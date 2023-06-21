Venus Williams gets Wimbledon wild card at age 43

Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.

Ranked 697th, Williams beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion next plays Jelena Ostapenko at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Williams’ younger sister Serena is a seven-time Wimbledon champion. Serena Williams lost in the first round at last year’s tournament and soon after announced her decision to step away from tennis.

Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina and British players Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were also given wild cards for the women’s draw. David Goffin, a Belgian who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2019 and 2022, was among of the men given wild cards.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles headline NYC Grand Prix on NBC, Peacock

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu and Noah Lyles will test themselves ahead of this summer’s championship meets at the New York City Grand Prix on Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Start lists are here.

McLaughlin-Levrone is entered in the flat 400m, two weeks after racing that event on the top level for the first time in four years.

She ranks third among Americans in the event by best time this year and is in strong position to finish in the top three at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in two weeks, when the top three are in line to make the team for August’s world championships. McLaughlin-Levrone already has a bye into worlds in the 400m hurdles as reigning world champion and is expected to decide after USATF Outdoors whether to enter the flat 400m or the hurdles at worlds.

In New York City, McLaughlin-Levrone is scheduled to face a field including Gabby Thomas, the second-fastest American in the 400m this year. Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medalist, is also entered in the 100m on Saturday. Veteran 400m sprinters Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby-Jackson and Courtney Okolo are also entered.

Mu was a late entry into the 800m, which would mark her first race since winning the world title last July. The other headliner in the race is two-time world bronze medalist Ajeé Wilson. Mu has a bye into the 800m at this August’s worlds as reigning champion. She is expected to contest the 1500m at USATF Outdoors.

Lyles is entered in the 200m, where he’s the two-time reigning world champion and American record holder. He has a bye into that event for August’s worlds and already has the world’s best time this year of 19.67 seconds. Michael Norman was also entered in the 200m in New York City but withdrew.

Other notables include 2019 World champion Christian Coleman in the men’s 100m, the second- and third-best female shot putters in U.S. history (Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen) and a women’s 200m with the top three finishers from last year’s USATF Outdoor Championships (Abby Steiner, Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini).

What the U.S. Women's World Cup roster means for the 2024 Paris Olympics

A place on the U.S. women’s World Cup soccer team likely leads to an Olympic roster spot, though the Olympic team size is expected to be smaller for Paris than in Tokyo.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski‘s 23-player roster for the World Cup that starts next month in Australia and New Zealand is headlined by forwards Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and defender Kelley O’Hara, all members of the last three Olympic teams.

About a year from now, the U.S. will name a roster of 18 players for the Paris Olympics. It’s expected that up to four alternates can also be named, but with more restrictions than in Tokyo.

At the last Olympics, alternates essentially became full-fledged team members to add flexibility amid the pandemic, though each team still had to pick 18 out of the 22 for each match. For Paris, it’s expected that the rule will revert to alternates in the traditional sense of being on call in case of injury.

For Tokyo, the original roster of 18 players (two goalies, six defenders, five midfielders, five forwards) included 17 from the 2019 World Cup roster (the outlier being midfielder Kristie Mewis). That’s an impressive holdover count given the two years separating the tournaments — rather than the usual one — and because the U.S. changed head coaches during that time, from Jill Ellis to Andonovski.

For Paris, the turnaround from World Cup to the Olympics goes back to one year. Andonovski may still be the head coach.

With all of that in mind, get ready to see a 2024 Olympic roster that looks very similar to this 2023 World Cup roster that was just named:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

If she makes the 2024 team, Rapinoe will break the record for oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player set by Carli Lloyd, who was 39 in Tokyo. Rapinoe, Morgan and O’Hara can join a group of three U.S. soccer players who played in four Olympics (Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Christie Pearce Rampone).

Players not on the World Cup roster who could be in the Olympic picture are defender Becky Sauerbrunn (a three-time Olympian) and attackers Mallory Swanson (a Rio Olympian) and Catarina Macario (a Tokyo Olympian), all recovering from injuries.

