2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Jun 22, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT
USA Swimming Championships
Getty
The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock next week.

Peacock airs live finals sessions from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. NBC and CNBC air highlights on July 1-2, which also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Expected headliners include all five individual U.S. Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo: Katie LedeckyCaeleb DresselBobby FinkeChase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby. Plus individual Rio gold medalists Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and Simone Manuel.

Ledecky and Kalisz bid to compete at a sixth world championships, which would tie the U.S. record shared by Michael PhelpsRyan LochteNatalie Coughlin and Elizabeth Beisel.

Ledecky enters as the fastest American woman this year in all of her primary events — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

Last year, she made the team in all four, then dropped the 200m free because of the busy world championships schedule and to focus more on the longer distances. She then swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at worlds, along with 4x200m free gold, to break Coughlin’s female record for world championships medals (now up to 22 — 19 golds and three silvers).

Last month, Dressel returned from an 11-month competition break after withdrawing during last June’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming. He is ranked outside the top five in the nation this year in his primary events — 50m and 100m frees and 100m butterfly — but he’s only raced at one full meet in 2023 and is known for significant time drops come major meets.

Regan Smith has been arguably the most impressive swimmer this year. Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is the fastest U.S. woman in 2023 in five different events.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform
Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Wednesday, June 28 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Thursday, June 29 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Friday, June 30 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Saturday, July 1 1 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Sunday, July 2 12 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
2 p.m.* CNBC | Stream Link

*Delayed broadcast.

IOC derecognizes IBA; boxing stays on Olympic program

Associated PressJun 22, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
Getty
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.

The International Olympic Committee voted to derecognize the IBA at a specially called meeting — an outcome that was inevitable after being recommended two weeks ago by the executive board, a body chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach.

The vote was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining.

Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Olympics over the four years since the IOC suspended the sport’s governing body in an effort to force changes.

“We highly value the sport of boxing. We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance,” Bach told IOC members during their online meeting.

The dispute centered on the IBA’s management under presidents from Uzbekistan and Russia who the IOC disapproved of, its finances being backed by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, plus the integrity of bouts and judging.

“The boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency,” Bach said.

The IOC is already overseeing boxing competitions for the Paris Olympics without IBA involvement, as it did for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Boxing can now be confirmed on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program, which the IOC and Bach withheld as leverage against IBA. Boxing is “guaranteed” to be in Los Angeles, members were told Thursday.

The sport is good for Olympic business with broad appeal — 25 different countries won boxing medals in Tokyo, with nine taking gold — and the IOC repeatedly said its problem was with boxing officials, not its athletes.

“We appreciate boxing as one of the most global sports. We embrace the values of boxing,” Bach said, praising the sport’s “important social role promoting inclusion.”

Olympic boxing has had a tainted reputation for decades, typified by notorious judging at the 1988 Seoul Games that denied American light-middleweight Roy Jones Jr. the gold medal against home fighter Park Si-Hun. Jones, who now has Russian citizenship, was enlisted by the IBA last year to support its fight for Olympic status.

There were allegations ahead of the 2012 London Olympics of cash deals planned to fix medals, and further doubt cast by fighters on the integrity of bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

At those Olympics, the president of boxing’s governing body, then known by its French acronym AIBA, was a long-time IOC member C.K. Wu of Taiwan.

After Wu was ousted by boxing officials in 2017, the sport’s problems with the IOC intensified.

National federations defied IOC warnings in 2018 by electing Gafur Rakhimov as president. The businessman from Uzbekistan allegedly had ties to organized crime and heroin trafficking.

Umar Kremlev’s election to replace Rakhimov in 2020 followed another round of IOC election warnings that went unheeded.

The IBA’s debts approaching $20 million were cleared under Kremlev and the IOC objected to the boxing body’s financial reliance on Gazprom.

Kremlev announced last month at the men’s world championships that the IBA was no longer sponsored by Gazprom, and his rhetoric against Olympic officials got more confrontational.

Thursday’s meeting went ahead after a late appeal by the IBA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the IOC board’s recommendation failed this week.

The IOC can now start to work with a rival organization created this year called World Boxing. It has drawn support from officials in the United States, Switzerland and Britain, countries whose national federations resisted Kremlev’s leadership of the IBA.

Hometown Hopefuls: Jake Williams, Wisconsin

By Jun 22, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
Jake Williams
Getty
Throughout the summer, in a series called Hometown Hopefuls, NBC is spotlighting the stories of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls from all fifty states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they work towards the opportunity to represent their country at the Paris 2024 Games next year. We’ll learn about their paths to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Visit NBCSports.com/hometownhopefuls for more stories from across America as these Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls prepare for Paris in summer 2024.

