farther away I get from my past, the deeper I get into sobriety and being clean, the deeper I go in this wrestling thing,” Marsteller said last month. “It just keeps getting better.”

More: Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles headline NYC Grand Prix on NBC, Peacock

By Jun 21, 2023
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu and Noah Lyles will test themselves ahead of this summer’s championship meets at the New York City Grand Prix on Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Start lists are here.

McLaughlin-Levrone is entered in the flat 400m, two weeks after racing that event on the top level for the first time in four years.

She ranks third among Americans in the event by best time this year and is in strong position to finish in the top three at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in two weeks, when the top three are in line to make the team for August’s world championships. McLaughlin-Levrone already has a bye into worlds in the 400m hurdles as reigning world champion and is expected to decide after USATF Outdoors whether to enter the flat 400m or the hurdles at worlds.

In New York City, McLaughlin-Levrone is scheduled to face a field including Gabby Thomas, the second-fastest American in the 400m this year. Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medalist, is also entered in the 100m on Saturday. Veteran 400m sprinters Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby-Jackson and Courtney Okolo are also entered.

Mu was a late entry into the 800m, which would mark her first race since winning the world title last July. The other headliner in the race is two-time world bronze medalist Ajeé Wilson. Mu has a bye into the 800m at this August’s worlds as reigning champion. She is expected to contest the 1500m at USATF Outdoors.

Lyles is entered in the 200m, where he’s the two-time reigning world champion and American record holder. He has a bye into that event for August’s worlds and already has the world’s best time this year of 19.67 seconds. Michael Norman was also entered in the 200m in New York City but withdrew.

Other notables include 2019 World champion Christian Coleman in the men’s 100m, the second- and third-best female shot putters in U.S. history (Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen) and a women’s 200m with the top three finishers from last year’s USATF Outdoor Championships (Abby Steiner, Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini).

More: Olympics

What the U.S. Women's World Cup roster means for the 2024 Paris Olympics

By Jun 21, 2023
Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan
A place on the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team likely leads to an Olympic roster spot, though the Olympic team size is expected to be smaller for Paris than in Tokyo.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski‘s 23-player roster for the World Cup that starts next month in Australia and New Zealand is headlined by forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and defender Kelley O’Hara, all members of the last three Olympic teams.

About a year from now, the U.S. will name a roster of 18 players for the Paris Olympics. It’s expected that up to four alternates can also be named, but with more restrictions than in Tokyo.

At the last Olympics, alternates essentially became full-fledged team members to add flexibility amid the pandemic, though each team still had to pick 18 out of the 22 for each match. For Paris, it’s expected that the rule will revert to alternates in the traditional sense of being on call in case of injury.

For Tokyo, the original roster of 18 players (two goalies, six defenders, five midfielders, five forwards) included 17 from the 2019 World Cup roster (the outlier being midfielder Kristie Mewis). That’s an impressive holdover count given the two years separating the tournaments — rather than the usual one — and because the U.S. changed head coaches during that time, from Jill Ellis to Andonovski.

For Paris, the turnaround from World Cup to the Olympics goes back to one year. Andonovski may still be the head coach.

With all of that in mind, get ready to see a 2024 Olympic roster that looks very similar to this 2023 World Cup roster that was just named:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

If she makes the 2024 team, Rapinoe will break the record for oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player set by Carli Lloyd, who was 39 in Tokyo. Rapinoe, Morgan and O’Hara can join a group of three U.S. soccer players who played in four Olympics (Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Christie Pearce Rampone).

Players not on the World Cup roster who could be in the Olympic picture are defender Becky Sauerbrunn (a three-time Olympian) and attackers Mallory Swanson (a Rio Olympian) and Catarina Macario (a Tokyo Olympian), all recovering from injuries.

More: Olympics

