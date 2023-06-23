Chris Froome to miss Tour de France

By Jun 23, 2023, 6:21 AM EDT
Chris Froome
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.

Froome, a 38-year-old who last contended for a major title in 2018, was not among the eight riders named to the Israel-Premier Tech team on Friday.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision,” Froome said in a statement, according to Global Cycling Network. “The Tour de France holds an incredibly special place in my heart.

“I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

Last year, the Brit Froome withdrew from the Tour before the 18th stage after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was in 26th place overall with a best stage finish of third up Alpe d’Huez.

This year, Froome was 97th in the Tour de Romandie in April, 55th in a one-day ascent of Mont Ventoux on June 13 and 40th in the four-stage Route d’Occitanie in France last week while bike problems hindering his results, according to GCN.

“Physically I was ready, but unfortunately I was unable to show my full ability at the races assigned to me due to equipment issues,” Froome said, according to the reported statement.

Froome won four Tours de France from 2013-2017 and placed third in 2018. He missed the 2019 and 2020 Tours after breaking his right femur, elbow and several ribs crashing into a wall at 34 miles per hour in a June 2019 crash.

Froome is the lone active cyclist to have won all three Grand Tours.

NBC Sports and Peacock air live daily coverage of the Tour. A broadcast schedule is here.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Jun 22, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT
USA Swimming Championships
The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock next week.

Peacock airs live finals sessions from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis. NBC and CNBC air highlights on July 1-2, which also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Expected headliners include all five individual U.S. Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo: Katie LedeckyCaeleb DresselBobby FinkeChase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby. Plus individual Rio gold medalists Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and Simone Manuel.

Ledecky and Kalisz bid to compete at a sixth world championships, which would tie the U.S. record shared by Michael PhelpsRyan LochteNatalie Coughlin and Elizabeth Beisel.

Ledecky enters as the fastest American woman this year in all of her primary events — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

Last year, she made the team in all four, then dropped the 200m free because of the busy world championships schedule and to focus more on the longer distances. She then swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at worlds, along with 4x200m free gold, to break Coughlin’s female record for world championships medals (now up to 22 — 19 golds and three silvers).

Last month, Dressel returned from an 11-month competition break after withdrawing during last June’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming. He is ranked outside the top five in the nation this year in his primary events — 50m and 100m frees and 100m butterfly — but he’s only raced at one full meet in 2023 and is known for significant time drops come major meets.

Regan Smith has been arguably the most impressive swimmer this year. Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is the fastest U.S. woman in 2023 in five different events.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform
Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Wednesday, June 28 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Thursday, June 29 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Friday, June 30 7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Saturday, July 1 1 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
7 p.m. Peacock | Stream Link
Sunday, July 2 12 p.m.* NBC | Stream Link
2 p.m.* CNBC | Stream Link

*Delayed broadcast.

IOC derecognizes IBA; boxing stays on Olympic program

Associated PressJun 22, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxing
The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.

The International Olympic Committee voted to derecognize the IBA at a specially called meeting — an outcome that was inevitable after being recommended two weeks ago by the executive board, a body chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach.

The vote was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining.

Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Olympics over the four years since the IOC suspended the sport’s governing body in an effort to force changes.

“We highly value the sport of boxing. We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance,” Bach told IOC members during their online meeting.

The dispute centered on the IBA’s management under presidents from Uzbekistan and Russia who the IOC disapproved of, its finances being backed by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, plus the integrity of bouts and judging.

“The boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency,” Bach said.

The IOC is already overseeing boxing competitions for the Paris Olympics without IBA involvement, as it did for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Boxing can now be confirmed on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program, which the IOC and Bach withheld as leverage against IBA. Boxing is “guaranteed” to be in Los Angeles, members were told Thursday.

The sport is good for Olympic business with broad appeal — 25 different countries won boxing medals in Tokyo, with nine taking gold — and the IOC repeatedly said its problem was with boxing officials, not its athletes.

“We appreciate boxing as one of the most global sports. We embrace the values of boxing,” Bach said, praising the sport’s “important social role promoting inclusion.”

Olympic boxing has had a tainted reputation for decades, typified by notorious judging at the 1988 Seoul Games that denied American light-middleweight Roy Jones Jr. the gold medal against home fighter Park Si-Hun. Jones, who now has Russian citizenship, was enlisted by the IBA last year to support its fight for Olympic status.

There were allegations ahead of the 2012 London Olympics of cash deals planned to fix medals, and further doubt cast by fighters on the integrity of bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

At those Olympics, the president of boxing’s governing body, then known by its French acronym AIBA, was a long-time IOC member C.K. Wu of Taiwan.

After Wu was ousted by boxing officials in 2017, the sport’s problems with the IOC intensified.

National federations defied IOC warnings in 2018 by electing Gafur Rakhimov as president. The businessman from Uzbekistan allegedly had ties to organized crime and heroin trafficking.

Umar Kremlev’s election to replace Rakhimov in 2020 followed another round of IOC election warnings that went unheeded.

The IBA’s debts approaching $20 million were cleared under Kremlev and the IOC objected to the boxing body’s financial reliance on Gazprom.

Kremlev announced last month at the men’s world championships that the IBA was no longer sponsored by Gazprom, and his rhetoric against Olympic officials got more confrontational.

Thursday’s meeting went ahead after a late appeal by the IBA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the IOC board’s recommendation failed this week.

The IOC can now start to work with a rival organization created this year called World Boxing. It has drawn support from officials in the United States, Switzerland and Britain, countries whose national federations resisted Kremlev’s leadership of the IBA.