Jake Williams considered himself merely a good wheelchair basketball player after three years in college. It was a transfer back to his home state of Wisconsin that propelled Williams to become one of the best in the nation and a two-time Paralympic gold medalist.

Williams, 31, is one of the leaders of the national team, one that will bid next year to become the first to win three consecutive Paralympic men’s wheelchair basketball titles.

He is also now the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Whitewater has one-quarter of the enrollment of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, but it is a wheelchair basketball powerhouse with 12 men’s national titles since 1996 as well as a women’s three-peat from 2012-14.

Twenty-six Whitewater men’s and women’s players have represented the U.S. at the Paralympics, plus 17 more for other nations, according to the UW-Whitewater student newspaper.

“It’s kind of like a wheelchair basketball factory,” Williams said. “What makes Whitewater special is a lot of the alumni are still around the area and will still come scrimmage with us every day during the summer and during the school year. So the college players really get the experience of playing against former and current Paralympians. … It gave me the confidence. Whitewater can give everyone the tools to do whatever they want in wheelchair basketball. It’s up to you whether you use them. I took full advantage of it.”

Williams, a Greater Milwaukee native, swam the sprint freestyles as a teen. His basketball experience was limited to pick-up games with friends.

On June, 14, 2008, Williams, then a rising high school senior, was hit by a car while riding his bike en route to where he worked as a lifeguard. His spinal cord was severed.

Williams’ wheelchair basketball career generated while he was in the hospital.

His dad worked at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport with the father of Chris Okon, who was then playing for UW-Whitewater (and later played for the national team). Okon visited Williams, passed along a local coach’s contact information, and Williams took up the sport a few months after the accident.

“Skill-wise, stuff came a lot easier to me than a lot of other people,” Williams said. “I wasn’t athletic, but I always had really quick reflexes. That helps a lot in wheelchair basketball.”

Mentally, it was more difficult. Williams made it on the Southwest Minnesota State team after just one year in the sport. But around that time, he got his first in-person glimpse of Brian Bell, a national team player who was two and a half years older.

“He was phenomenal, doing all kinds of cool stuff with the chair,” Williams said. “One of the most athletic guys in wheelchair basketball. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Man, I’m never going to be as good as him.'”

There’s also the matter of classification, as with other Paralympic sports. Williams is classified as a 2.5-point player. Bell, as well as other Americans who impressed a young Williams, were classified at 3.5 to 4.5. The higher the classification, the greater the player’s functional ability. Teams are allowed a maximum number of total classification points on the court at one time.

Williams often heard that a two-point player could never be as valuable as a three- or four-point player.

“Up until I became what I became, nobody had ever done that before, had the amount of impact on the game as a two-point player,” he said. “Now, a lot of twos have that impact. Getting over that mental hurdle — I can be as good and better than a lot of these guys — that was probably the hardest thing, getting rid of that mental block.”

Williams felt he improved over his three years at Southwest Minnesota State, but said he had a falling out with a coach. He also surmised that Whitewater was where he needed to be to reach his ultimate goal of making the national team.

While at Whitewater, Williams made the national team for the first time in 2013 — just five years after picking up the sport — and won a national title in 2014. He credits Jeremy “Opie” Lade, who was the head coach at Whitewater while also playing for the national team (and earning a Paralympic bronze medal in 2012).

Williams was the youngest man on the 2016 Paralympic team, then led the team with 20 points in the gold-medal game, a 68-52 win over Spain. He went into the Tokyo Games believing it could be his final tournament with the national team.

The Americans repeated as gold medalists, while awarding a championship belt to each game’s MVP during the tournament, and enjoyed a team celebration in Las Vegas that was booked before the Games.

Afterward, Williams stopped playing club basketball overseas and was “kicking around the idea of being done for good” due to turnover on the coaching staff and on the roster. But a few of Williams’ old teammates decided to come back, so he joined them.

He also followed the path set by Lade. Williams is now a player-coach himself, taking over at UW-Whitewater last year. The Warhawks lost in the quarterfinals at nationals, but two players from that team were with Williams on the U.S. roster for the world championships, which wrapped up June 20 with a win for Team USA.

The U.S. men won the world title with a one-point victory over Great Britain, the 2018 world champions and Tokyo Paralympic bronze medalists. Williams was the team’s leading scorer in the tournament with 110 points.

Coaching is a rewarding and familiar feeling. When Williams parlayed his Whitewater playing experience into becoming a Paralympic star, he would often return from playing overseas to teach the sport in Milwaukee.

“All the kids that are coming to Whitewater to play for me want to be on the national team,” he said.

